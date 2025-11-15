Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Childhood Memory? (Closed)

I love my family, and reminiscing in the past sometimes hurts. It helps to share, and keep the memories alive. So what was your favorite childhood memory? It’s okay to post more than one.
#1
Mine was when I was around 5, I was playing in the kiddie pool, with the water hose still in it. My family was sitting nearby, not paying attention. So I grabbed the hose and squirted it at them! I chose this one because I can remember it like it was yesterday, I can still hear the yelps of surprise! Ah, but that was many, many years ago.
#2
The day when we got our dog. Our dad named him something ridiculous but we decided to name him D.O.G.
#3
When I got my Collie. We drove an hour to go meet him, but we didn’t realize we could bring him home that same day. On the ride home he sat on my lap and it was so cute! My dad and brother were somewhere else and didn’t know we were bringing him home. When they got home they were so surprised to see him!
#4
Almost every day, at after school care when we would do some jobs for the staff, get our reward (Milo) and sit outside on a bamboo bench and play truth or dare, would you rather, or just talk and gossip. They were and still are some of my favourite people, and I miss them.
#5
Being younger and smaller
#6
I was 1-2 sleeping in my crib and this old lady would come sing to me every day and I know she’s still around and she’s like my second grandma to me, now it’s been a while and I rarely feel her
