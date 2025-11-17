50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

by

What makes your humble abode special, pandas? Is it the garden you’ve spent hours tending to ensure that each flower is perfectly cared for or the kitchen you renovated to create your dream cooking space? Perhaps it’s the creepy basement that looks like it was once a medieval torture chamber!

We’ve taken a trip to the Oddly Terrifying subreddit to find photos of some of the creepiest and surprisingly disturbing things people have ever come across in their homes, and apparently, there’s no shortage of this spooky content. So enjoy viewing these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that would have you immediately running to a realtor if they had been taken in your home!

#1 Built In The 18th Century, This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Photon_Pharmer

#2 The Ice Made Me Do It

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: remotelyInvolve60

#3 When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#4 Xylaria Polymorpha, Commonly Known As Dead Man’s Fingers, Is A Saprobic Fungus Growing From The Bases Of Rotting Tree Stumps And Decaying Wood. It Has Elongated Upright Stromata Poking Up Through The Ground, Much Like Fingers

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: EldestGriever0219

#5 Reflection In A Steam Iron

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: bookishRoc

#6 Silent Hill Type S**t

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: JokinglyLay

#7 Was Playing Video Games When I Heard A Sounds To My Left. Looked Over And Saw This

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: JulesGirth

#8 Last Night I Hear A Tapping And Snaps. Looked At The Window And..this Is On The Outside. Not The Inside.(I Am In A Two Story House, Second Floor. Under The Window Is A Roof Above The Front Door)

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: talonsandtoast

#9 There Is This Line In Our Basement Our Dog Doesn’t Want To Cross And Will Anxiously Wait At The Entrance

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: crunchybumble

#10 Ceiling Water Bubbles

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: DustWorlds

#11 Found This In My Apartment While Living In Japan. They Are Fast!

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Saucy_Lemur

#12 Bathroom Over An Abandoned 15 Story Lift Shaft

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#13 When You Go Into Your Attic For The First Time And Find A Recently Discarded Snake Skin

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: ok_board_4331

#14 A Mother Centipede Protecting Her Babies

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: JerkilyRaise734

#15 Body-Sized Shallow Hole/Grave Behind My New House. Authorities Came And Looked At It And Said It’s ‘Odd, But Probably Nothing’ But They Don’t Know What It Is. Said Not To Touch It Just Yet And They Will Check Their Records (Which They Said They Already Did). So Now I’m Just Waiting Until They Come Back

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: camelvendor

#16 Ghost Light

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: TheLastTsumami

#17 A Black House In Germany

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#18 I’m Not Going Near This Chandelier, I’m Already Imagining It Falling

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#19 Apartments

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: LucidCunning

#20 Saw This During A Virtual Tour Of A House. What Are The Chances We Buy This House And A Week Later The Doll Is Back In That House?

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: stardust_kid

#21 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: adampowers22

#22 I Feel Like I’m Living In The Overlook Hotel

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: arkol3404

#23 Found This In The Basement Of My New House

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: franco-noce

#24 Hive

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Fullypremier125

#25 Found This In My Girlfriends Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: n515o

#26 Mowed My Yard And Came Back The Next Day To Find A Yellow Garden Spider Had Made A Human-Shaped Pattern In Their Web

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: deleted

#27 Opened The Breaker Box In My Shed To Find This

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: jadbronson

#28 This Mushroom That Broke Through My Wall The Same Night I Restarted The Last Of Us

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: lachary1234

#29 Someone Random Person Put A Dining Set In My Front Yard???

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: The_Shrine

#30 This Tree Being Entirely Covered In Caterpillar Webs

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: morningperzon

#31 These Scratches On The Inside Of The Door To My Basement. It’s An Old House Too

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: delikkah

#32 Basement Entrance In A Bathroom

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: keyboardwarrior2

#33 Woke Up This Morning And Noticed A Very Poorly Patched Hole Drilled From The Outside Of My Apartment Building Into My Bedroom

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: hellspawnarborist

#34 You’ll Love Our Bathroom, They Said

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#35 That Thin Line Just Below The First Floor Window. That’s How High The Water Rose During The 2023 Flooding In Italy

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: s0nCff

#36 Small Circuit Board Mailed To Me With No Return Address, Taped To A Piece Of Paper With The Coordinates To My House Printed On It. That Was The Only Thing In The Envelope. No Clue What This Is Or What It Might Be For, I Definitely Didn’t Order It And I’m Not Sure Why It Has No Return Address

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: navyac

#37 Roots Of A Plant Growing On The Rooftop Descending Through The Walls

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: always_cold90

#38 Neighbour Lost His Shed In The Tantallon Wildfire. This Halloween Mask Was All That Was Left

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: i_never_ever_learn

#39 This Bedroom On Airbnb In A Place Called “Stabbin Cabin”. Sounds About Right

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: beenzthemagicalfroot

#40 Middle Of The Day In My Apartment. I Can’t See What’s Hiding At The End Of The Hallway

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: grilld-cheez

#41 The Views From My Dad’s House All Look Like B Horror Movies At Night

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Castlevoidz

#42 First Month In My New Apartment, And I Noticed Someone Wrote ‘I’m Watchin” In My Doorway. I Never Noticed It Before, Prob A Prank. Definitely Freaked Me Out

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: socalfordays

#43 Found On Front Porch At 4am

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Ambitious_Cobbler100

#44 This “Turkey” Being Cooked

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Magnetron85

#45 My Mom Found This While Raking Leaves In The Yard Of Our New House. Does Anyone Know What This Is? We Named Him Geneva. Help

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: swampwitch_69

#46 Found This Behind A Piece Of Furniture In Our Bathroom

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: deltawarza

#47 My Apartment In Venice Has This Clown In Their Lobby That They Dress/Undress/Reposition According To The Time Of Day. I Never Saw It Happen But It’s Right In Front Of Our Room And It Gave Me The Creeps When I First Saw It

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: quelair

#48 “Contractor” Gave Up Halfway Through The Job

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: Penetratorofflanks

#49 A Note On My Apartment Buildings Door This Morning

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: FuntCungus

#50 Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only Two Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817

50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

Image source: rogu2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Abstract Art You Made (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Meet Chowder, The Chow Chow That Looks Like A Giant Teddy Bear (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Remixed 99 Iconic Logos With The Word “Fart” As A Father’s Day Surprise For My Dad, A Former Sign Maker (39 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kitten And Owlet Become Best Friends And Nap Buddies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Wholesome Memes And Posts That Remind Us The World Isn’t All Bad, As Shared In This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photographed This Building Made From Skulls And Bones
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.