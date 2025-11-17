This Deaf Cat Was Found Trying To Fend For Himself On The Streets (6 Pics)

When we first saw Angel on the streets, he was too scared to come close but on one chilly and windy night, right after midnight we went looking for him and there he was! We immediately tried to lead him to where some food and water containers were placed but he refused to follow us there, he then hid under a car.
We sat on a bench about half a block away from where he was, we were hoping he’d eventually come out to eat. He then appeared out of the blue and ran towards us and threw himself at our feet; he started purring away and would not leave our side; he walked into the carrier by himself!
The morning after, before going for his first vet checkup, we found him all curled up in the carrier sleeping like an angel (thus his name!) Nothing seemed to wake him up, not even the loudest noises. Later that morning we finally realized he was completely deaf.
More info: projectchangeonelife.org
We read that caring for deaf cats is no different than caring for any cat, with a few special considerations. However, being DEAF and ABANDONED at only 5 months old is a whole different story! Due to abandonment and deafness, Angel had lots of behavioral issues and nobody wanted to adopt him.
When Angel and Honey met they became best pals in no time! But three months later, Honey was adopted out and Angel was back on his own, missing his best friend
Due to abandonment and deafness, he was a deeply traumatized young kitten and nobody wanted to adopt him
Because of Angel, we decided to start our own Cat Sanctuary, so we could offer a loving home to those that were regarded as “less adoptable” by some people.
Angel is now 10 years old and has been in the Sanctuary for 10 years. He suffers from Caudal stomatitis and recently underwent surgery to have most of his teeth removed.
