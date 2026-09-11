Harry Connick Jr.: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Harry Connick Jr.
September 11, 1967
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
59 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Harry Connick Jr.?
Harry Connick Jr. is an American singer, actor, and composer whose career masterfully blends classic jazz traditions with contemporary flair. He is widely celebrated for his smooth vocal delivery, big band arrangements, and captivating stage presence across various entertainment platforms.
Connick broke into the public eye with the multi-platinum When Harry Met Sally… soundtrack, which earned him a Grammy Award and cemented his reputation as a modern crooner. The album’s immense success launched his multifaceted career across music, film, and television.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Harry Connick Jr. was immersed in a musical household. His father, a jazz-performing district attorney, alongside his record store-owning parents, nurtured his prodigious early talent.
Connick honed his skills at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, learning from jazz legends Ellis Marsalis Jr. and James Booker. He later refined his artistry at Hunter College and the Manhattan School of Music in New York City.
Notable Relationships
A long-term, enduring marriage has defined Harry Connick Jr.’s personal life with former Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre. They married on April 16, 1994, in New Orleans’ St. Louis Cathedral.
The couple shares three daughters: Georgia Tatom Connick, Sarah Kate Connick, and Charlotte Connick. Connick and Goodacre maintain a private but devoted family life in New Canaan, Connecticut.
Career Highlights
Harry Connick Jr. achieved widespread acclaim with the 1989 When Harry Met Sally… soundtrack, which sold millions globally and earned him a Grammy Award. This breakthrough established his distinctive jazz and big band sound.
Beyond music, Connick expanded his career into acting, notably with roles in the film Independence Day and a recurring part on the Will & Grace series. He also hosted the syndicated daytime talk show Harry for two seasons.
To date, he has collected three Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards, cementing Connick’s status as a multifaceted entertainer in American culture.
Signature Quote
“I love making people happy with music. That’s really the bottom line.”
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