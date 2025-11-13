37 Sceneframes Of Game Of Thrones That We’ve Captured During Our 6 Years Of Traveling

We’re two women from Finland who have been traveling to filming locations of movies and TV shows for over a decade now. In 2013 we started our “Sceneframing” photo series, which combines movie scenes with the locations they were originally filmed in.
When we started, this type of photography didn’t have a name, so we came up with the term ‘sceneframing’. Today, you can find dozens of fan accounts doing the same thing and even using the same hashtag. It’s a phenomenon and a fun hobby for many!
Apart from hundreds of other filming locations all over the world, we’ve covered dozens of Game of Thrones locations in Northern Ireland and Iceland and have plans to visit Malta and Spain later this year.
Our travel blog Fangirl Quest has a huge collection of travel stories, location info and photos that we want to share with our fellow geeks & travelers.
Below you’ll find some of our Game of Thrones shots.
#1 Khaleesi And Jon Snow At Fair Head, Northern Ireland
For this photo, we hiked for about an hour in the rugged Northern Ireland terrain up to a high point called Fair Head, guided by a local Thrones location guide Flip from Giant Tours.
#2 Ser Jorah And Tyrion At Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland
This quiet, isolated little bay area was a fun one to visit. Not so fun for the driver (the very narrow, steep road leading to the beach), but okay once we got out of the car.
#3 Jon Snow Brooding In The Stunning Scenery Of Fair Head, Northern Ireland
It’s true: he does look good while brooding.
#4 The Hound And Ray At Sallagh Braes In County Antrim, Northern Ireland
This location was a hard one to get to, but in the end, we found an incredible surprise: the basis for the sept you see in the background was still there, still standing, surrounded by nothing but farmland and sheep. A magical hike for Thrones fans.
#5 The Sand Snakes At Portstewart Strand, Northern Ireland
Finding the exact spot on sand dunes is not easy: the wind and the weather constantly change the dunes and locations may disappear altogether. However, this one fits quite perfectly so we got lucky that day.
#6 Jon Snow Meeting The Dragon For The First Time At Fair Head, Northern Ireland
One of the most touching Thrones scenes of all times: Jon Snow meets a dragon for the first time. Also filmed on top of Fair Head.
#7 Arya Stark At Carnlough Harbour, Nothern Ireland
A stunning little village and harbour – this is where Maisie Williams did the water scenes herself. It was freezing water, no less, we were told by the diver group who worked on the scene with the crew.
#8 King’s Road Aka Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland
This legendary road has become a really popular tourist attraction. We literally had to cover a few selfie-taking tourists behind the tablet to get this shot.
#9 Tyrion Lannister At Fair Head, Northern Ireland
“You look a lot better brooding than I do. You make me feel I’m failing at brooding over failing.”
#10 The Starks In Winterfell Aka Castle Ward In Northern Ireland
The Starks at Winterfell. Notice how they changed the building in the background with cgi so we couldn’t quite align all of it perfectly.
#11 Tyrion And Ser Jorah Sail Down Toome Canal In Northern Ireland
#12 Lord Royce, Littlefinger And Sansa Amongts The Ruins Of Galboly
#13 Tyrion Lannister And Khaleesi At Fair Head, Northern Ireland
#14 The Wildling Camping Site Filming Location In Iceland: Thingvellir National Park.
Iceland was impossible! All the locations looked completely different and were quite hard to find. We didn’t succeed with that many, so we’ll definitely have to go back someday when the weather’s a little friendlier.
#15 Ser Jorah And Tyrion At Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland
#16 Sceneframing Khaleesi At Shillanavogy Valley, Northern Ireland
There’s nothing much to see on the grasslands at Shillanovogy Valley… Unless you want to stand where Khaleesi and her posse once stood.
#17 The Red Woman (Carice Van Houten) Talks With Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) On Game Of Thrones Location Near Ballintoy Harbour, Northern Ireland
#18 Jaime Lannister At Quintin Bay In Portaferry, Northern Ireland
#19 Petyr Baelish Aka Littlefinger And Sansa Stark In Galboly
This one required a lot of hiking. Uphill. We don’t really like uphill hikes to be honest…
#20 Ser Jorah And Khaleesi In Northern Ireland
#21 Euron Greyjoy At Ballintoy Harbour, Northern Ireland
Fun fact: we got to meet Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) last year. He signed one of our sceneframes and tweeted a photo of it later. Happy times!
#22 The Starks And The Direwolf Pups In Tollymore Forest Park, Northern Ireland
#23 Jaime Lannister At Quintin Bay In Portaferry, Northern Ireland
#24 Euron Greyjoy At Ballintoy Harbour, Northern Ireland
#25 King Renly And Ser Loras: Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland
#26 Robb Stark Hears About His Father’s Death, Filmed At Inch Abbey In Northern Ireland
#27 King In The North! Robb Stark (Richard Madden) Speaks To His Men On Game Of Thrones Location At Inch Abbey, Northern Ireland
#28 Ygritte And Tormund As Seen At Thingvellir National Park, Iceland
#29 Theon Greyjoy’s Baptism In Ballintoy Harbour, Northern Ireland
#30 Littlefinger Near The Carrick-A-Rede Bridge, Northern Ireland
#31 Jaime And Brienne At Audley’s Castle, Northern Ireland
#32 Davos Seaworth And The Red Woman At Cashendun Caves, Northern Ireland
#33 Arya At The Dark Hedges In Northern Ireland
#34 The Burning Of The Seven At Dragonstone Beach
#35 Jaime And Brienne Cross A Bridge And Start Fighting On Location In Northern Ireland
#36 Catelyn Stark At Inch Abbey, Northern Ireland
#37 Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) And Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) Chat Upon His Return To The Iron Islands On Location At Ballintoy Harbour, Northern Ireland
