30 Embarrassing Childhood Photos Where Kids Look A Couple Of Decades Older

By now, you’ve probably seen at least a couple of babies who look like old people. But this deceiving image isn’t exclusive to the tiniest ones. Bored Panda has collected a list of childhood photos where kids also appear to be at least a couple of decades in decay, and they’re just as hilarious. From a 10-year-old sassy grandma to a 40-year-old receptionist attending 4th grade, you’d think these unfortunate folks would be the ones pinching your cheeks at the next family reunion. Truth is, they will actually be on the receiving end instead. Scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your faves!

#1 My Friend’s Baby Pictures Look Like Mrs. Doubtfire

Image source: elpintogrande

#2 I Looked 70 When I Was 13

Image source: PossibleSnail

#3 I Looked Like A Middle Aged Man When I Was A Child

Image source: Strid3r21

#4 When It’s Your First Day Of Kindergarten And Also Your First Day As Head Of The PTA

Image source: DragonfireEsq

#5 When You Look Over 40 But You’re Actually 12

Image source: ThatSquareChick

#6 Yeah, So I Heard My Best Friend Was Made Into A Meme Called The 60-Year-Old Girl

Image source: kevonicus

#7 My Wife Was A 40-Year-Old Receptionist In 4th Grade

Image source: skelliousmaximus

#8 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look

Image source: dumbolddoor

#9 This Is Why I Never Had A Girlfriend In High School. I Looked 35 When I Was 14

Image source: pachewychomp

#10 I Looked Like An Old Jewish Man In 9th Grade

Image source: Mymajesticmoose

#11 The Blunder Brothers, Circa 1994. I’m In Purple

Image source: dame_condor

#12 Glamour Shot Blunder (7-Years-Old)

Image source: denovosibi

#13 6th Grade Going On 60

Image source: RICHB0YWINST0N

#14 My Friend’s Yearbook Picture From 2nd Grade. Apparently She Used To Be A Lesbian Art Teacher

Image source: mojoso

#15 That Time I Went To My High School Prom And Looked Like A 45-Year-Old Woman

Image source: Clairdassian

#16 I Was Born In 1981, But Turned 55 In 1992

Image source: caahtatonic

#17 First Day Of High School, I Was Apparently Going For The 70-Year-Old Man Look

Image source: shrewlad_

#18 At Age 10 I Looked Like I Was Ready To Give Up And Change My Name To Linda

Image source: dutchessmurderteeth

#19 I Too Was Born In 1981. I Present To You, The Butch Soccer Mom (I’m A Guy)

Image source: ohlaph

#20 A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early 90s

Image source: Sgt_Pepsi

#21 After The Seventh Child My Mom Decided It’s Just Easier To Dress Me In Her Own Clothes

Image source: Jeborisboi

#22 Blundering Through 2nd Grade

Image source: astronomydomone

#23 I Was Dwight Schrute When I Was 15

Image source: statix138

#24 1981. I Thought I Was The **** In My Band Uniform And Permed Hair, And Weighing All Of 90 Pounds (With The Cymbals)

Image source: Daftpool

#25 A Friend’s 6th Grade Picture. Not Her Grandmother

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#26 My Friend Looked Like Elton John When He Was Younger

Image source: Rafa90

#27 I Was In 2nd Grade. I Look Like I Am 50

Image source: raperil009

#28 No Front Teeth, Mom As A Stylist

#29 My Sister’s Glamour Shot: Age 4

Image source: Elatedonion

#30 Band Geek, 1987

Image source: ahydell

#31

Image source: ExamFantastic5768

