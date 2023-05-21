Why Family Matters Still Holds Up Decades Later

September 22, 1989, is the night that Family Matters made its official debut on prime-time television. The show is actually a spin-off of ABC’s Perfect Strangers, where Harriette Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) was an elevator operator at Larry Appleton and Balki Bartokomous’ office building. No doubt, the show’s premiere was a decent success. But the popularity of the series skyrocketed once Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) was introduced midway through the first season.
Family Matters would go on to become the second longest-running African-American sitcom behind The Jeffersons, with a total of nine seasons. There was actually a plan to do a tenth season, and there were speculations that Urkel and Laura would get married. However, it was ultimately due to low ratings. Needless to say, Family Matters is a timeless classic that is fondly remembered in pop culture. But would one of the longest sitcoms in television history stand the test of time in the modern age?
Family Matters Is Safe Entertainment
There’s nothing wrong with simple storytelling. In fact, the term K.I.S.S (keep it simple stupid) helps keep most creative endeavors in check. As the series kicks off, the overall storyline of The Mama Who Came to Dinner is a relatable story that most people can identify with. Overall, the show does a decent job with its premise. However, it’s still within the realms of the ordinary.
Family Matters feels like it’s missing something. The story of Estelle Winslow (the great Rosetta LeNoire) doesn’t go far enough. Sure, she says a couple of things here and there that tell the audience that she’s overbearing and controlling. But it never feels that way because the plot moves extremely fast. Altogether, the audience needs to spend more time with Estelle and her controlling behavior. More importantly, her time in the house needed to change to the status quo to effectively drive Carl’s warning about her moving in.
In reality, nothing happens. The house doesn’t turn upside down. Estelle’s attempt to get Carl to allow Eddie to go to that party doesn’t backfire. Everything’s pretty tame in the pilot episode. The conflict could’ve been strong, but this is the case where the writers decided to explore more than the story. The characters talk more about Estelle being a problem than showing it. There are a couple of chuckles here and there, but the overall plot doesn’t pack much of a punch.
The Characters Are Fine
Most people have fond memories of Family Matters growing up. The Winslow’s are a likable and relatable family, but there’s not one name that stands out. The actors aren’t the issue as they carry one well enough. However, the kid’s roles feel forced more often than not. To be fair, it’s hard to make everyone stand out in a span of 30 minutes, but there’s just not enough characterization to make anyone unique.
The side plot between Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams) and Judith (Valerie Jones) doesn’t get much focus. So when Laura tells Judy flat out that the baby doesn’t like her, it rings a bit hollow. Even more, it comes across as mean since the viewers haven’t spent any time truly dissecting the situation. There’s never a resolution between the two as they both happily join the sing-along at the end of the episode.
Eddie Winslow is your stereotypical teenager. Again, there’s mileage in showcasing a regular family, but he doesn’t do much beyond what the story gives him. The story’s focal point was Mama Winslow being too domineering in the household, but as previously mentioned, it never truly feels that way. She’s sweet and caring more than anything else in the first episode.
Does Family Matters Hold Up?
There’s nothing offensive or bad about Family Matters, but it’s safe to say it didn’t start off with a bang. In a landscape where there’s so much content, it would be very hard for the series to stand on its own two feet. The family sitcom premise has been done to death at this point, and it doesn’t bring anything different to the table. However, it’s as endearing as they come, which is why it probably ran for so long in its day. The verdict? It’s a digestible show to watch, but adding Steve Urkel to the series was the smartest decision the showrunners made.
