Hey Pandas, What’s A Controversial Opinion You Have? (Closed)

#1
Life should be for living not making a living
#2
That everyone regardless of gender identity or sexuality are entitled to basic human rights such as the right to be who they are freely and publicly.
Immigrants are not threatening jobs when many places struggle from unemployment and people don’t want to do the jobs they typically do. No one did anything special to be born in a safe country it was just luck that you are not in their place.
Didn’t think that people being able to freely exist would be seen as radical or controversial but I have sadly seen that it is indeed such an idea
#3
Pineapple is good on pizza (and I shouldn’t be banned from commenting without being told exactly what I did)
#4
*I don’t care which bathroom you use, just don’t cause trouble or make a mess!
*Teach your kids that actions have consequences.
*If someone is sexually active at a young age don’t be surprised that they make poor decisions.
#5
I know this is quite controversial, but I believe that the Great Vampire-Zombie wars were a good thing. They brought on the evolution of Zombies into sentient beings, and while there were many casualties those were a necessity to protect humanity, the primary food source of vampires such as, uh, definitely not myself because I’m Totally Not A Vampire.
#6
I’m not sure of this is controversial, since i haven’t heard people talk about it much. Anyway, I’ve worked in restaurants for years. Most places have a discount for veterans and police. I think that’s totally fine. However, on a few occasions I’ve had people asking for discounts because they were army wives. . I’ve asked my boss and all they said with an eye roll usually was ‘just do it’ to avoid confrontation which i get. But i don’t think people married to someone in the military should be eligible for veterans discount. I’m not saying that it’s not hard to be the spouse of a soldier, but they’re not military.
#7
I think wokism, both in terms of racism and sexism or gender identity, has become a kind of sectarian religion for some people and far too many of these activists are going completely nuts, with increasingly absurd demands.
Of course, every cause ends up having its fair share of extremists. The trouble here is that they are the most visible and the most noisy and they only discredit the causes they “defend”, only causing further division and polarization.
#8
If a man wants to live as a woman, great. You do you, boo. But that doesn’t entitle them to compete in women’s sports. I’m in the generation that fought for Title 9 (which required colleges to provide equal funding for women’s sports). Now our gains towards equality are being negated by average guys who grow out their hair and declare themselves woman athletes.
#9
I feel like people need to be comfortable with the body they have. When people change their gender identity based on how they feel, I think it has become an issue of, “where do we draw the line?”. Because, if you were born a biological male, for example, no matter how much you feel like a girl, you will never be a biological female. And biological males and females have different abilities because of that biology. But sometimes the line becomes blurred, like athletes who identify as female competing with biological females, and having an unfair advantage. But still, everyone is deserving of respect as a human being, even if I or you or whoever disagrees with something they personally do.
