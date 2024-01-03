Top 6 TV Shows Cancelled by Netflix in 2023

Netflix has undeniably become a giant in the world of streaming. The site is also renowned for its huge output, standing out above its competition in average projects released per year. However, it has also become renowned for cancelling TV shows somewhat prematurely, and even cancelling shows that have received widespread acclaim.
According to Statista, by the end of 2022, Netflix’s annual revenue amounted to around $31.6 billion dollars, a figure that continued the streaming site’s year-on-year growth which it has boasted over the last decade. With such huge revenue, the path is paved for hundreds of new projects every year. However, while some come in, others leave. So, here’s the top 6 cancelled Netflix shows of 2023.
Sex/Life
Sex/Life is a Netflix original series boasting a provocative storyline inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men. The show’s first season created waves, spending an impressive seven weeks on the Netflix Top 10 in 2021. Two of those weeks even witnessed it securing the coveted first place spot, an extraordinary achievement. At its peak, Sex/Life garnered a staggering 86.7 million hours watched, proving its immense popularity and ability to captivate viewers. However, despite its initial success, the second season unfortunately experienced a decline in viewership, with only 46.7 million hours watched. This significant drop in numbers ultimately led to the show’s cancellation in 2023.
Freeridge
Freeridge, a spinoff of Netflix’s popular teen dramedy, On My Block, aimed to build on the show’s success and capture the hearts of its dedicated fanbase. Released in 2023, this eight-part comedy series followed the story of Gloria and Ines, two sibling rivals, along with their friends Demi and Cameron. The show took a hilarious twist as the group unintentionally unleashed a curse, leading to a series of dark misfortunes that tested their friendships and pushed them to their limits. Despite high hopes, Freeridge failed to gain significant traction and only managed to make it to the Netflix Top 10 once, briefly appearing at No. 9 with 8.3 million hours watched. Unfortunately, this lack of popularity led to the show’s cancellation after just one season, leaving fans disappointed and longing for more of this quirky and captivating world.
Wellmania
Wellmania is a captivating Netflix original comedy-drama series that delves into the life of Liv, portrayed by the talented Celeste Barber. Liv, a spirited young woman with a “live fast die young” mindset, finds herself at a crossroads when she experiences a life-altering health crisis. Forced to reevaluate her priorities, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, navigating relationships and searching for a new purpose. Despite garnering overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim, Wellmania faced cancellation after just one season. The show’s ultimate downfall stemmed from its total hours watched, peaking at 14.5 million hours, yet unable to climb higher than the seventh spot in Netflix’s top 10.
Glamorous
The Netflix original series, Glamorous, took audiences by storm with its captivating portrayal of the life of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man. Played by the talented Miss Benny, Mejia’s journey from feeling stuck in life to landing a job with the iconic makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall), had viewers hooked from the very beginning.
Released in June 2023, the show quickly gained popularity and debuted on the Netflix Top 10 in an impressive eighth place, capturing the attention of 2.3 million viewers within its first four days of availability. As the series continued to gain momentum, it reached the coveted No. 4 spot with an astonishing 3.5 million views. However, to the dismay of loyal fans, Netflix abruptly ended the show after its 10-episode run. The sudden decision left viewers puzzled and upset, as the series had garnered a significant following and seemed destined for success.
Uncoupled
Netflix’s original series, Uncoupled, presents viewers with an engaging and heartfelt storyline centered around the life-altering journey of Michael Lawson, played brilliantly by Neil Patrick Harris. The story follows Michael as his seemingly idyllic life takes an unexpected turn when his partner of 17 years abruptly leaves, leaving him utterly devastated. Overnight, Michael is forced to confront not one, but two crushing realities – the loss of his perceived soulmate and the daunting prospect of being an openly gay single man in his mid-forties in the vibrant backdrop of New York City.
After just one season, Netflix pulled the plug on Uncoupled. This is likely due to the fact that after just one week in the Netflix Top 10, the show came in sixth with 26.5 million hours watched. However, fans of the show will be granted a second season as Showtime has picked up the show. Season 2 will air on the station in 2024.
Shadow and Bone
Out of the many cancelled Netflix shows in 2023, Shadow and Bone is perhaps the most shocking. This is because out of all of the cancellations, this series garnered the most critical praise. The show debuted on Netflix in 2021 and quickly dazzled audiences. The plot focused on the evil powers that work to stop orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov from using a remarkable power that could alter the course of her war-torn nation.
While Season 2 started in second place on Netflix’s top 10, with 50.4 million hours watched, season 1 premiered prior to Netflix launching its weekly top 10 charts, so its success had to be determined based on season 2. However, season 2 ranked number 32 on Netflix with 192.9 million hours viewed between January and June of 2023. So, it’s confusing to see how it made the list of cancelled Netflix shows in 2023. However, reportedly, the reason is due to performance versus budget issues.