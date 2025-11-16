40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

by

With so much information being thrown at us on a daily basis, it’s easy to lose focus and drift into apathy. Who cares about so many things at once, anyway?

No wonder more and more people are drawn to this old-time form of systematized information accompanied by great visualization. We’re talking maps. And not just dusty maps from your attic, but the most fascinating pieces that present things we know (and the ones we don’t!) in a refreshing light.

This subreddit has already earned its name as the ultimate destination for fans of cartography, so below we prepared a new batch of the most intriguing examples. After you’re done, be sure to check out more features of maps we did before here, here, and here.

#1 There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Inutilmono

#2 A World Map Drawn By Ottoman Sailor Ali Macar Reis In 1567 (Considered The Most Accurate In The Time Period)

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: DamnTheAwkardTurtle

#3 Concentration Of Castles In Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: MardukSyria

#4 My Dad’s World Map Pencil Case From 1961

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: ProperFlosser

#5 Map Of All The Counties Of The Contiguous United States Carved From Over 3 Thousand Wooden Blocks

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: rubishman

#6 Topography Of Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: mbw_meme

#7 Obesity Rates In The USA vs. Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: whitegoddessx

#8 In The Film Rat Race (2001), The First Cow Seth Green Hits Whilst Hanging From A Hot Air Balloon, Has A Map Of The World As Its Spots

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: SaraiBagg

#9 Countries Where “Conversion Therapy” Is Still Legal

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Haso0nz1999

#10 Americans Were Asked To Point To Iran On A Map

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Starry_Night0123

#11 Has Russia Been At War With European Countries?

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: ComradeTekorian

#12 World’s Population

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: just_an__inchident

#13 I Rode My Bicycle 11,877 Miles Across Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: RollingExistence

#14 Which Country Has The Most Attractive People According To Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The State Of Democracy

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Position Of The North Magnetic Pole Since 1590

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: carbondioxide-7

#17 Map Of Greek Island Chains

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Juggertrout

#18 A Map Of Every American City

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: XER0GRAVITY

#19 Languages Spoken In China

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: shinymt

#20 Most Polluted Cities In The World On November 5, 2022

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: No-Maximum-9087

#22 How Do You Say The Number 92

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: latecomer11

#23 Most Popular Sport In Each Country

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: whitegoddessx

#24 Estimated Average Age Of Young People Leaving Their Parental Household, 2019

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Jef_pet

#25 People Who Think Forcing A Partner To Have Sex Should Not Be Illegal. Survey Around The EU

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: imnotcreativeoff

#26 School Uniform Policy By Country

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Codd

#27 How Much Trouble Lions Are Really In

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: carbondioxide-7

#28 Forests In Germany, 50 A.d. vs. Today

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: JabbaDaHouse

#29 UN Vote To End US Embargo Against Cuba

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Lost-Contest-

#30 Where The Death Penalty Survives Around The World

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: carbondioxide-7

#31 Terrorist Attacks In Europe That Killed At Least One Person 1970-2015

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: esberat

#32 World’s Most Surveilled Cities

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: ia1mtoplease

#33 Countries That Have Been Bombed By The US

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Countries That Have Us Military Bases

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: whitegoddessx

#35 America

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: trynabetwunk

#36 Traditional Naming Customs Around The World

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: Mgron2

#37 Where The World Wants To Move To

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#38 Life Expectancy At Subnational Level

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#39 A Map Of Every Chinese City

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: XER0GRAVITY

#40 Most Common Baby Names In London, 2021

40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)

Image source: topherette

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photography Series. Tskaltubo – Paradise Lost
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why The Crown Should Cover Recent Royal History
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2022
Epi(C)lepsy Illustrations Or What’s In My Head
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What We Know about Live PD Spinoff “Live Rescue” So Far
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2019
15 Pictures That Will Make You Want To Visit Budapest
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mama June’s Weight Loss: Why Are We So Obsessed with It?
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.