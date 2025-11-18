Hey Pandas, What Distresses You The Most About The Near Future?

With the rise of tensions around the globe, economic worries, political and religious anxieties, and the rise of A.I., what gives you the most apprehension about the future for you and the next generation?
#1
Good that is literally making us ill and a healthcare system that will fight the symptoms not the cause. Our food eating habits are terrible and are destroying the planet.
#2
I’m worried about the tensions that are tearing us apart. The high-ups want us to hate each-other and unfortunately it’s working.
Personally…money. I’m trying to go through college without debt and it’s nearly impossible. Even if I do it, I still can’t afford a car or an apartment, etc.
I want to have kids someday and it’s very discouraging to become an adult in the economy we have.
#3
Trump might get elected
#4
Climate change and tRump and conspiracy theories and xenophobia and antisemitism and queerphobia and the decline of democracy and pollution and inequality and nuclear stuff and wars and water and health and oligarchy and women’s rights and…can I say everything?
#5
Nuclear War. Growing up, we had ‘Nuclear Drills’ in school. That was back in the 1970’s. Now I’m told those drills are back. SMH 😒
#6
Nearly everything, the biggest though are wars, overpopulation, corruption, and idiots.
