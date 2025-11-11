This 19-Year-Old Makeup Artist Has Some Mad Skills (33 Pics)

Saida Mickeviciute is a 19-year-old makeup artist from Lithuania. Well, that’s one of her identities anyway. But as you can see from these stunning pictures, there are many faces to this London-based human chameleon.
Using nothing but makeup, body art skill, and a whole lot of patience, fashion, and textiles this student can transform herself into anything she sets her mind to with her makeup ideas. “The inspiration for my makeup looks mostly comes from horror movies or from my favorite producer Tim Burton,” said Saida in an interview for Bored Panda.
What’s incredible is that she’s totally self-taught. “Usually it takes me around one or two hours to complete one special effects makeup piece.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook (h/t: designyoutrust)
#1 Sloth
#2 Broken Porcelain Doll
#3 Inspired By Pan’s Labyrinth
#4 Coraline
#5 Wondering Where Gnomes Come From
#6 A Kiss Isn’t Always The Way To Become A Princess
#7 Skinless
#8 Nutcracker
#9 Wiped Face
#10 Steampunk Airship Girl
#11 Dealing With Face Demons
#12 We Are All Mad Here
#13 Edward Scissorhand
#14 Snow Queen
#15 Greetings, I Want To Play A Game
#16 The Nightmare Before Christmas
#17 Gollum
#18 The Silence Of The Lambs
#19 Queen Of Hearts
#20 Victorian Makeup
#21 Girl To Guy Transformation
#22 Snapchat Filter Recreation
#23 Line Tribe
#24 Clown
#25 Cruella De Vil
#26 Neon Rainbow Skull
#27 Snapchat Filter Recreation
#28 Easter Bunny From Hell
#29 Fox
#30 Bulbasaur (pokémon)
#31 Skull
#32 Spider Hybrid
#33 Easter Bunny
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us