7 Floor Plans Of Celeb Living Rooms

The living rooms of the rich and famous are both personal and social, comfortable and always ready for a double-page magazine spread. That makes them the perfect place to look for home design inspiration.
The team here at Bored Panda did their research to offer you a guided tour through seven awesome celebrity living rooms. We identified the most inspiring celebrity homes and found as many photos of each living room as possible, then worked with an architectural designer to bring them to life as realistic 3D renders.
Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Living Room
Hailey Bieber and her pop star husband bought their Ontario mansion in 2018, shortly before they married. Despite modern touches, the farmhouse-style building retains a sense of tradition through its exposed beams, woodwork finishes and rustic stone fireplace. Simple is the word here, with neutral whites, creams and ivories across suites of unshowy living room furniture. The only clues of celebrity inhabitation are details such as the Takashi Murakami cushions and the white chandelier over the dinner table.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Living Room
High-profile interior designer Jake Arnold — who has also worked with celebs like Aaron Paul, Rashida Jones and Katy Perry — designed the Beverley Hills mansion for musician John Legend and model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen. The living room forms part of a larger great room, which centers around a preserved olive tree with silk leaves (saving the need to haul in a fresh Christmas tree each winter). The room gets plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a skylight over the olive tree. “This is my Instagram Story room,” Teigen told Architectural Digest.” “Everyone’s always like, ‘You never leave this couch.’” “We live here,” confirmed Legend.
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats’ Living Room
Musician couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats live in an astonishing, sculpted cliffside mansion in La Jolla, San Diego. The home cost over $20 million and is said to have inspired Tony Stark’s home in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. Designed in a neo-Wrightian tradition by architect Wallace Cunningham, a sandstone color scheme and glass walls open the living room to the ocean. The silk rug and Vintage Ngombe studded wood reclining chair offer a contrasting land-bound texture to the fluid forms of the Mathieu Lehanneur sofas. “I like that a piece of furniture does not dictate how to sit,” says Lehanneur.
Dita Von Teese’s Living Room
There’s tasteful minimalism, and then there’s Dita Von Teese. The dancer and model calls beige her “worst nightmare” and quickly reworked the interiors of her Tudor Revival–style LA home in a gothic, fairytale fashion. She painted the living room pink and added a mounted tiger and ostrich from her taxidermy collection. Feathers, an Art Deco Chinese rug from Etsy, and rich, mismatching colors and knick-knacks complete the feel of living in a cabinet of curiosities.
Jennifer Aniston’s Living Room
Friends actor Jennifer Aniston lives with her dogs in a $21 million Bel Air mansion she bought in 2011 and redesigned with her now ex-husband, Justin Theroux, and designer Stephen Shadley. The 1965 modernist home by A. Quincy Jones covers 8,500 square feet, but the living room, with its long, well-stocked bar, is its social heart. The bar is lined with Piet Hein for Fritz Hansen barstools, with a white Jean Royère polar bear sofa and knee-high glass Arturo Pani cocktail table dangerously nearby. The Tiffany lamp behind the gray sofa and Robert Motherwell painting in the top left are favorites brought along from the Beverly Hills home Aniston shared with Brad Pitt.
Kendall Jenner’s Living Room
“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy,” Kendall Jenner once told Architectural Digest, “so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.” Her home certainly avoids the showbiz glitz we’ve come to expect from the LA homes of the glitterati. Jenner’s living room offers an unfussy arrangement of natural tones and textures against the distinctive but relaxed Mediterranean vibe of the archways. The glowing, ovoid James Turrell wall sculpture in the lower right of our render sums up the feel.
Miley Cyrus’ Living Room
Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mom and interior designer, prefers it when a homeowner’s personality is stamped across the property. That’s certainly the case in Miley Cyrus’s 6,800-square-foot 1950s clapboard house in Southern California. The Anemone Purple Armchair by Giancarlo Zema in the pop star and actress’s living room is her perch of choice, while nearby goopy Dan Lam sculptures drip from the shelves. The modular velvet sofa allows for all kinds of parties — including dog parties — while the coffee table, in relatively sober brass and rosewood, is a bonkers puzzle shape designed and produced in an edition of ten by Gulla Jónsdóttir.
Excess All Areas
Where do the Biebers rest their feet? Where does Jennifer Aniston entertain her showbiz friends — and her dogs? And where does Dita Von Teese hold informal business meetings? In their living rooms, of course. These are the spaces that best embody the daily lives of America’s most celebrated celebrities. And each of them has something to offer the home decorator in all of us — be it a layout, a color scheme or an eight-foot mounted tiger.
Follow Us