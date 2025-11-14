I Photograph Butterflies

I spent years of my life photographing butterflies. In many cultures, they symbolize the soul, and these 12 photos reflect this idea. If you like what you see, please follow me on Instagram and visit my Etsy shop.
#1 Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly
#2 Buckeye Butterfly
#3 Monarch Butterfly
#4 Swallowtail Butterfly
#5 Holly Blue Butterflies
#6 Clouded Yellow Butterfly
#7 Buckeye Butterflies
#8 Red Admiral Butterfly
#9 Red-Spotted Purple Butterfly
#10 Painted Lady Butterfly
#11 Painted Lady Butterfly
#12 Holly Blue Butterfly
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us