50 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Spotted In Real-Life Homes

What makes your humble abode special, pandas? Is it the garden you’ve spent hours tending to ensure that each flower is perfectly cared for or the kitchen you renovated to create your dream cooking space? Perhaps it’s the creepy basement that looks like it was once a medieval torture chamber!
We’ve taken a trip to the Oddly Terrifying subreddit to find photos of some of the creepiest and surprisingly disturbing things people have ever come across in their homes, and apparently, there’s no shortage of this spooky content. So enjoy viewing these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that would have you immediately running to a realtor if they had been taken in your home!
#1 Built In The 18th Century, This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway
Image source: Photon_Pharmer
#2 The Ice Made Me Do It
Image source: remotelyInvolve60
#3 When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#4 Xylaria Polymorpha, Commonly Known As Dead Man’s Fingers, Is A Saprobic Fungus Growing From The Bases Of Rotting Tree Stumps And Decaying Wood. It Has Elongated Upright Stromata Poking Up Through The Ground, Much Like Fingers
Image source: EldestGriever0219
#5 Reflection In A Steam Iron
Image source: bookishRoc
#6 Silent Hill Type S**t
Image source: JokinglyLay
#7 Was Playing Video Games When I Heard A Sounds To My Left. Looked Over And Saw This
Image source: JulesGirth
#8 Last Night I Hear A Tapping And Snaps. Looked At The Window And..this Is On The Outside. Not The Inside.(I Am In A Two Story House, Second Floor. Under The Window Is A Roof Above The Front Door)
Image source: talonsandtoast
#9 There Is This Line In Our Basement Our Dog Doesn’t Want To Cross And Will Anxiously Wait At The Entrance
Image source: crunchybumble
#10 Ceiling Water Bubbles
Image source: DustWorlds
#11 Found This In My Apartment While Living In Japan. They Are Fast!
Image source: Saucy_Lemur
#12 Bathroom Over An Abandoned 15 Story Lift Shaft
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#13 When You Go Into Your Attic For The First Time And Find A Recently Discarded Snake Skin
Image source: ok_board_4331
#14 A Mother Centipede Protecting Her Babies
Image source: JerkilyRaise734
#15 Body-Sized Shallow Hole/Grave Behind My New House. Authorities Came And Looked At It And Said It’s ‘Odd, But Probably Nothing’ But They Don’t Know What It Is. Said Not To Touch It Just Yet And They Will Check Their Records (Which They Said They Already Did). So Now I’m Just Waiting Until They Come Back
Image source: camelvendor
#16 Ghost Light
Image source: TheLastTsumami
#17 A Black House In Germany
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#18 I’m Not Going Near This Chandelier, I’m Already Imagining It Falling
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#19 Apartments
Image source: LucidCunning
#20 Saw This During A Virtual Tour Of A House. What Are The Chances We Buy This House And A Week Later The Doll Is Back In That House?
Image source: stardust_kid
#21 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This
Image source: adampowers22
#22 I Feel Like I’m Living In The Overlook Hotel
Image source: arkol3404
#23 Found This In The Basement Of My New House
Image source: franco-noce
#24 Hive
Image source: Fullypremier125
#25 Found This In My Girlfriends Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is
Image source: n515o
#26 Mowed My Yard And Came Back The Next Day To Find A Yellow Garden Spider Had Made A Human-Shaped Pattern In Their Web
Image source: deleted
#27 Opened The Breaker Box In My Shed To Find This
Image source: jadbronson
#28 This Mushroom That Broke Through My Wall The Same Night I Restarted The Last Of Us
Image source: lachary1234
#29 Someone Random Person Put A Dining Set In My Front Yard???
Image source: The_Shrine
#30 This Tree Being Entirely Covered In Caterpillar Webs
Image source: morningperzon
#31 These Scratches On The Inside Of The Door To My Basement. It’s An Old House Too
Image source: delikkah
#32 Basement Entrance In A Bathroom
Image source: keyboardwarrior2
#33 Woke Up This Morning And Noticed A Very Poorly Patched Hole Drilled From The Outside Of My Apartment Building Into My Bedroom
Image source: hellspawnarborist
#34 You’ll Love Our Bathroom, They Said
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#35 That Thin Line Just Below The First Floor Window. That’s How High The Water Rose During The 2023 Flooding In Italy
Image source: s0nCff
#36 Small Circuit Board Mailed To Me With No Return Address, Taped To A Piece Of Paper With The Coordinates To My House Printed On It. That Was The Only Thing In The Envelope. No Clue What This Is Or What It Might Be For, I Definitely Didn’t Order It And I’m Not Sure Why It Has No Return Address
Image source: navyac
#37 Roots Of A Plant Growing On The Rooftop Descending Through The Walls
Image source: always_cold90
#38 Neighbour Lost His Shed In The Tantallon Wildfire. This Halloween Mask Was All That Was Left
Image source: i_never_ever_learn
#39 This Bedroom On Airbnb In A Place Called “Stabbin Cabin”. Sounds About Right
Image source: beenzthemagicalfroot
#40 Middle Of The Day In My Apartment. I Can’t See What’s Hiding At The End Of The Hallway
Image source: grilld-cheez
#41 The Views From My Dad’s House All Look Like B Horror Movies At Night
Image source: Castlevoidz
#42 First Month In My New Apartment, And I Noticed Someone Wrote ‘I’m Watchin” In My Doorway. I Never Noticed It Before, Prob A Prank. Definitely Freaked Me Out
Image source: socalfordays
#43 Found On Front Porch At 4am
Image source: Ambitious_Cobbler100
#44 This “Turkey” Being Cooked
Image source: Magnetron85
#45 My Mom Found This While Raking Leaves In The Yard Of Our New House. Does Anyone Know What This Is? We Named Him Geneva. Help
Image source: swampwitch_69
#46 Found This Behind A Piece Of Furniture In Our Bathroom
Image source: deltawarza
#47 My Apartment In Venice Has This Clown In Their Lobby That They Dress/Undress/Reposition According To The Time Of Day. I Never Saw It Happen But It’s Right In Front Of Our Room And It Gave Me The Creeps When I First Saw It
Image source: quelair
#48 “Contractor” Gave Up Halfway Through The Job
Image source: Penetratorofflanks
#49 A Note On My Apartment Buildings Door This Morning
Image source: FuntCungus
#50 Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only Two Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817
Image source: rogu2
