Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

by

An online debate surrounding Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance intensified this week after a viral screenshot from Stranger Things 5 led viewers to accuse the 21-year-old actress of having undergone cosmetic procedures.

The image, taken from the highly anticipated final season, quickly turned into a meme across social media.

“Eleven with lip fillers in the 80s, a revolutionary diva,” a viewer wrote, the post amassing more than 1.4 million views.

Millie Bobby Brown was accused of using lip fillers after a screenshot of Stranger Things 5 went viral on X

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Supporters were swift to push back against the accusations, insisting that any changes in her appearance were simply the result of growing up under the spotlight. 

“In 2018/19, without fillers, she always had full lips, she doesn’t look that different now,” one fan argued, countering the criticism with before-and-after comparisons.

But that defense only fed into a recurring narrative.

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

For years, online conversations have claimed Brown appears older than her age would suggest, a perception that resurfaces with nearly every new public appearance.

For instance, on February 27, a similar debate ensued when, as Bored Panda reported, Brown arrived at the European debut of her film The Electric State wearing a silver sheer gown modeled after Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic 1997 Hard Eight premiere dress.

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

The tribute made headlines, but so did the reactions. Many once again insisted the actress looked “a decade older,” with one commenter stating, “I can’t believe she’s only 20. She looks 35!”

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

Rather than shy away from the more mature image, fans believe Brown has leaned fully into it, embracing the glamour of the icons she idolizes. 

In recent years, she has recreated looks from Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears, challenging the expectations viewers have for a woman her age.

Viewers have long speculated that the actress has had work done, with fillers being the main focus

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

Speculation over cosmetic enhancements intensified around September 2024, when promotional photos for her brand Florence by Mills led users to question whether her face had changed.

Even then, viewers claimed she appeared to have plumper cheeks and fuller lips.

“I feel bad for the societal pressures that lead such a young girl to do this,” a fan wrote at the time.

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Paul Banwell weighed in during that period and acknowledged possible aesthetic changes.

“Her cheekbones appear higher and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he noted.

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

However, he also stressed that her facial development looked consistent with natural maturity and evolving bone structure.

“Don’t get why people think she looks 30,” a fan wrote. “She looks unreal and very young. What is wrong with people?”

Some viewers believe Brown’s responsibilities at a young age have had an impact on her appearance

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Netflix

For instance, in November, a brief video recorded in London saw Brown confronting paparazzi while carrying her infant daughter ahead of a Stranger Things 5 screening.

The clip, which lasted just 13 seconds, showed Brown walking ahead of Bongiovi and warning photographers to keep their distance. 

“I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now,” she said while moving toward the entrance.

Viewers criticized Bongiovi for his reaction, with one user describing his behavior as “totally useless.”

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral
Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Fans resurfaced images they felt depicted him as passive during other outings as well.

Some expanded on the speculation by arguing Brown has been “traumatized into thinking she was mature,” referencing her history of working from a young age and financially supporting her family.

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Arguments continued over whether the video pointed to deeper issues in the marriage or the couple’s decision to adopt so early in adulthood.

Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024 and welcomed their daughter through adoption in August 2025. 

“He probably wanted nothing to do with adopting a baby in his early 20’s,” a critic argued.

“Eleven looking 35.” Netizens debated about the actress’ look on social media

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: luvy115

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: prosagiri

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: beeslilypad

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: fameislux

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: Pr0fM2

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: blairsdolls

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: cinnamongirlsxf

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: JakeWallinger

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: __1xnan

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: ilovemyself926

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: xiao_kth

Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

Image credits: causeimicy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Entourage’s Rhys Coiro
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2023
This Supervisor Shared How He Made His Limping Employee Cry By Offering Him Time Off To Get His Leg Checked, Starting A Discussion Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your April Fool’s Day Prank? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
First Tennis Star To Have Breast Enhancement Becomes Adult Content Creator, Expected To Make More In 12 Months Than Her Entire Athletic Career
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2025
Five Awesome 80s Pop Culture Tributes Featured on “The Goldbergs”
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2019
Man And Dog Rescued From The Ocean After 2 Months
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025