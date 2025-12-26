Why Fans Are Zooming In on Millie Bobby Brown As This ‘Stranger Things’ Shot Goes Viral

An online debate surrounding Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance intensified this week after a viral screenshot from Stranger Things 5 led viewers to accuse the 21-year-old actress of having undergone cosmetic procedures.
The image, taken from the highly anticipated final season, quickly turned into a meme across social media.
“Eleven with lip fillers in the 80s, a revolutionary diva,” a viewer wrote, the post amassing more than 1.4 million views.
Millie Bobby Brown was accused of using lip fillers after a screenshot of Stranger Things 5 went viral on X
Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram
Supporters were swift to push back against the accusations, insisting that any changes in her appearance were simply the result of growing up under the spotlight.
“In 2018/19, without fillers, she always had full lips, she doesn’t look that different now,” one fan argued, countering the criticism with before-and-after comparisons.
But that defense only fed into a recurring narrative.
Image credits: Netflix
For years, online conversations have claimed Brown appears older than her age would suggest, a perception that resurfaces with nearly every new public appearance.
For instance, on February 27, a similar debate ensued when, as Bored Panda reported, Brown arrived at the European debut of her film The Electric State wearing a silver sheer gown modeled after Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic 1997 Hard Eight premiere dress.
Image credits: Netflix
The tribute made headlines, but so did the reactions. Many once again insisted the actress looked “a decade older,” with one commenter stating, “I can’t believe she’s only 20. She looks 35!”
Image credits: Netflix
Rather than shy away from the more mature image, fans believe Brown has leaned fully into it, embracing the glamour of the icons she idolizes.
In recent years, she has recreated looks from Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears, challenging the expectations viewers have for a woman her age.
Viewers have long speculated that the actress has had work done, with fillers being the main focus
Image credits: Netflix
Speculation over cosmetic enhancements intensified around September 2024, when promotional photos for her brand Florence by Mills led users to question whether her face had changed.
Even then, viewers claimed she appeared to have plumper cheeks and fuller lips.
“I feel bad for the societal pressures that lead such a young girl to do this,” a fan wrote at the time.
Image credits: Netflix
Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Paul Banwell weighed in during that period and acknowledged possible aesthetic changes.
“Her cheekbones appear higher and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he noted.
Image credits: Netflix
However, he also stressed that her facial development looked consistent with natural maturity and evolving bone structure.
“Don’t get why people think she looks 30,” a fan wrote. “She looks unreal and very young. What is wrong with people?”
Some viewers believe Brown’s responsibilities at a young age have had an impact on her appearance
Image credits: Netflix
For instance, in November, a brief video recorded in London saw Brown confronting paparazzi while carrying her infant daughter ahead of a Stranger Things 5 screening.
The clip, which lasted just 13 seconds, showed Brown walking ahead of Bongiovi and warning photographers to keep their distance.
“I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now,” she said while moving toward the entrance.
Viewers criticized Bongiovi for his reaction, with one user describing his behavior as “totally useless.”
Fans resurfaced images they felt depicted him as passive during other outings as well.
Some expanded on the speculation by arguing Brown has been “traumatized into thinking she was mature,” referencing her history of working from a young age and financially supporting her family.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram
Arguments continued over whether the video pointed to deeper issues in the marriage or the couple’s decision to adopt so early in adulthood.
Brown and Bongiovi married in 2024 and welcomed their daughter through adoption in August 2025.
“He probably wanted nothing to do with adopting a baby in his early 20’s,” a critic argued.
“Eleven looking 35.” Netizens debated about the actress’ look on social media
Image credits: luvy115
Image credits: prosagiri
Image credits: beeslilypad
Image credits: fameislux
Image credits: Pr0fM2
Image credits: blairsdolls
Image credits: cinnamongirlsxf
Image credits: JakeWallinger
Image credits: __1xnan
Image credits: ilovemyself926
Image credits: xiao_kth
Image credits: causeimicy
Follow Us