Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Pic Of A Bird

by

If you love birdwatching this is just the challenge for you!

#1 European Goldfinch, Cute Little Birds, They Sing Beautifully

#2 :)

#3 A Few-Day-Old Duckling. They Bring Me So Much Joy, I Couldn’t Not Share

#4 Swan Love Heart

#5 A Tufted Titmouse Fledgling I Rescued From The Creek

#6 Pretty Guys

#7 The House I Live In Has Built In Birds Nests And These Little Guys Were About To Explore The World

#8 This Owl Almost Crashed Into My Head Before Landing There

#9 Seagull. :3

#10 A Lovely Anhinga We Saw At Hilton Head

#11 A Hummingbird Enjoying The Autumn Leaves

#12 Townsend’s Warbler

#13 Here Is Mine It Is A Crow

#14 Lunch Time

#15 Heron Flying Above!

#16 Baby Squab

#17 Duck Swims In A Green Lake

#18 Outside My Window. Taken With My “Mom’s” iPhone 13

#19 A Sparrow Checking Out The New Neighbors

#20 Caught Outside Office Window 2013 San Franciso

#21 This Beautiful Heron/Crane At Seabrook

#22 Cockatoo In Flight

#23 My Cockatiel Polly. He’s So Sweet

#24 Close Up Of (Male) Cardinal

#25 Just Swimming Around

#26 Seagull, Glacier Bay, Alaska

#27 Staring Contest With A Robin

#28 Chickadee In The Lilacs

#29 Parrot At Animal Kingdom – Disney World, Fl USA

#30 My Friend’s Cockatoo Bella

#31 :)

#32 Red Tail Hawk Last Summer

#33 Red-Bellied Bestie

#34 The Best Pic I Got Of A Blue Jay

#35 Lazuli Bunting Hanging Out With Me Today

#36 I Found This Picture While Ago. I Didn’t Take It Though But It Is Still Funny

#37 Outside My Window. Taken With My “Mom’s” iPhone 13

#38 My Babies 💕

#39 Shimmering Swan Shadow

#40 Hummingbird At San Diego Zoo (With My Dad) 1974

#41 Pigeons At The Civic Center In Wythenshawe, UK. We Don’t See Pigeons Anymore In Winnipeg. Had To Take A Picture. They’re Almost Endangered Now. Passenger Pigeon Is Already Gone For Good

