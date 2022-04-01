Bruce Willis Is Officially Stepping Away From Acting

If you’ve never seen a Bruce Willis movie, then you must be living under a rock somewhere in the mountains. Even when you hear the name “Bruce”, this man should quickly come to mind. And if you’re familiar with his career before he, you know, went bald, then you’ll know how this star was born. Without a doubt, the biggest career-defining highlight of his legacy is Die Hard, one of the greatest action movies of all time. If you disagree, then you must not have seen it. Not only did it catapult Bruce Willis into becoming a prominent action star, but it also gave us one of the greatest movie villains ever. Oh yeah, Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber is arguably the real star of Die Hard. Go figure, since the Die Hard sequels went on a downward slope without Hans.
Oh, and let’s just remind ourselves that there was fifth Die Hard movie. We all remember how bad it was and Bruce Willis literally looked like he was just phoning it in. And yet, he was reportedly upset that a sixth Die Hard movie never happened. That is probably true, but maybe it’s a good thing another Die Hard movie didn’t happen. As a big fan of the movies that came before A Good Day to Die Hard, it does disappoint me that the franchise has to end on such a sour note. However, I feel like the movies have run their course and another sequel would seem like a forced shoe-in.
So no, there doesn’t have to be another Die Hard. Bruce Willis has cemented his legacy with the John McClane role and he’s got nothing more to enhance it. But what came after the last Die Hard movie? That is pretty much where his career went from summer blockbusters, to mediocre direct-to-video movies. For those who have watched them, they’re nothing worth spending your money on. And believe me, Bruce Willis was phoning in all of those performances. But it hardly matters. The man earned his money and has had a successful career, despite his most recent years with forgettable direct-to-video movies.
And just on a ironic not, Bruce Willis did not began his historic career being the wisecracking action hero. Before the Die Hard ear began, Bruce Willis was actually a hilarious comedy star. If you don’t believe me, go watch Moonlighting. That is something I never had the chance to watch in full, but it’s something I have to get around to watching. Now is the right time to do so, given that Bruce Willis’s days as an actor are officially coming to a close.
Just a few hours ago, his family has revealed that he is stepping away from acting. This is due to his recent diagnosis for aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of ability to understand or express speech. The causes of this condition can either be brain damage or a stroke. I’ll be honest, this is one medical terminology I have never heard of until it was revealed Bruce Willis was diagnosed with it. I’m no doctor, but based on what I have recently read about it, this condition is serious.
Fortunately, it sounds like his condition has been caught early enough to where he can be treated. Although there is no cure for aphasia, Bruce Willis is in a spot where he can get the help he needs. And with the love and support of his big family, I’m confident he can get be treated before any serious or permanent damage is done to his brain.
What could have possibly caused this condition for Bruce Willis? We have never heard of any reports of him having a stroke, but the other notable cause of the condition is brain damage. Given his extensive history playing physical roles, it does sound like he may have suffered some sort of brain damage during shooting. Again, this is a serious condition that could deeply affect his short-term memory and speech. With these symptoms showing on him, I don’t think anyone can blame him for wanting to step away from acting.
Now to be clear, the word “retire” was never used, only that he’ll be stepping away from acting. Does this mean that Bruce Willis will forever leave being in movies? Maybe not, but I don’t see him starring in a leading role ever again. It’s possible he can play a smaller supporting role in another direct-to-video movie, but then again, why should he bother? Bruce Willis is 67-years-old and doesn’t have anything else to prove. He has made a great career out of being John McClane, but that is only the icing on the cake.
Aside from Die Hard, Bruce Willis has been in some underrated and other popular movies. From the non-Marvel and DC superhero movie, Unbreakable, to the very underrated Michael Bay movie, Armageddon, the career of Bruce Willis extends far beyond Die Hard. For me, his role of John McClane will always be his most popular and signature role. But of course, he has proven throughout the years that he is capable of doing all kinds of movies. Want to hear more examples? One of his most underrated roles that doesn’t get talked about enough is John Hartigan from Sin City. That is by far one of his most underrated roles and in such an underrated comic book movie. It’s a role that once again showed his range as an action star, but also proved he can play the serious role.
And speaking of that, how can I not talk about the Sixth Sense? That is probably one of his most famous non-action roles. For an actor who has been in the Hollywood game for a long time and has never been nominated for an Oscar, he has shown the extend of his talent. Yes, it does go beyond Die Hard, but after the last one, it was clear that his best days were behind him. And you know what? That’s okay. Bruce Willis has made his legacy and doesn’t need to do anymore movies to show us what else he’s got. We should be happy with the career he has made for himself over the years and if this is the end of his career, then he has earned the right to retire. Yippie kay yay, Bruce Willis fans!