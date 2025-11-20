From Silly To Stinky: 79 Poop Jokes Every Kid Will Laugh At

Kids don’t grow out of poop jokes. They only get better at telling them.
From toddlers discovering “potty humor” for the first time to older kids who love clever wordplay and groan-worthy puns, bathroom jokes remain undefeated across every age.
Instead of fighting it, you can turn all that giggling into shared family fun. These silly, stinky, and surprisingly smart jokes range from gentle, preschool-friendly giggles to bolder jokes perfect for older kids with a slightly more mischievous sense of humor.
#1
Poop jokes aren’t my favorite kind of jokes… but they’re a solid number two.
#2
Knock knock
Who’s there?
Europe.
Europe who?
No, you’re a poo!
#3
Why did the girl bring toilet paper to the party?
Because she was a party pooper.
#4
What’s brown and sticky?
A stick!
#5
What’s a poo’s favorite game? Hide and stink.
#6
Which part of a trilogy is always a stinker? The turd part.
#7
What kind of dog lives in the toilet?
A poo-dle!
—bro_builds
#8
What is a bathroom fairy called? Stinker-bella!
#9
Why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the road? It got stuck in a crack.
#10
What’s the best snack for watching a movie that stinks?
Poop-corn!
#11
What is the stinkiest planet?
Poop-iter.
—bro_builds
#12
Why do cops sit on the toilet all day?
Because it’s their duty.
#13
What did the little poo said to its mom?
“Mom, I’ve got to go.”
#14
What happens when you eat too much alphabet soup?
You get the biggest vowel movement ever.
#15
How do you stop a poo from smelling?
Hold its nose!
#16
What do you call Clark Kent with diarrhea?
Pooperman.
#17
What do a clown’s farts smell like?
They smell funny.
#18
Why did the poo fail its driving test?
It couldn’t pass!
#19
Can trees poo?
Yes, how else do we get No.2 pencils?
#20
What do you get if you cross a poo with an elephant?
Big dumpo!
#21
What does a poop gun sound like?
Poo. Poo!
#22
Why was the poo late for the party?
It got stuck.
#23
Why did the poo apply for a job?
It wanted to make a clean start.
#24
What does Superman call his bathroom?
The Super Bowl!
#25
What did the poo say to the fart?
You blew me away.
#26
Which kind of poo smells better than it tastes?
Shampoo.
#27
Why don’t poos ever tell secrets?
Because they might slip out!
#28
Where do sheep go to poo?
To the baaa-throom.
#29
Why did the cow go poo?
It has a bowel mooooovement!
#30
Why do poos never win races?
They are always behind!
#31
How do you know if a poo’s telling a lie?
You can smell it from a mile away!
#32
If pooping is the call of nature…
Is farting like a missed call?
#33
Where can Woody and Buzz go number 2?
In the toy-let.
#34
Knock Knock!
Who’s there?
Anita.
Anita who?
Anita go to the bathroom now!
#35
Why was the poop sad?
It got dumped!
#36
What do you get when a king farts?
Noble gas!
#37
Why did the toilet paper roll down the hill?
To get to the bottom.
#38
Why don’t toilets ever get invited to parties?
Because they always bring their business.
#39
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Poo.
Poo who?
Don’t cry, it’s just a joke!
#40
What do you get if you cross a bear with poop?
Winnie the Pooh!
#41
Why did the toilet paper go missing?
It got wiped out.
#42
Where do poops like to sit?
On a stool!
#43
Why did the poop blush?
Because it was caught in the act.
#44
What’s a poop’s favorite vegetable?
A pea!
#45
What did the poop say when it won the silver metal?
“I’m number two!”
#46
What’s a poo’s favorite dance?
The swirl!
#47
Why did the poop start a band?
Because it wanted to make some solid hits!
#48
What did one toilet say to the other?
“You look a bit flushed.”
#49
Two flies are sitting on a piece of poop. One fly farts and the other fly cries, “Hey! I’m trying to eat here!”
#50
What did one poo say to the other poo?
“You crack me up!”
#51
What’s a poo’s favourite TV show?
The Dumping Ground!
#52
What’s a poo’s favourite dessert?
Poo-fiteroles!
#53
If one teeth is a tooth, one geese is a goose, doesn’t that mean that one peep is a poop?
#54
What did the puma say to his friend who was making poop jokes?
“Stop making me laugh or I’ll puma pants!”
#55
I like toilets for two reasons.
Number one and number two.
#56
What is the best time to go the restroom?
Poo-thirty.
#57
Why did the poop refuse to play hide and seek?
Because it didn’t want to be caught in the act.
#58
What do you call a poo on a stick?
A popsicle!
#59
What did one poop say to the other at the party?
“Let’s get this potty started!”
#60
Who helped the poop get better at math?
His toot-er.
#61
Why did the poop take a nap?
It was feeling wiped out
#62
What’s the best way to teach poop manners?
Potty training.
#63
What do you call a magical poop?
Poodini!
#64
How many people does it take to make the bathroom smell? Just a phew.
#65
Why were there candles on the toilet seat?
Because there was a surprise birthday potty.
#66
When bears poop in the woods, is the smell unbearable?
#67
What’s a poo’s favorite type of music? R&P (Rhythm & Poos)!
#68
What is something you never appreciate until it’s gone?
Toilet paper.
#69
#70
A fart is actually a lonely cry from an abandoned poop.
#71
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
I did up.
I did up who?
Eww. You did a poo?
#72
Why do ducks have feathers?
To cover their butt quacks!
#73
When should you make vegetable soup in the toilet? When it has a leek in it!
#74
Where should you keep a fake poo?
In the bottom drawer!
#75
What’s the similarity between poop and talent? Both will come out when it’s time for them to come out.
#76
Which movie is always the worst of the trilogy?
The turd one.
#77
Why did the baker have smelly hands?
He kneaded a poo.
#78
What did the poo say when it got promoted? “I’m on a roll!”
#79
