I Created This Astronaut Out Of 5000 Screws

April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly into space. This is one of the greatest events of the 20th century, which still stirs the minds.
I did not stay aside and on the occasion of the anniversary of this event (55 years) I created this picture.
The peculiarity of this picture is that it affects three senses of a person: Visual, tactile and auditory. Yes, the picture can play music.
140×85 cm (5000 screws)
This kind of music comes from the picture
