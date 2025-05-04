Cedric the Entertainer Opens Up About Canceled ‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff

by

Star and executive producer, Cedric the Entertainer has expressed his disappointment in CBS’ decision to cancel The Neighborhood spinoff. He has also revealed the reasons behind the decision and admitted not being very surprised by it. 

The spin-off set to air for the 2025-26 season would have featured Calvin and Tina’s adult sons, Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Marty Butler (Marcel Spears). It was supposed to center on the next chapter of their lives in Venice Beach after they finally left their parents’ nest. TVLine confirmed on April 22, 2025, that the untitled spinoff would not be moving forward. Cedric the Entertainer thus expressed his disappointment to TVLine in the words: 

I do recognize that we’re in a very difficult time as far as television goes,” he stated. “We were excited about doing this. We created the idea, and we intentionally tried to use an episode of The Neighborhood that we had in order to shoot it.” According to him, the TV industry is in a state of transition, and broadcast networks are “not doing a lot of pilots. They’re not spending a lot of money… they’re just kind of workshopping ideas. We thought we did a great job, but ultimately there wasn’t enough room in the budget for what we had.”

The Pilot Episode of the Spin-off Will Still Be Airing as Part of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 7 Finale

Justin Long as Bruce and Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin in The Neighborhood cancelled spin off pilot episode

Image via Sonja Flemming/CBS

Even with the cancellation of the spin-off, its first episode will however still be airing on Monday, May 5, 2025. It is said to serve as the second half of The Neighborhood’s hour-long Season 7 finale

Cedric the Entertainer is excited about this at least. He believes when viewers see the pilot episode, they could invoke its continuity. “I want everybody to write in [to CBS],” he said, “because I think people are going to see this season finale and be, like, ‘That’s a great show! Y’all should do that show!’” Also starring in this episode are Justin Long (Mom), Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars), Angelique Cabral, and Hunter King (Life in Pieces). 

Cedric has also revealed that another spinoff, Crutch, will be aired on Paramount+ where he and Tichina Arnold will play Calvin and Tina respectively. The eight-episode TV show will headline Tracy Morgan, but he will not retain his season 4 role as Calvin’s wealthy brother Curtis. Morgan will instead be playing a new character — Calvin’s cousin, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield — a Harlem widower whose solo life gets disrupted when his accomplished lawyer son, Jake, and free-spirited daughter, Jamilah return to live under his roof. “We’re going to air it sometime in the fall, and we’re excited about that,” Cedric explained in excitement.

The Neighborhood Season 7 will be available to stream on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, on Paramount+. It has already been renewed for Season 8, the final season. 

The Neigborhood show poster The Neighborhood
Cast Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan
Release Date Premiered October 1, 2018
Stream On Paramount+, CBS
Created by Jim Reynolds
Produced by Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric Rhone, Jim Reynolds
Based On Original concept by Jim Reynolds
Plot Summary A friendly white Midwestern family moves into a tough L.A. neighborhood, navigating culture clashes and building community.
Musical Elements Opening theme: “Welcome to the Neighborhood” by Jermaine Dupri and Shanti Das
Current Status Renewed through Season 8

 

Watch on Paramount+

 

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

