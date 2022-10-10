Charlize Theron’s Kids Think She Isn’t Cool

Every mother dreams of the day she can sit with her daughters and share makeup, hair tips, beauty ideas, and their thoughts on changing the world and making it a better place. Every mother also realizes there comes a moment when their own kids no longer see her as the coolest person on the planet but as the most uncool, most embarrassing, and most annoying person alive. To be a mother is to watch your heart walk around outside of your chest on a daily basis until the day you die, and it breaks one million times over. Charlize Theron’s young daughters don’t mean to hurt her feelings, but they’re also quite vocal about their mom being uncool – and it all has to do with her hair.
Who Are Charlize Theron’s Daughters?
Charlize Theron is a very proud mother of two daughters. She welcomed her oldest daughter, Jackson, in 2012. Her youngest daughter, August, came into the family in 2015. Becoming a mother was something Theron spent many years thinking about, planning, and working on. She knew she wanted to be a mother. She also knew that she wanted to be the best possible mother. She knew she had to provide a good life for her girls with a present mother and a good example, and she’s been doing so for a decade now.
“The one thing that I realized when I chose to become a mother – and then I got to experience it – was the power, and how empowering it was that I had the choice in when that was happening in my life,” she once said in an interview. She also went on to talk about how important it is for her to have her own mother around to help her as she navigates her own life as a mom. Every girl needs her mother, no matter her age. “I knew that I would need to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent. To not acknowledge her in coparenting would be a lie. I’m so lucky to have that,” she said of her own mother. It’s a beautiful thing.
Charlize Theron’s Oldest Child Is Transgender
One of the most important aspects of her role as a parent is being there to support her kids. Charlize Theron adopted a little boy by the name of Jackson in 2012. Jackson is now 10 and told Theron at three or four, “I am not a boy,” and Theron has been raising Jackson as a girl ever since. “So, there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any party, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” said Theron of raising her kids. But that still doesn’t mean her kids think she’s cool.
Why Do Her Daughters Think She Is Uncool?
Like any other kids sometimes think their moms are lame, so do Charlize Theron’s kids – maybe not all the time, but there is one occasion when they are not impressed by their mother. When she changes her hair, her girls do not find it amusing, cute, or cool, but they are quick to want to use her makeup. And that is a perfect example of the millions of reasons kids are both funny and weird in the most endearing and hilarious way.
“My girls always hate when I get a new look. They think I’m so uncool if I change my hair,” she said before going on to talk about how the girls do love her makeup, though. For any non-parents out there, it is totally normal for kids to love one thing about you and completely despise another, and they are also always brutally honest about your hair when you get it done – and sometimes that brutal honesty is not the kindest. It’s how kids are. It’s what they do. They are honest without a second thought, but they still love you no matter what.