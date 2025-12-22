50 Times Cats Were “Weird Little Guys” And Got Featured On This Popular IG Account (New Pics)

Cats, as regal and graceful as they usually are, can also be incredibly goofy, derpy, and silly. And it’s that side of them that inspires their owners to grab their phones and snap a few adorable photos to share with the world.
‘Cats Being Weird Little Guys’ is a fantastic social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares memes and images of cats behaving like, well, the weird lil guys that they are. It’s funny, wholesome, and a reminder to give yourself permission to goof off. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to show your favorite pics to your pets at home.
More info: Instagram | X | WeirdLilGuys.com
#1
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#2
Image source: @DrEmmaBeckett
#3
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
Whether you’re a cat person, dog-lover, or both, there’s an astonishing amount of overlap between all of these categories, around the world. At least, when it comes to choosing names for your beloved furever friends. Luna, for example, is an almost-universally beloved moniker.
As ‘Rover’ notes in its most recent top pet names report, in the United States, the most popular female cat name in 2025 is Luna, which is also the most popular female dog name. The top male cat name is Milo, while the top male dog name is Charlie.
This exact same trend holds true in Canada.
#4
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#5
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#6
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom, the top female cat and dog name is Luna, while the most popular male cat and dog name is Milo.
In Spain, female cats and dogs are also most often named Luna. Male cats are most commonly named Simba, while male dogs are often named Coco.
France stands out from the crowd, as the top female cat and dog name is Nala, rather than Luna. In the meantime, male cats are most often named Simba, while male dogs usually get named Rio.
#7
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#8
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#9
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda reached out to cat specialist and clinical animal behaviorist, Sally Chamberlain. She was kind enough to share her wisdom and answer our questions about feline behavior.
She shared that cats tend to be alluring to so many people because of their large eyes, cute faces, quirky behavior, and the sleek, nimble way in which they move.
“Much of their behavior comes from their ancestry as solitary hunters of small prey. Because of this, their behavior can often seem mysterious and funny to humans because we are a very different species, even when they are exhibiting normal feline behavior such as wiggling their bottom when they are about to pounce on a toy or climbing up the curtains, it can be amusing,” Chamberlain explained to Bored Panda earlier.
#10
Image source: @amandahys7
#11
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#12
Image source: @britneydiane
According to the animal behaviorist, cats have strong hunting instincts. “Much of their behavior relates to being a hunter and survivor. Squeezing into a tight box could be a good hiding spot for a cat trying to avoid predators or it might make an excellent place to hide when they are hunting, ready to pounce on nearby rodents. Of course, in the case of a domestic cat, hiding in a box may simply be fun, but the above scenarios are deeply ingrained in such behavior because they form part of their natural instincts.”
#13
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#14
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#15
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
“Jumping up onto high cupboards gives a cat a good vantage point from which to survey their ‘cat-dom’. Their wild ancestors would have got up high to look around for predators and competitors for their territory, and to also lie in wait for prey, such as small birds. Much of the hunting sequence for a cat is spent waiting,” the cat specialist told us earlier.
“They can wait for many hours for the right opportunity to pounce on a mouse or catch a bird, so staring out of the window can satisfy this need for a cat, especially if they can see birds outside. Similar behavior is common in all domestic cats, which is why play is important for their daily routine, along with enriching their environment with high and low resting places, such as cat trees and cardboard boxes.”
#16
Image source: @jdpoc
#17
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#18
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
According to the expert, cats will “take advantage of anything they can” in order to ensure that they feel safe and their survival needs are met. This includes behaving around us “in persuasive ways” so that, for example, they can get food or a warm seat.
“The way a cat behaves has to be taken into context. A cat that is always seeking out high places to rest may simply like to sleep up high, but it could also be the case they are stressed about something at a lower level, such as another pet in the household or small children. Cats are instinctive but they are also intelligent, so their behavior is unlikely to be random.”
#19
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#20
Image source: @horror4kids
#21
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
Chamberlain explained to Bored Panda that most feline behavior is purposeful so that they get necessities like food, shelter, and water.
“Cats are usually at their funniest when they are playing and have ‘mad half-hours’ when they run around like crazy. This is the best time to offer a cat some play, ideally with a wand toy so that human hands and feet don’t become a target,” the expert told us earlier.
According to the cat specialist, one myth about felines is that they are ‘evil’ or bring ‘bad luck.’ This is both outdated and untrue.
“As I’m sure any cat lover will tell you, cats can be very loving and affectionate. When they’re not, we need to try to understand what they are telling us and provide them with appropriate care, resources and enrichment to ensure that their needs are being met,” she said.
#22
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#23
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#24
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
“It is true that some cats are more aloof than others but they all need some sort of company and the opportunity to form social bonds if they so choose. Cats can suffer from separation anxiety when they are not with their humans in the same way that dogs do. The main difference between the social bond between dogs and cats and their humans is that dogs have been purposefully bred to look to humans for guidance and attention, especially in breeds designed to work with humans, such as gun dogs, guard dogs and sight hounds, whereas cats are only partially domesticated, having almost domesticated themselves in the Fertile Crescent in the Middle East thousands of years ago,” she said.
#25
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#26
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#27
Image source: @mangmangmang
“Cats chose to live near and around humans because of the rodent supply in human grain stores that became their food source, with some kittens being taken into human homes and tamed. Humans may have succeeded in creating pedigree breeds of cat, but this still doesn’t mean that the domestic cat is truly domesticated. It is in their nature to have an independent streak but still retain the ability to form social bonds,” the expert said.
“Many cats do seem to feel affection and love towards their humans but may have difficulty expressing it. One cat’s way of showing love may be very different from another. One cat might cuddle up in their human’s lap, whereas another might show affection by sitting on the sofa a couple of feet away. Some cats like physical affection, some don’t.”
#28
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#29
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#30
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
Ever since ‘Cats Being Weird Little Guys’ was launched a few years ago, it has seen massive success. Created back in March 2022, it has grown by leaps and bounds.
On Instagram alone, the social media project boasts 394k followers. Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), it has a mind-meltingly huge 1.9 million followers. What’s more, the curator of the project runs a website full of merch.
Which of these cat pics and memes did you enjoy the most and why, dear Pandas? What’s your personal theory about why the internet loves cats and cat-themed content so much? What do you personally think are the biggest misconceptions that people have about cats?
Let us know what you think in the comments at the very bottom of this post. Meanwhile, don’t forget to upvote your fave pics, and tell your pets we said “hi!”
#31
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#32
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#33
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#34
Image source: @brellavis
#35
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#36
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#37
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#38
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#39
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#40
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#41
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#42
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#43
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#44
Image source: @Kbearart
#45
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#46
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#47
Image source: @TheSeanBrewster
#48
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#49
Image source: catsbeingweirdlittleguys
#50
Image source: @hamstertalk
