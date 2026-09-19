Candy Dulfer: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Candy Dulfer
September 19, 1969
Amsterdam, Netherlands
57 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Candy Dulfer?
Candy Dulfer is a Dutch saxophonist known for her vibrant funk and soul-infused jazz sound. Her dynamic stage presence and powerful alto saxophone playing captivate audiences globally.
She first gained widespread attention for her collaboration on the 1989 international hit single “Lily Was Here” with Dave Stewart. This success quickly established her as a prominent instrumentalist in contemporary music.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Candy Dulfer grew up immersed in music thanks to her father, renowned jazz saxophonist Hans Dulfer. She began playing drums at five before switching to soprano and then alto saxophone by age seven, often performing with her father’s band.
Dulfer largely pursued a self-taught musical path, though she also honed her skills playing in a local concert band, Jeugd Doet Leven. This early exposure and hands-on experience laid the foundation for her distinctive style.
Notable Relationships
Candy Dulfer maintains a private stance regarding her personal relationships, with no current public marriage confirmed. Earlier in her career, she was linked to Thom Hoffman and had a short marriage to Bela Szénási from 2014 to 2016.
Dulfer has no biological or adopted children of her own, consistently focusing on her extensive musical career. She has chosen to keep her romantic history largely out of the public domain.
Career Highlights
Candy Dulfer achieved significant global recognition with her 1990 debut solo album, Saxuality, which earned a Grammy Award nomination. The album sold over one million copies worldwide, solidifying her status in the music industry.
Her career expanded through high-profile collaborations, most notably with Prince, joining his NPG band for the Musicology tour. She also scored a number one hit with Dave Stewart on the instrumental track “Lily Was Here.”
Signature Quote
“I want to be Janet Jackson with a saxophone entertaining and musically giving.”
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