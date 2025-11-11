Shelter Dogs Serve As ‘Ball Boys’ At Brazil Tennis Open

Four shelter dogs have recently taken the world of tennis by storm at the Brazil Open tournament. Trained for months, the pups served as “ball boys” during an exhibition match with players Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Gastao Elias of Portugal.
The dogs Frida, Costela, Mel and Isabelle dutifully retrieved the balls, which were often intentionally missed for obvious reasons. Wearing orange ribbons, the pups got more attention than the players themselves and we’re not surprised – just look at them!
“These are dogs that were mistreated,” said their coach Andrea Beckert from the Association of Animal Wellbeing. “We want to show that abandoned dogs can be adopted and trained,” Beckert added. “After all, it’s not easy to get a dog to only pick up the lost balls, and then to give them up!”
Image credits: AP
Image credits: Youtube
Image credits: AP
Image credits: AP
Image credits: AP
Image credits: AP
Watch the video here:
