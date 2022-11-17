Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy Meme Changed Her Life

When Chloe Grace Moretz chose to go into the acting profession, she knew it would come with challenges. No profession is easy through and through, and that is especially true of acting. She’s an artist who is showing her work to millions, and with that comes harsh criticism and hurtful words. Some argue that she put herself out there and she has to deal with that as a personal choice, and others argue that no one should be so cruel. The 25-year-old actress is speaking out about how she’s developed body dysmorphia as a result of being famous and the Chloe Grace Moretz Family Guy meme, and it’s an important conversation.
What is Body Dysmorphia?
The Mayo Clinic defines body dysmorphia as a ‘mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking bout one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance – a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed, and anxious that you may avoid many social situations.’
Why Does the Lovely Chloe Grace Moretz Have Body Dysmorphia?
Let’s go back a few years to the Chloe Grace Moretz Family Guy meme. You can look it up. It’s everywhere. It’s all over the internet, though she does wish it were not. The meme is her walking into a hotel with a box of pizza in one hand and a Family Guy character in a red dress walking in the evening. The meme is meant to be funny, but she doesn’t feel that the mockery she’s faced since the Chloe Grace Moretz Family Guy meme was released is at all humorous.
“I mean, I think that’s a constant struggle. It’s something that I have to constantly work against. I have a great therapist, and putting the work into myself, and what makes me feel confident, and what makes me feel strong, is all I can really do,” she’s said of her struggle with body dysmorphia following the meme. She also explains that this meme was released during a time in her life she was more vulnerable than usual, and it’s caused her to change the way she enjoys her life. She always loved being on the red carpet, and that meme caused her to feel less than confident. It’s an ugly cycle, and that one no one should ever experience.
Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy Meme Caused her To Become Reclusive
It’s an intricate and difficult situation to find oneself in, and she’s not unlike many others. When she feels the world is closing in around her, she becomes a bit reclusive. It’s a natural reaction, and many of us do the same. “I basically became a recluse. It was great because I got away from the photographers, and I was able to be myself and have so many experiences that people didn’t photograph, but at the same time, it made me severely anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise, and I would hyperventilate,” she said of the experience. It’s easy to judge, but it’s important to remember she’s only 25 right now – and this happened many years ago. She was young, and this is a terrible thing for anyone of any age to experience.
Chloe Grace on Acting Through Her Feelings
Like all of us, she experiences a lot of feelings she might not be entirely comfortable with in her life. Her job, however, allows her to focus on those and act through them when she might not otherwise want to focus on them. “Acting has been a way for me to work through emotions that, outside of it, I might not as freely want to work through,” she said of her career and how it’s helped her grow through each character.
On that end of things, her time spent as a recluse gave her almost a year of time to focus on her own life and what she wants, and it’s to become very careful about the roles she takes on. She’s no longer taking any roles that are offered to her. In fact, she’s made the decision to back out of a few roles and focus only on things that speak to her freely and with ease. She didn’t speak much about what might be in store for her next – she is only 25, after all – but she has expressed a desire to do a little work behind the camera, too.
Is there a chance we might see Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy meme moment come full circle? Will she decide that being in front of the camera is not always the best option for her, and will she choose to spend more time behind it? We don’t know, but we have a feeling she’ll let us know when she makes a decision.