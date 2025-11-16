People Share 30 Changes They Made And Things They Did That Greatly Improved Their Mental Health

According to WHO data, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25% in the first year of the pandemic.
While we’ve learned to fight Covid much more effectively, other collective challenges like the war in Ukraine and looming economic uncertainty aren’t making things easier.
Now, about 1 in every 8 people in the world live with a mental disorder, which causes disturbances in thinking, emotional regulation, and behavior.
We have to fight. And this viral Reddit thread is a great reminder that everything starts with healthy habits. It asked the platform’s users, “What is something that drastically improved your mental health?” Here’s what they wrote.
#1
Boundaries and living alone.
Also…ANIMALS. Cannot say it enough, my dog is my savior.
Image source: Theartichokedipsiren, Eric Ward
#2
Deleting my Facebook account
Image source: theStormWeaver, Solen Feyissa
#3
Stopped paying close attention to the news. I realized I wasn’t going to be making a big change in the world and all it was doing was getting me upset so I stopped. The world is just as messed up and/or ok as it was then and I’m much less stressed about it all.
Image source: rhett342, Jane Doan
#4
Saying no to things that I don’t actually want to do instead of trying to help everyone out
Image source: LoanOptions_ai, Monstera
#5
Moving to a place that wasn’t winter 8 months of the year and I was close to the ocean. Haven’t felt suicidal in over a year and a half, probably for the first time since i was 16.
Image source: wyrd_werks, joshua yu
#6
Joining a D&D group. I don’t have much free time because I’m my mums carer but getting out for those few hours a week and just having fun really makes a difference. Plus I’ve made some really great friends that have become vital parts of my support network.
Image source: Calliope4, Lucas Santos
#7
Getting a job that paid a living wage improved my mental health 1000%.
Image source: rigel899, Christin Hume
#8
Getting a cat
Taking vitamins every morning
Being honest about my feelings
Setting clear immovable boundaries with my family
Image source: MissNinja007, Yerlin Matu
#9
Knowing it’s okay to leave some people behind
Image source: -Black_Guardian-, Mike Kotsch
#10
Silencing my activity on social media, and replacing my time spent on there by reading books instead. I’ve finished 6 books since the start of January. I feel so good about myself because of it.
Image source: chick3nslut, Matias North
#11
I take ten minutes a day (usually before bed) to tidy things up. I’m always surprised at how much I can get done in just ten minutes, and it’s so much easier to keep the place clean that way. When things start getting really bad, the fact that I’ve always got a clean place is incredibly helpful.
Image source: future-unperson
#12
I don’t read/watch the news much anymore.
Image source: TurbulentEvening2493, Amanna Avena
#13
Learning the art of not giving a f**k
Image source: anon
#14
Exercise
Image source: iamnobody1970, Anupam Mahapatra
#15
Sleep.
Image source: ortolon, Lux Graves
#16
Being honest and transparent about how I’m feeling. “I’m not mad at you, my brain just hates me right now,” has helped mitigate lots of fights and awkward conversations.
Image source: Nillabeans, Adrian Swancar
#17
Helping people in general. Today someone dropped their credit card on the train so I picked it up and ran outside give it to her. Just hearing them thanking me makes me feel a lot better about myself and encourages me to be a good person in general
Image source: Ash019260
#18
Quitting online arguing. It sounds obvious, but once I started telling myself “just block it out, it’s not worth the effort” and becoming more apathetic about dumbasses online, it genuinely helped things. I didn’t realise how stressed seeing dumb opinions made me.
Also, I don’t use Twitter. Which helps. Next platform to hopefully kick is Facebook.
Image source: NiceGuyWillis, Christin Hume
#19
Working from home. In the office I have to be “on” for 8 hours, regardless of whether I’m on break or not. At home I can relax in a comfortable space without spending any “social energy”.
Image source: dewey-defeats-truman
#20
Stopping hormonal birth control. Didn’t realize how much it was messing with me.
Image source: impossibility_day27, Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition
#21
Getting a dog my dog I just love him. House training was a struggle but he actually caught on in a surprising way, saw him peeking out from the door when I was cleaning I saw his expression and he was somewhat ashamed he got a lot better after he saw me and had that realization.
Another little story about my dog
My brother used to set like 10 alarms in the morning and wouldn’t wake up. Well after the the first few ones I started to get a little groggy and upset, my dog got up and went to my brothers room and I just heard “hey tit… stop titan, no stop” then my dog came back in the room and slept with me.
He’s a Rottweiler mixed with another dog not sure since he was bought from a third party
Image source: Deep-Bread-413, Deep-Bread-413
#22
Kicking the toxic abusive ex out.
Drastically improved my physical and financial health too!
Image source: Chance-Chain8819, Alex Green
#23
Taking vitamin D and B supplements and getting enough sleep. Really helped reduce excessive thinking and fixating on negative things from my past.
Image source: AnDagdadubh, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#24
Understanding how my mental illnesses worked (anxiety and depression) and noticing when I was experiencing symptoms.
Then learning how to mitigate them.
Went to therapy, and I’m now on antidepressants/anti-anxiety meds.
I’m not in therapy anymore, but I still kinda do like, therapy sessions with myself. These are basically just me going through how I’m feeling and holding up at the moment, and you know, just trying to figure out how I’m doing and then trying to solve any problems I have.
Image source: lilithium666, Kelly Sikkema
#25
Eliminating negative self talk. Instead of “oh god I said something stupid, now she thinks I’m an idiot, why am I so dumb” I just tell myself “it’s ok, I misunderstood what she was asking, everyone does this sometimes and it’s no big deal” which usually stops the shame spiral before it can form.
I was severely depressed before trying this. It didn’t fix everything but it made my life a lot better. Worked at least as well as antidepressants honestly.
Image source: emthejedichic, Vinicius “amnx” Amano
#26
Quit having grudges with people. Let them go and you’ll be relaxed
Image source: Weak_Carpenter_7060, Marco Testi
#27
Eating breakfast.
I’d often describe to my boss and coworkers that I’d have a really bad brain fog that I sometimes couldn’t think at all. I usually wouldn’t eat until around 1pm or 2pm when I’d been up since 9am. I had to start getting up around 8am or sometimes 7am and I would have extra time to get food.
Once I did, the brain fog went away and the change was immediate.
Image source: christygl7, Alexy Almond
#28
Adult hobbies. Surfing. Fishing. Running. Mine are solo activities, but you just need something challenging that you have to work at to get better. It gives you little things to look forward to so you’re not focused on all the depressing bs.
Image source: musashi-swanson, Sacha Verheij
#29
Something small that has helped me is saying aloud “What a beautiful day, today is”. It’s small but I have better outlook
Image source: turtlepawa123, Joel Mott
#30
Getting rid of Instagram
Image source: Simplicity_D, Katka Pavlickova
Follow Us