Cast of Grachi: Where are They Now?

Led by Isabella Castillo, the Grachi cast ensemble comprises young, talented actors who made a legacy with their palpable on-screen chemistry. The young actors’ outstanding performances turned the show into a phenomenon, particularly among Spanish-speaking audiences. Their flawless depictions of the plot’s blend of friendship, rivalry, romance, comedy, and magic, with engaging drama, created a rich narrative suitable for all ages.
After over 10 years since the grand finale, the hit Nickelodeon Latin America fantasy series still resonates with viewers of all ages. Grachi won numerous awards, including three Kids’ Choice Awards México in its debut year. The show’s compelling storyline about the adventures of a young witch was adapted into Every Witch Way in America. Despite its engaging plot, the remarkable Grachi cast played a huge role in making the show known, and many of them went ahead to have successful careers in different parts of the entertainment industry.
Isabella Castillo (Grachi Alonso)
Born on December 23, 1994, Isabella Castillo was a teenager when she was cast as the protagonist on Grachi. Her character is a teenage witch who finds herself on the path of learning to cope with moving to a new city and discovering she’s a powerful witch. She has to control her powers while facing magical and romantic rivalry. Castillo gained fame for her performance on Grachi and leveraged it to carve a successful career across film and television.
On the small screen, Castillo has also played prominent roles on the telenovelas Tierra de reyes, ¿Quién es quién?, El Señor de los Cielos, Vikki RPM, Club 57, and Malverde: El Santo Patrón, as well as the musical film La Usurpadora: The Musical. Some of her recent projects include Sed de venganza (2024-2025) and Dinastía Casillas (2025-present). She played the lead in the 2023 crime comedy movie La Usurpadora: The Musical and starred in Mirreyes contra Godínez: Las Vegas (2025). Castillo released her debut studio album “Soñar no Cuesta Nada” on April 23, 2013.
Andrés Mercado (Daniel Esquivel)
One of the oldest on the Grachi cast list, Andrés Mercado played the title character’s love interest. Daniel is kind and athletic, a real catch who often gets entangled in conflicts around him. The actor was no stranger to the spotlight when he landed the starring role on Grachi, but it propelled him to major recognition. Since then, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Quiero Amarte, Yo Soy Franky, and reunited with Castillo in Club 57. Mercado is also pursuing a music career.
Kimberly Dos Ramos (Matilda Román)
Although she only appeared in the first two seasons, Kimberly Dos Ramos made an impact with her performance as the main antagonist. More than just being a powerful witch, her character often clashes with Grachi over power and Daniel’s affection. After Grachi, Ramos stayed committed to her acting career. The Venezuelan actress has appeared in starring roles in successful telenovelas. She co-starred with Castillo in Tierra de reyes and ¿Quién es quién? in leading roles. Ramos has also starred in major roles on other telenovelas, including Rubí (2020), La desalmada (2021), Vuelve a mí (2023-2024), Vivir de amor (2024), and Me atrevo a amarte (2025).
Sol Rodríguez (Mercedes “Mecha” Estévez)
Playing Mecha on Grachi marked Sol Rodríguez‘s debut acting role, and she hasn’t looked back since then. Between 2013 and 2015, she appeared in recurring roles on the shows Marido en alquiler, Tierra de reyes, and Demente criminal. She made her American television debut in 2016, appearing as a main cast member on Devious Maids and as a guest on NCIS. Her other notable TV shows are Party of Five and Star Trek: Picard. She remarkably played Sasha Bordeaux in Peacemaker season 2, released in 2025.
Mauricio Henao (Antonio “Tony” Gordillo)
In addition to being Grachi’s secret admirer, Tony is the nerdy, intelligent friend who tries to destroy her for not loving him back. After Grachi, Henao continued to appear in telenovelas. He was a series regular on shows like Mi corazón insiste en Lola Volcán, La Tempestad, Señora Acero, Mi familia perfecta, and Betty en NY. Also, Henao has played the main roles on Último año, Médicos, and High Heat. In 2023, he gained widespread attention for his portrayal of Adrian Ferrer on Fake Profile. He stars as Mateo Restrepo on Telemundo’s La Jefa.
Lance Dos Ramos (José Manuel “Chema” Esquivel)
Born on April 4, 1985, Lance Dos Ramos is the older brother of his Grachi co-star Kimberly Dos Ramos. He appeared with the main Grachi cast in the first two seasons before leaving the show. Since then, Lance has appeared in a few television projects, including Marido en Alquiler (2013-2014) and Demente criminal (2014). His acting career seems to have taken a back seat since then.
