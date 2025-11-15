Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Hate About Summer? (Closed)

Share!
#1
Bugs. I hate bugs. Especially ticks and mosquitoes. They are the only things ruining summer for me. And I hate them with a passion.
#2
Summer itself. Not everyone loves the warm. I feel uncomfortable above 20°C. Winter is just my favorite time of the year.
#3
The end of it…
#4
Being sweaty and sticky all the time due to the heat.
#5
Being hot then going into somewhere with air-con but then the air-con is extremely cold and if you go out it’s extremely hot
#6
Nothing. Sorry to be succinct, but all the pros of a good hot summer completely outweigh any cons. Every time.
#7
Everything. I detest summer with a passion. My reasons being… Yo.u are expected to go outside and communicate with actual humans. Sunburn. Heatstroke. The heat. The bugs.
Not being able to take water outside because bugs manage to get in my water. SUMMER SUCKSSSS.
#8
Sweating and bugs.
#9
THE SUN. THE GODDAMN SUN. IT’S ALWAYS LIKE A FURNACE. SHOULD THE UK EVEN BE THIS HOT?!
#10
If something bad happens during the summer, i.e. you break your arm, you’ll feel like the biggest loser for missing out on all of that fun.
#11
I live in a “Vacation town” on the coast of Florida, and the tourists are so dang stupid. and Floridians get a bad rap for it.
#12
the concept of getting “beach bodies” or a wax
#13
the F*****G BUGS MAN. It’s so hot when its Summer, i might die. The problem is.. in Summer i have a chance to go to my mom’s home country, Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the heat goes up to 110° degrees. Plus, when i touch sand my scars i didnt know i had will be like “HELLO”
#14
Being too hot at times and the bugs
#15
Living in a country where in some years summer is that one sunny day in July, I’m grateful for every sunny day with a temperature above 22°C (72°F). So the thing I hate most about Dutch summers is that you’ll never know if you’ll even have one this year.
#16
Rolling blackouts in California
#17
hot during the night. not able to sleep well because it’s hot and you get sweatty and wet the bed because of it
#18
Sunburns, tourists, the humidity, and the massive amount of heat. In Orlando, since Disney is here, so many people come without expecting how hot it’ll be here. I mean, most of our summers are like 98° – 105° (Fahrenheit). And since it gets so hot here, the chance of getting a sunburn is really high. (and I assume Arizona is worse, since they have so many bugs and get even more heat than us.)
#19
POLLEN!!!! I HATE POLLEN
#20
When the Ice-cream Truck pass your street. -_- Really hate it.
#21
I live in Israel and most of the terrorist attacks happen in the summer (because they can’t break into the schools and all the kids and tennis r walking around and taking buses.
So it makes the whole experience of summer scarier
#22
Shaving. ALL. The. Shaving. Bikini shave. Tank top shave. Shorts shave. But feeling weird if you don’t shave, or too hot if you wear clothes that hide the hair.
#23
Bugs. I am literally mosquito bait.
#24
flies.
playgrounds.
sandals.
beaches.
being sweaty AF.
pollen.
the municiple enforcment guy that watches my street.
wasps.
bees.
#25
the bugs and the heat
#26
i hate that 1 part of summer when i think im gonna get a hug from olaf but then i remember he is not real so i have to spend a lonnnnng summer but being mad
#27
the heattt, i live in a very hot state so spring is nonexistent and summer starts in march :(
#28
Definitely the heat. I live on a tropical island and the lowest temperatures we get are in January-March which is around 22 degrees Celsius at night. Those summer months are pure torture. The day and night are hot. The air con can be on full blast and you’re still somehow sweating.
We also have really strict vehicle tint laws so even driving around is a pain.
I’ve never understood why people rush to the Caribbean for the “sun”….which is partly because I’ve never experienced winter-type cold I guess.
#29
Where I live the summer is generally hot and dry, and the sun burns where it touches. So yeah, extreme discomfort if I need to be outdoors between ~9am-5pm (or later, depending on the temperature of that day), and on top of that it’s hard to breath due to the dry, dusty desert-like air. I feel lethargic all the time, my only relief being where there’s shadow and air-con (but then again, that’s not so good for either my throat, my pockets, or the environment). Give me fall or even winter Anytime (here winter also doesn’t go below 0ºC…). But in the past few years the seasons have been a bit scrambled and not at all typical, I guess due to global warming.
#30
I hate bugs too.but it’s my sister and my little brother.there annoying
#31
I hate everything about yard work, but worst of all, I get poison ivy at least once.
Getting into a car on a hot day sometimes takes my breath away until I can get the AC running. My doggos love to come with me while I’m running errands, but they come with me less during the summer, because hot cars are a hazard, unlike the winter I can bundle them with some blankies so they’ll be comfy and safe while I go into the store.
And I know others have said it, but the mosquitoes are BRUTAL, and they seem to adore biting me more than others.
And this probably sounds stupid, but my skin is just as dry and itchy from AC in the summer as it is during the dry winter. However, slathering on lotion and then going out in the heat and humidity makes me feel slimy and gross. You can’t win.
It could be worse: my kids break out into hives from even a small amount of heat and/or sun. I’ve never seen anything like it. We’re actually planning to move to a cooler/cloudier climate so they can go outside now and then.
#32
The heat. It makes it harder to do chores for money.
#33
Bug with stinger
#34
Where I live it gets super humid in the summer and I really hate it. It’s the worst feeling to be all hot and sticky. Also, I can’t straighten my hair during the summer, because it’s puffy again in 5 minutes.
#35
I live in Texas and it is terrible not really being able to wear my own style which includes lots of sweaters, layers and, long sleeves without pouring in sweat.
#36
~Everything~
#37
Wasps that look like leaves
#38
The heat
#39
its just too hot for me(but at least i can combat that with popsicles)
#40
The heat, I much prefer cold weather
#41
I live in a very hot part of the US, and in my town at summer it gets very dry and can ho up to 109F. One time our AC broke and I laid on my bathroom floor and wished for death.
#42
Wasps and mosquitoes
#43
Sticking to chairs. It’s a constant issue
#44
I live in the middle east ( Israel) and it gets to like 40 degrees and when ur inside it’s super cold and because of that I always get a cold in the summer
#45
wasps
#46
That it ends. :(
#47
That my family has to go on road trips.
#48
The heat.
I prefer autumn, warm during day, cool enough to sleep at night but now freezing.
We have humid summers here, so yuk, like living in a sauna.
#49
The amount of stuff you’ll have to carry with you. Not only your keys, wallet and phone, but at least a hat, several hair ties, a water bottle, hand wipes, sun screen lotion and sunglasses. Add blister plasters and allergy medicine for bug bites, and everyone is your friend.
#50
The hot dry heat. My nose gets stuffed up with painful dry mucus and I just feel miserable all over. Sometimes my throat starts closing up if I do too much in the heat. I try not to move much until fall. I had finally escaped to the Pacific Northwest, but recently had to move back to southern California. I miss the deep intense green of the trees and moss; the misty rivers; and the rain.
#51
Having to think about and worry what I left in my car (so the heat doesn’t ruin it), adjusting sequence of errands or having to take everything with you when you go to the beach or a trip.
#52
Bugs and heat…. mainly heat I don’t like really hot days… I’ll go outside if it’s in like the mid 60’s or if it’s like 70 something but bugs r a pain in the…. never mind. But yea bugs and heat…. JUSt BrINg Out THANOS 4 GoDS Sake MAkE HiM SNaP aWay hAlF the fliPping Sun ANd BUg pop. JeSUs!
#53
I’ll be blunt, it is too effing hot! When I moved to this beautiful valley in southern Oregon in 1985 it was fabulous. As we were building our house people even told us you don’t really need air conditioning. Well welcome to climate change… It’s now fairly common to have temperatures over 100°.Not just one or two or even three per summer, but sometimes more like 20 days. I walk every day and now I have started to carry a reflective umbrella to keep myself from overheating even though I have on sleeveless shirt and shorts. Tis a pity. I am sad to imagine the future of our planet.
#54
Cicadas (it’s the 17-year Brood X this year…yikes!), mosquitoes, wasps/hornets. I could do without the never-ending lawnmowing, too, esp. early in the morning. Still beats ice, snow, and cold, though.
#55
Sweat and frizzy hair.
#56
Short nights! I love when it gets dark early, and can sleep in without sun getting into my room to wake me
#57
THE HUMIDITY 🥵
#58
Hives from a minor sun allergy. I can wear sunblock all year long and keep it to a minimum but during the summer I get hives just driving to town.
#59
Mosquitoes, ticks, sweat bees, and humidity.
#60
Summer break. Ok, I know I sound crazy but honestly I enjoy a very short period of break. With siblings who annoy you and get you in trouble all the time it’s no fun.
#61
Anything that’s small has wings multiple eyes and legs that usually buzzes or bites you.
#62
FRICKING BEES! (and the hot ass humidity in Georgia sucks!) but besides those, I love summer(but, i don’t love sunburn…)
#63
The WASPS!!!! I hate them so much there the reason why sometimes I don’t wanna go outside not because of the heat but because of them, why did they ever have to exist
#64
Honestly EVERYTHING,the heat,the bugs,the sweat even when it ends (I have a weird relationship with summer).
#65
Having to fix my sleep schedule. I’m nocturnal over the summer, and while it’s very easy to stay up all night, it’s very hard to stay up all day. One pro: I can look outside anytime and see the moon! I can go outside and breathe in the night air anytime, and not just wait around.
#66
Boobsweat.
#67
I’m from the U.K. and my optimal temp is 19c, anything over 24c and I’m like a sticky toddler having a tantrum.
I hate the heat of the sun, the brightness, the length of the daylight hours and the fact that everyone who knows me repeatedly tells me that I should use the time to tan my pale and pasty self.
Oh, and the bugs
#68
The beaches being crowded when they are soooo much nicer in winter and people not wearing tops. It’s not fricking America for gods sake.
#69
While I generally love the hot I hate it when it´s hot and I have to work because I go to work on foot and so I´m all sweaty before even being there.
#70
That it’s over before you know it
#71
Britain has 3 seasons: Cold, Rain, and HELL. You can guess what one summer is.
#72
Not able to get haircut due to covid! It makes me hotter. Some people have to book an appointment with my barber but with me he always says “comb over now and i will do it for you”
#73
just summer in general. It’s to warm for my liking, and there are to many bugs
#74
Living in Az. Summer is so hot, if you go outside it is to jump in a pool.
#75
Absolutely everything-
The heat
The goddamn bugs and wasps
The heat again
People expect you to go outside and be happy
It’s harder to hide your arms/legs
THE HEAT
Everyone gets worked up about it then it turns out to be torture
My mother forcing me to ‘go outside and have fun’
#76
Heat, and everyone talking about about how much they love and oh they just can’t wait until that place that sells organic gluten free vegan free range frozen yogurt opens up.
#77
The humidity. I live in Florida and during the summer months (aka 70% of the year), the humidity is stifling.
#78
People’s excessive sweating & not knowing how to use deodorant or respecting your personal space. Eek. Oh, and flies. *gross*
#79
I’m not a fan of the constant sunlight. I’m not sure why I don’t like constant sunny days, I only know I’m more serene and content in the darker days of fall and winter. I also, for some reason, have more energy and drive when the weather is rotten. My mum always said it was my “bog blood”.
#80
When it is 47 Degrees (celsius, 116 fahrenheit) for more than 1 day in a row. You can cook a steak on your car bonnet ! Welcome to Australia!
#81
The heat, the humidity, the mosquitoes, the crowds everywhere you want to go, kids not in school, higher petrol prices. Is that one thing yet?
#82
The heat, humidity, and spending six months watching out for Hurricanes and Tropical Storms. I live in South Florida.
#83
(I havent looked if I stole something let me know) HEAT, I live in SC and it gets hot and humid Its worse because I like the cold more than the heat and I get hot easy SO it sucks. But Bugs are not that bad even though we have gallons of bug types down here.
#84
I love the heat but I hate the sweating
#85
Heat, humidity and mosquitoes (Houston, Texas) So… I basically hate the whole Summer here. 😂
#86
Mosquitos, heat, Bugs and the end of summer
#87
How hot it can be sometimes
