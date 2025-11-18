Woman Says Term On License Plate Is Copyrighted By Her Family, Says She’ll See Auto Shop In Court

Night shifts in the service industry are notorious for bizarre stories. There’s just something about the world after dark that brings out the crazy in people. Scientists think it’s got something to do with our ancient primal survival instincts, but who really knows?
One Redditor had a close shave with crazy during a night shift when a woman stormed into the auto-parts store he works at and demanded to speak to the manager about an alleged copyright infringement on the store’s customized license plates. Flabbergasted, the man took to Reddit to share his story.
Night manager at auto-parts store alerted by one of the clerks that there’s a customer who’s super upset about their delivery vehicles’ license plates
Image credits: svetlanasokolova (not the actual photo)
Well-dressed young woman with a shaved head asked to immediately speak to the manager in charge of the custom license plates
Image credits: jay pizzle (not the actual photo)
The night manager told her he wasn’t in charge of the plates, but that he’d take photos of any offending ones and send them to his GM, along with her contact details
Image credits: peoplecreations (not the actual photo)
She refused his offer and demanded that the night manager get the general manager on the phone, which he duly did
Image credits: BabyFallujah
She told the GM that the license plates contained an outdated technology term owned by her family and that she demanded compensation, or she’d take legal action
Without knowing more about the specific term that was allegedly being infringed upon, it’s difficult to say whether or not the woman was within her rights to demand compensation, but charging into the store at night probably wasn’t the best way to go about it.
Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)
After stomping off, the woman called back accusing the general manager of pretending to be someone he wasn’t, which the night manager just thanked her for
Instead, the young woman should seek legal advice if she believes a copyright is being infringed upon. In her article for Copyrighted, Rae Marie Manar writes that identifying instances of copyright infringement is an essential first step in protecting your intellectual property.
The next step is to gather pieces of evidence to strengthen your case, such as establishing proof of ownership with copyright registration certificates or any other relevant info that establishes your rights as the copyright holder.
Next, it’s advisable to issue a cease-and-desist letter, formal communications designed to halt the unauthorized use of copyrighted material by the infringing party. In instances of severe infringements or persistent violations, a copyright lawyer can even develop a litigation strategy.
Remedies for copyright infringement can include payment to the copyright owner of any profits the infringer received, as well as any losses suffered by the copyright owner. Further solutions include a court order restraining the infringer from continuing the infringing activity, and confiscation and destruction of the infringing items.
Despite all this, it’s unlikely that the woman would have any claim if the specific term is so far outdated or obscure that it’s not in widespread and everyday use anymore. Perhaps that’s something only the lawyers can decide.
What do you think of the way OP handled the situation? Do you think the young woman approached the issue in a productive way? Let us know your opinion in the comments!
Image credits: rorozoa (not the actual photo)
