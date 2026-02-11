Low-Cut Dress Advertisement Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

by

An ad for a backless dress is making the rounds on social media, with users expressing a range of reactions, from confusion to discomfort.

The clip, which has amassed over 20 million views, shows a man approaching his girlfriend and placing his hand on her back, which is exposed due to the dress’ revealing design.

One of the top comments, liked by 1,500 users, came from a woman who wrote, “I would be mortified if my man grabbed my back fat like that.”

“My brain cannot comprehend how she is just chilling with him touching that. If I am just slightly bloated and my husband grazes my tummy I have a mini seizure,” another user shared.

“That’s excess skin from when she was bigger. Nothing to be insecure about,” one woman commented.

The video also received a number of body-shaming comments that made fun of the woman’s loose back skin.

“He likes her spare side b**bs. Just goes to show there’s someone for everyone,” one comment read, while a separate critic said, “She definitely needs undergarments, even for her back.”

Another group questioned whether the two people in the video were actually real.

While the clip had no community note on X, many suspected it was created using artificial intelligence.

“You know it’s AI generated right?” one viewer said.

It doesn’t look real,” another typed.

“Something tells me this is Ai, just can’t prove it,” a separate commenter agreed.

A TikTok user who goes by @soyaunh has posted dozens of similar videos on their account. They all feature a couple, with the man approaching the woman in the kitchen, touching her back, and whispering something in her ear about how sensual she looks in the dress.

In one of them, in which the man embraces his girlfriend in the bathroom, the woman’s “reflection” in the mirror shows her with a beard.

A similar blonde woman appears in many videos posted on the account with different back tattoos and body types.

On social media, influencer Blair Bini posted videos of herself modeling the backless design in different colors.

Research from the IAB shows that 83% of ad executives now use AI in the creative process, up from 60% just two years ago.

This technological shift has led to quicker, cheaper ads, allowing brands to respond to trends within hours. For viewers, however, it often leaves them scratching their heads and questioning whether they’re looking at real people and objects.

Additionally, mimicking human warmth and emotion is still tricky for AI, and ads that feel too artificial may not achieve the same impact as human-created campaigns.

Even Nike and Coca-Cola have used AI in social media ad campaigns, according to Metricool. The athletic brand used it to simulate a series of matches between two versions of Serena Williams from different eras.

In 2024, Coca-Cola chose not to hire actors for three of its holiday commercials, instead creating them with generative AI.

However, when a brand is lesser-known, the use of AI can lead to consumers being scammed.

Some online sellers are using the technology to generate products that do not exist yet and likely won’t look the same when they’re produced.

To ensure a product is real, Kolina Koltai, who received her PhD from the University of Texas’ School of Information, recommends checking if the image on the listing has a “sheen” or an inconsistent look that makes it seem strange, as well as seeing whether the product has photos from different angles.

She also recommends thoroughly reading descriptions to check the product’s dimensions (its size and whether it’s two- or three-dimensional) and whether the seller discloses that they are using AI-generated photos.

Moreover, some sellers may purposely use vague descriptions of their product’s materials, such as “crystal-like” or “mineral-inspired,” suggesting that the item was not made with actual crystals or minerals.

To avoid falling for fake reviews, she also advises looking for ones that include a realistic image of the product taken by a buyer.

