40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

With so much information being thrown at us on a daily basis, it’s easy to lose focus and drift into apathy. Who cares about so many things at once, anyway?
No wonder more and more people are drawn to this old-time form of systematized information accompanied by great visualization. We’re talking maps. And not just dusty maps from your attic, but the most fascinating pieces that present things we know (and the ones we don’t!) in a refreshing light.
#1 There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland
Image source: Inutilmono
#2 A World Map Drawn By Ottoman Sailor Ali Macar Reis In 1567 (Considered The Most Accurate In The Time Period)
Image source: DamnTheAwkardTurtle
#3 Concentration Of Castles In Europe
Image source: MardukSyria
#4 My Dad’s World Map Pencil Case From 1961
Image source: ProperFlosser
#5 Map Of All The Counties Of The Contiguous United States Carved From Over 3 Thousand Wooden Blocks
Image source: rubishman
#6 Topography Of Europe
Image source: mbw_meme
#7 Obesity Rates In The USA vs. Europe
Image source: whitegoddessx
#8 In The Film Rat Race (2001), The First Cow Seth Green Hits Whilst Hanging From A Hot Air Balloon, Has A Map Of The World As Its Spots
Image source: SaraiBagg
#9 Countries Where “Conversion Therapy” Is Still Legal
Image source: Haso0nz1999
#10 Americans Were Asked To Point To Iran On A Map
Image source: Starry_Night0123
#11 Has Russia Been At War With European Countries?
Image source: ComradeTekorian
#12 World’s Population
Image source: just_an__inchident
#13 I Rode My Bicycle 11,877 Miles Across Europe
Image source: RollingExistence
#14 Which Country Has The Most Attractive People According To Europe
Image source: reddit.com
#15 The State Of Democracy
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Position Of The North Magnetic Pole Since 1590
Image source: carbondioxide-7
#17 Map Of Greek Island Chains
Image source: Juggertrout
#18 A Map Of Every American City
Image source: XER0GRAVITY
#19 Languages Spoken In China
Image source: shinymt
#20 Most Polluted Cities In The World On November 5, 2022
Image source: reddit.com
#21 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe
Image source: No-Maximum-9087
#22 How Do You Say The Number 92
Image source: latecomer11
#23 Most Popular Sport In Each Country
Image source: whitegoddessx
#24 Estimated Average Age Of Young People Leaving Their Parental Household, 2019
Image source: Jef_pet
#25 People Who Think Forcing A Partner To Have Sex Should Not Be Illegal. Survey Around The EU
Image source: imnotcreativeoff
#26 School Uniform Policy By Country
Image source: Ok-Codd
#27 How Much Trouble Lions Are Really In
Image source: carbondioxide-7
#28 Forests In Germany, 50 A.d. vs. Today
Image source: JabbaDaHouse
#29 UN Vote To End US Embargo Against Cuba
Image source: Lost-Contest-
#30 Where The Death Penalty Survives Around The World
Image source: carbondioxide-7
#31 Terrorist Attacks In Europe That Killed At Least One Person 1970-2015
Image source: esberat
#32 World’s Most Surveilled Cities
Image source: ia1mtoplease
#33 Countries That Have Been Bombed By The US
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Countries That Have Us Military Bases
Image source: whitegoddessx
#35 America
Image source: trynabetwunk
#36 Traditional Naming Customs Around The World
Image source: Mgron2
#37 Where The World Wants To Move To
Image source: flyingcatwithhorns
#38 Life Expectancy At Subnational Level
Image source: reddit.com
#39 A Map Of Every Chinese City
Image source: XER0GRAVITY
#40 Most Common Baby Names In London, 2021
Image source: topherette
