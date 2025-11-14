I Photograph Butterflies

I spent years of my life photographing butterflies. In many cultures, they symbolize the soul, and these 12 photos reflect this idea. If you like what you see, please follow me on Instagram and visit my Etsy shop.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1 Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#2 Buckeye Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#3 Monarch Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#4 Swallowtail Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#5 Holly Blue Butterflies

I Photograph Butterflies

#6 Clouded Yellow Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#7 Buckeye Butterflies

I Photograph Butterflies

#8 Red Admiral Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#9 Red-Spotted Purple Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#10 Painted Lady Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#11 Painted Lady Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

#12 Holly Blue Butterfly

I Photograph Butterflies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
