‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Quits Comedy for “Something Huge”

Craig Robinson, famous for his roles in The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcoms, recently announced his intention to quit comedy. While he did not provide any reasons for his quit, he mentioned that he was following something huge.
Robinson’s comedy career began while he was in college where he started doing stand-up and taking classes in improv and acting. He graduated to getting spots on late-night TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, and in 2004 started getting cast in episodes of Friends, The Bernie Mac Show LAX, and Arrested Development. He became famous in 2005 for his role in The Office as Darryl Philbin. Since then he has appeared in other famous sitcoms including Mr Robot, The Cleveland Show, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His announcement to quit comedy altogether was shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, June 29, 2025. While thanking friends and fans, he informed everyone that he was following something bigger. “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger,” he said leaving his followers speculating about his next move.
Fellow comedians including Kate Flannery who also starred in The Office left a comment under his post proclaiming love for Robinson and encouraging him to go big. Howie Mandel insinuated Robinson was following up on a dancing career and encouraged him to go for it. Arsenio Hall, Robinson’s co-star in Real Husbands of Hollywood teased, “You been called to preach? ‘If loving you is wroo0ng, – – – I don’t wanna be riiiiiight’!”
Robinson Reveals He Is Starting A Small Business
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star permitted all the speculations and suggestions on his video announcing his quit in comedy before revealing his decision to start a small business. This second video came in just a day after he dropped the previous one.
Robinson shared the video on his Instagram account on June 30, 2025, requesting advice from his followers as he was trying to start up his small business. The follow-up video began with the comedian giving a shoutout to small business owners. He announced to fans that he had hit a few bumps on the road while trying to keep his business afloat and solicited ideas. Part of his caption read, “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things.”
Robinson’s video acquired positive advice from his followers with some of them asking him to hire payroll, some asking him to stay flexible and others advising that he avoided trying to please anyone. Some of the commenters also asked him to get everything in writing no matter how friendly his friends seemed. The majority however congratulated and encouraged him to keep pushing.
Robinson’s latest project The Bad Guys 2 will be released in theatres on August 1, 2025.
|The Bad Guys 2
|Cast
|Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz
|Release Date
|August 1, 2025
|Stream On
|Not yet available for streaming (theatrical release)
|Directed by
|Pierre Perifel
|Produced by
|Damon Ross, Rebecca Huntley
|Based On
|The Bad Guys book series by Aaron Blabey
|Plot Summary
|The Bad Guys are back in action for another wild heist, but this time they must go undercover to stop a new villain from framing them.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Daniel Pemberton
|Current Status
|Scheduled for theatrical release on August 1, 2025
