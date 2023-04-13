10 Things You Didn’t Know About One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray

Best known as Lucas Scott in the popular teen drama series One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray is talented as he is handsome. He’s been in the game for almost three decades and has been the leading man in a handful of popular movies and TV shows. Altogether, Murray made quite a name for himself.
Watching his transition from every teenage girl’s dream to a well-rounded actor has been interesting. Needless to say, the star is definitely one to keep an eye on. With that in mind, here are some interesting facts about Chad Michael Murray.
1. He Started Out As A Model
Chad Michael Murray has strutted his stuff for all the top designers and graced the pages of countless magazines. It all started when the star won a scholarship to attend a modeling convention in Florida. There he was encouraged by an agent to head over to Los Angeles to see if things click. Eventually, things did work out, and the star ended up working for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, and Sketchers. He appeared in several print campaigns and walked the runway for fashion shows.
2. He’s Married To His Co-star Sarah Roemer
It’s not unusual for co-stars to get together, fall in love and eventually tie the knot. That’s basically Murray’s love story. He met Sarah Roemer while working on the action thriller series Chosen. They both hit it off, and their on-screen romance turned into a real-life relationship. The couple welcomed their first child in 2015, and the next came two years later.
3. Chad Michael Murray Has Four Siblings
Murray was raised in a middle-class family with four siblings — more specifically, he has three brothers and one sister. His father, Rex Murray, was an air traffic controller, while his mother was a nurse. They both worked hard to provide for their family and ensure their kids had the resources they needed to succeed.
4. He Was An Avid Basketball Player
While growing up, Murray was known to shoot hoops quite regularly. In fact, he played basketball throughout high school. In fact, he often credits basketball with helping him stay grounded and focused. Murray has also been involved in charity basketball games and events, using his love for the sport to help raise money for good causes. He has played with other celebrities and even coached teams in charity tournaments.
5. Chad Michael Murray Is A Writer
Murray has written two novels, Everlast and American Drifter, both of which were co-written with author Heather Graham. Both novels have received positive reviews and have been well-received. Murray’s passion for writing started at a young age, and he admits he has always been interested in storytelling. In addition to his writing, the star has collaborated with other writers and directors to bring their visions to the screen. He has a deep understanding of the filmmaking process and is committed to telling engaging stories.
6. He’s A Car Enthusiast
Besides acting and writing, Chad Michael Murray has a handful of interests. He’s quite taken with classic cars and can even be regarded as an enthusiast. Murray has owned several classic cars over the years. Some of these include a 1965 Ford Mustang and a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.
7. He Dropped Out Of College
Another big fact about the actor is that he dropped out of college to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. After graduating from Clarence High School, Murray attended several colleges and universities, including the University of Buffalo and Ithaca College. He started out studying journalism and graphic design.
However, he realized that his true passion was acting, and dropped out of college to pursue his career. Murray started modeling and performing small roles till he landed his breakthrough role in the TV series One Tree Hill. He quickly became a fan favorite and received critical acclaim for his performance.
8. Murray Has A Tattoo On His Arm
The actor has a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Fortune Son”. Altogether, it’s a reminder to live life to the fullest and to stay positive. He often talks about the importance of staying grounded and connected to his roots, and the tattoo is a reflection of those values.
9. He Used To Have A Dog Name, Joe
Murray makes it no secret that he’s a dog lover. In fact, he was the proud owner of a dog named Joe. He was a rescue dog Murray adopted, and the two were inseparable since. Unfortunately, Joe passed away in 2015. It was a difficult experience for Murray, who referred to the dog as “my best bud and first son Joe” in the tribute he posted.
10. He’s A Christian
The star is a devout Christian and has spoken about his faith in various interviews. His faith has been an important part of his life and career. In addition to his personal beliefs, Murray works with various Christian organizations and charities. Altogether, he tries to live a life full of love, kindness, and compassion.
