Hey Pandas, Do You Have A “Dining Table” Story To Tell? (Closed)

A dining table is not just a piece of furniture. As kids, we spilled our milk on it and did our homework. Grandma served us “the best food in the world”. There were the best parties, tears were cried, kisses, we met our future in-laws there. What’s your best “dining table” story that you’ve never forgotten?
#1
Oh, there are so many! I will have to pick.
The family record for spilled cups of water in one meal is 7. The personal record was a whopping 5 spilled by my older sister in one meal. No, it was not the same meal.
My younger sister didn’t want to eat her egg burrito, so she stuffed it into a gap on the bottom of the table and it stayed under there for like 3 weeks. Thank goodness it did not stink, but it was really gross when someone found it with their feet.
The “Happy Sauce” incident. We made a couple tubs of applesauce one year and put them in sealed food-grade 3 gallon buckets in the fridge until we could can/freeze it. Unfortunately it went “happy” before we took care of it. The bucket expanded until it looked like it might explode and my brother decided that it would be a good idea to open the bucket over the kitchen table.🤣
That stuff shot out like 10 feet, across the room, all over the the wall, the ceiling, the rest of us kids (who were still in our pajamas and definitely screaming).
Yes, we have the video.
We also used to play card games around the table, especially with our cousins. The most famous one was a match of Spoons to decide who the “ultimate Spoons champ” would be. If you know the game, the object is to grab a spoon before anyone else does. My cousin grabbed one end of the spoon and my brother grabbed the other end. He drug her across the table while everyone screamed and shouted. The spoon ended up getting caught in her ring and cut her, so she was forced to let go and he won.
We joke about game-nights ending in blood because of that.
I have only met one person who could beat our family’s “champ” in Spoons. It was our friend from church and she totally toasted him. A year later they got married, so technically our family still holds the champ title.🤣
#2
When I was around 5 yp we had a collie dog named Skippy. One night when we were about to eat dinner my sister let the dog in and he hopped up on the dining table and ate a whole stick of butter.
#3
A monkey came into our house from the balcony, ate every single sweet in the kitchen and peed on the table while I looked on calmly and my parents had no idea what was happening behind them
#4
All took place around the dining table. When I was about 6, I had a raccoon hand puppet that I absolutely adored. Well, my dad invited a bunch of his friends over for cheese fondue and a few beers. My brother and I attended too, just minus the beers.
They all got lashed and one of his mates decided it’d be funny to dunk my hand puppet into the fondue. It was so thick and hot that it burned the ‘fur’ to a plastic-y mush and the puppet had to be thrown out. I was of course, devastated. 27 years later, I still won’t let my dad’s friend live it down.
Another one of the friends put tried to squeeze into my 8yo brothers Spiderman pyjamas – I don’t know how but he managed it! Used the Spiderman duvet as a cape and ran out into the street to pretend to climb a lamppost.
Suffice to say, my dad’s calmed down a bit since then lol.
#5
Sure, I do. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a great roommate that I moved in with, but we had no furniture. Over time, we were able to obtain the usual second-hand stuff and part of it was a dining room table and four or five mismatched chairs. We would invite friends over to play card games with us and it became a weekly event for all of us as our apartment became a nice little social nexus…
#6
My family has brown rice for dinner pretty often. This has happened MULTIPLE times. One night in particular we sat down for dinner and began to dig in. I was the first one to notice the live LARVAE wiggling in my rice! 🤮 I told everyone but it was too late. My moms was grossed out but eventually laughed and said “extra protein!”
