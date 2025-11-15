30 Non-Americans Share How They Spot American Tourists From A Mile Away

If you’ve ever traveled abroad as an American, the chances are you know how it feels to be detected as one. It’s not that we hide it (in fact, we are prouder than anything else!) but sometimes you just wish you could blend in with the rest of the crowd and feel what it’s like to be treated as a local.
And all it takes is to step foot inside, for example, a “bar” in Italy and order a beer on tap, or worse, a cappuccino after 12, and here you’ve earned a bunch of eyerolls with a solid “where in America are you from?” But in order to find out what really gives Americans away in an instant, we have to look at what non-Americans have to say about their radars themselves.
So below we collected some of the most interesting responses to “How do you spot an American tourist ‘from a mile away’?” on “AskReddit” and wow, this is kinda weirdly specific.
#1
Americans are very loud, I swear you have loudhailers hidden in your clothes somewhere.
Over 40, the tourists tend to be more on the very overweight side, but the women still wear yoga pants and the men always have a combination of button up shirts and loose fitting cargo shorts. And both men and women wear baseball caps and Oakley’s or sunglasses similar to that style; with white trainers.
Under 40, you’re very friendly, in a way that’s both endearing and creepy. When we chat I feel like I’m being indoctrinated into a cult.
#2
The way they dress. For some reason Americans abroad dress like they’re doing some hard core exploring in the Amazon…even when they’re just visiting a European city.
#3
“Hey oh you’re [Irish/Scottish/Italian/etc]! I’m [same] too!”
“Oh really? Whereabouts you from?”
“California. My great great great grandpappy was from here though!”
#4
Amazed by things which are more than 200 years old, presumably because they don’t have many things that old in the USA.
#5
Saying “hi, how are you?” to the barista, servers, retail workers. My country doesn’t quite have that culture so I find it really sweet.
#6
when they cross the street, they expect cars to stop for them. in my country, the cars will run you down without thinking twice.
#7
When they introduce themselves they never say they’re from America: mostly the state/city they’re from.
#8
I remember I was a small kid in Tijuana. They were typically a lot more good looking than the local population. The girls were hot as hell. The Marines that would come around from San Diego looked like superheroes and made these other guys look like sh*t.
We’d get European tourists as well but the American ones looked bigger and kind of stronger. Especially the military guys, like something out of these Marvel comics, at least the ones in their twenties.
All buff, tall, etc.
The military tourists were always very friendly to me and made me want to be like them when I grew up, which is why I’m going to enlist in the USMC a few years after college, haha.
Very friendly, generous people, very funny too.
#9
They complain that the portions at restaurants are too small.
#10
You can hear them in museums when everyone else is extra silent.
#11
In my experience, any combination of the following:
white socks
wearing a sun visor
Talking incredibly loud
Their phone will be on a belt loop
American teenagers are usually better at blending in however, so the trick with these guys is to wait until you’re in a restaurant, at which point they’ll make their presence known by complaining about the local food.
In terms of positives however, I find most American tourists are incredibly friendly and sociable, they usually have no problem talking to strangers and striking up a pleasant conversation, something we Europeans never do with each other (this is also another “tell”, but it’s one we should adopt).
#12
The absolute fearlessness of asking anyone on the street about anything
#13
Expecting everyone to speak English and/or not wanting to learn the local language.
#14
They always look cheerful and are constantly smiling and seeming happy. Tourists from other places look more neutral or even unhappy.
#15
They get over-excited over very ordinary events and say things like “OMG look that grass how green it is!
#16
They wear white socks pulled all the way up.
#17
I always felt embarrassingly underdressed when traveling in Europe.
On the flip side, as a native Arizonan I can always spot the European/English tourist because they will be bright red.
#18
Many of the things we say loudly, includes many irrelevant details. In Israel, no one gives a f*ck about irrelevant details. “Yes” or “no” answers are of high value in middle eastern culture; but in American culture we like to tell you all about why something is or that our daughter got married last year or our cat has diabetes.
#19
They’re looking for a store open at like 11pm. Even if in most European countries stores close at like 7-8 pm
#20
Americans think the world impressed by their city. No one cares that you’re from Las Vegas
#21
Tipping. Americans will try to tip everyone, even in countries where tipping isn’t a thing/is considered a serious insult.
#22
They’re always asking for extra ice in their drinks.
#23
Quite often on the heavy side weight-wise (sorry!)
#24
They ask for ketchup no matter what they’re eating.
#25
They have impeccable facial hair. Maybe Americans get a trim before they go on holiday, but I’m always impressed by the tidy beards and mustaches.
#26
dollars. God damn it, people – hit a money exchange before you hit the market. Especially in a country where hard currency was still illegal.
#27
They’re the first to kick off when it’s a hot day and the Grade II listed hotel I work in doesn’t have air-conditioning.
Then they leave a bad review :( believe me, I would LOVE air con but we’re not allowed to change the building.
#28
Their college t shirt, sweater or cap
#29
We are morons about diet. Another American moved to where I lived. He preached about high protein diets, b*tched about how he couldn’t find fat free milk or pasteurized egg whites, in a country that specializes in high-fat cuisine.
#30
fanny pack.
