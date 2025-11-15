Hey Pandas, If You Could Live In Any Fictional Universe, Which One Would It Be? (Closed)

Keep it appropriate, please.
#1
Twenty Fourth Century Star Trek Universe… Almost NO sickness, Majority of Worlds living in complete peace, nearly no poverty or mental illness, Holo-Suites, Replicators for daily Lobster, Crab, Kobe Beef, White Truffles, every 5-Star Restaurant Menu Earth and 300 other planets have to offer, every variety of Tea, Wine ever scanned. Make whatever you wish (no one robs you because they can make what they want too!). live to better yourself and better the worlds!
#2
The classic – Harry Potter, because who wouldn’t want to be a wizard?
#3
My fictional world would be one where everyone uses common sense, people accept responsibility for their mistakes, everyone respects everyone else’s choices and people treat each other with kindness regardless as to whether they agree with your life style or not. My world would also be void of wars. If there are disputes, they can be handled through a calm verbal debate between the parties. Also, there will be no rich people, no poor people and no one would want for anything.
#4
Narnia ! Narnia has always been my favourite fictional world
#5
Disc World Universe
#6
Rivendell. In the books and movies it looks really beautiful
#7
Hands down, Narnia! I mean, how cool would it be to actually live amongst and TALK to the likes of centaurs, satyrs, dryads, griffons, etc!!
#8
Keeper of the Lost Cities. I mean, they get cool powers, have a basically infinite bank account they get at birth, delicious foods, magical and extinct creatures. Not to mention giving birth isn’t painful. Who WOULDN’T want that?
#9
The Wind in the Willows. Peaceful. Bucolic.
#10
Percy Jackson or MCU
#11
One of my own making. As in I literally created my own fictional universe called Troklan. One of the most powerful characters is based off of myself, so I’d be pretty well off.
#12
Wheel of Time or Lord of the Rings
#13
Disc World form Terry Pratchett’s books.
#14
Minecraft universe. You can break trees with your bare hands, carry hundreds of metric tons in one trip, plus wearing armor of pure gold without being slowed down, compress diamonds with bare hands, travel through dimensions, breed animals in an instant, and have the ability to respawn. Plus skin editing and Bedwars and the ability to have U N L I M I T E D D O G G O S.
#15
Avatarverse, can you imagine how cool it would be to be able to bend the elements??? And even if you were a non-bender, there would still be all the cute hybrid animals
#16
I’d go to the Dragon Ball Universe, I’d get so much stronger when I exercise and Ki Manipulation
#17
Archie comics. Seems it’s easy to makes friends with everyone. (not Riverdale, the show)
#18
The Labyrinth
#19
My friends so I can hug all of her fluffy characters. I would probably die because I’m dumb and have no survival skills, but I’d die happy!
#20
Probably the Demon slayer universe.
#21
MCU
#22
the pokemon universe because most pokemon have the powers of literal gods also i get to battle the same way in the show. (also i just want a turtwig)
#23
The Tomodachi Life Universe. (plz don’t judge me, I like Tomodachi Life. Even though I can go there partially, I would love to be a mii there.)
#24
The Deltarune universe.
At first it was a toss-up between Undertale and Deltarune, as both had magic, friendly monsters and a more hostile world that you could canonically respawn in. However, I chose Deltarune over Undertale because you can get in and out of Deltarune’s Dark Worlds almost whenever you want. In Undertale, you’re literally stuck underground.
#25
A dimension which acts as a sort of junction for all fictional universes (Cartoons, Anime, Games, every one of them). Characters can come into this place and go to any other universe, and I can go to whichever ones I want to, whenever I want
#26
Star Wars
Because I have a simple but overwhelming urge to slap Jar-Jar Binks across the face with a wet fish for ruining the franchise.
#27
Dune universe seems fun
#28
It’s a video game and it’s called Obey me
#29
either Undertale of the last of us (the last of us because i want to save Joel)
#30
Iain M Banks’s wonderful Culture Universe, in a Mind-run space artifact
#31
I would say maybe in Equestria (My Little Pony Generation 4) – Peaceful society spiced up with options for adventuring and fighting villains. Preferable as Gryphon.
#32
Wings of fire
#33
Peppa pig! (wait hear me out)
just imagine, it’s a world where nothing goes wrong, everyone knows everyone else and no one hates anyone else. i could go on and on..
I mean it’s perfect 😂😂
#34
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy universe, but like, not on Earth ’cause it’s been destroyed. I would love to be on a improbability-drive spaceship and just zoom around space with a group of weirdos. And eat at Milliway’s. And maybe just save the universe, idk…
#35
Harry Potter ofc
#36
Harry Potter.
#37
Kaitou Joker. I want to train to become a Phantom Thief and steal all my favourite historical artefacts! Hope I meet Silver Heart the Legendary Phantom Thief :D
#38
Batman! (Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da
Batman!)
(but the realistic version)
i think i would try to make him fall in love with me…. I might have a itty bitty little crush on him…. lol
▀█▀ █░█ █▀▀ █▀▀ █▄░█ █▀▄
░█░ █▀█ ██▄ ██▄ █░▀█ █▄▀
#39
hm….i would have to say Avatar the last airbender, but knowing my luck, id probs just be a non-bender
#40
The Owl House universe
#41
Either the Stargate universe, The Dark Crystal, Dinotopia, Wings of Fire, Miss Peregrine’s home for peculiar children, Star trek, Harry Potter, or something like any of those. (Preferably TDC, WoF, or Dinotopia )
#42
The one boomers told us was real.
#43
The Sims universe. Imagine being able to afford a house and have a career.
#44
Let me enter the cdrama world (The Untamed, Ever Night, Dance of the Phoenix, etc.) and let me be a cultivator, flying on my sword, drawing talismans, and wearing blue hanfu.
#45
the universe from the keepers of the lost cities ( a great book) because it sounds so cool wellif you go to firefox
#46
HARRRRRY POTTTTTTTTTTER
#47
Definitely Harry Potter!
#48
BBC ghosts 100% I’m in cosplay rn as Julian
#49
Coeur d’Coeurs (Pushing Daisies TV series – 2007) — Barry Sonnenfeld (who brought you Men in Black and The Addams Family) envisioned this town more colorful than a rainbow, populated by incredibly interesting characters. Having an announcer to voice over your life really simplifies the future. . . . OR . . . Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004), similar to Metropolis, vaguely NYC — full of Art Deco, adventure and interesting characters without enslaving anyone.
#50
LORD OF THE RINGS
fr who wouldn’t want to live in the Shire or Rivendell
#51
Jojos bizarre adventure the second world I’d be besties with the best characters
#52
I Would be in the Warrior Cats Saga I just really love the books and it looks fun and Dangerous.
#53
Gormenghast. Well, maybe not live, but a nice long visit would be fun.
#54
I would choose either The Innkeepers universe or Hidden Legacies universe, both urban fantasy-ish worlds by author, Ilona Andrews. Actually, any of the worlds created by this married writer team. I’m kinda obsessed.
#55
The Expanse
#56
How about the world of The bachelorette. I might be fun teasing some boys for a while
#57
Definitely Avatar: The Last Air Bender. How cool would it be to KICK FIRE OUY OF YOUR FEET!!!!!
#58
Either the ATLA universe or the Pjo universe. They both seem so freaking cool!! Also can anyone picture Percy doing the
✨🌊water tribe🌊✨????
#59
Care-a-Lot. Life seems perfect there. Don’t judge me :)
#60
Scythe. You can’t die, there’s no poverty, climate change, world hunger. It seems pretty cool!
#61
Teletubbies universe! I want to try those Tubby toasts and custards.
#62
Attack on Titan – Okay, I want to try and kill Titans, (plus shipping Levi Heichou and Ereh). And I want to ask Hanji for some crazy potions to try on Eren:3
#63
Castle Cats. I could be a cat, be in my obsession, and just not have to deal with the world, living in a kingdom on an island.
#64
Wondering why no one would like to live in Tamriel (the elder scrolls)?
Harsh but beautiful
#65
Exandria! =)
#66
I would likely either pick the marvel universe or the star wars universe
#67
Buffy
#68
I’d like to go back in time & live in the Universe that Last of the Mohicans was set in so I could meet Hawkeye & marry him even though life would be hard, those three characters (Hawkeye, Uncas & Chingachook are fantastic)
#69
Middle-earth!
#70
Middle-Earth, but more specifically, the Reclaimed Erebor. I’ve always liked the dwarves better than the elves, they have a steampunk-level of technology so I think I could adapt myself nicely, and living under the Mountain, I’d be safer than anywhere else.
#71
Pern from Dragonriders of Pern.
#72
Either Avatar or the Mlp universe where they are all humans (I don’t know why but I would want to)
#73
Well I would live in Cassandra Clare’s Shadowhunter world…. only the last hours…. I would love to heal Mathews broken heart and live in a world where women are strong and they can do anything but still in the early 1900s… also I really like the fact that the girls are given independence and are strong.
#74
On the planet like earth but where everyone lets people live and let live with the mantra cause no harm within reason obviously, men would need special training or supervision to make sure that they were safe to be around since they tend to have problems between the ages of 17 and 37 father killing raping and pillaging thing anger management I just wanna be safe and be happy and let people believe what they wanna believe do what they want to it’s just the cause no harm live and let live cause no harm. Where are the only people are allowed to own guns and carry them are women even the playing field. Where children were taught in school the real history of the world not make-believe propaganda the real history of cruelty in an effort to stop it look at our sins so that we try to do better
#75
Demon slayer
#76
I made my own! It’s called Panmara and it has fairy forests and dragons and stuff. I could just be one of my characters.
#77
The world of ACOTAR, but preferably Velaris, cause who in their right mind wouldn’t want to see the bat boys living their best lives?
#78
For me it has to be Munty
From the series Zapped, so much fun
#79
simple. The naruto universe. I want to almost die fightng someone way better than me with my friends lol
#80
ooh! either the aurora rising series or any of the akarnae books
i love them both 😛😊
#81
Sword Art Online, because VR (Although honestly I’d probably die in the death game, but if I /didn’t/ get caught up in all that then I’d have unlimited VR worlds to screw around in.
#82
Surrogates. You can do whatever you like as a surrogate android from the comfort of your own home. Like metaverse, but without zuckerberg.
#83
Wheel of Time
