30 Oddly Unsatisfying Images

If you’re a regular Bored Panda reader, you’ve probably seen a post or two that we did on the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying, a place where every perfectionist comes to remind themselves that there’s still order in this world.

But today, let’s try something else. Created back in December 2013, there’s a subreddit with a name that differs by just a few letters yet has the complete opposite content. r/OddlyUnsatisfying and its 20.3K members are devoted to crooked lines, messed up patterns, and, as their introduction section says, all the other disgusting, annoying things that make your day inexplicably worse.

So continue scrolling to check your nerves and see how far down the list you can go!

#1 This Fork That Was Never Cut

Image source: douglass_wildride

#2 We All Scream For Ice Cream

Image source: tenniskitten, whalefern

#3 The Peas Are Upside Down

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Screams In Comic Sans

Image source: emilykoalas

#5 Oddly Unsatisfying

Image source: Brandon4903

#6 It Triggers My Ocd Every Time I Walk By It In The Park

Image source: Brandon4903

#7 This Really Wound Me Up

Image source: Cause4concern27

#8 If Sadness Was A Cookie

Image source: nojulhr

#9 Oh Well

Image source: nitran09

#10 My Wife Said She Was Cleaning Out Her Email Inbox And It Was Taking A Long Time… 😲

Image source: alxgdrn

#11 Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet

Image source: HydrationStation215

#12 Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn’t Have

Image source: jeri-coke

#13 The Way That All The Other Fanta Bottles Are Filled Evenly And Then The Blue Bottle

Image source: SynysterPB

#14 Really?

Image source: MurphyShroom

#15 It’s Literally Outlined Where It Should Go

Image source: Greentoaststone

#16 Just… Why?

Image source: Draco_04

#17 This Baseball Park

Image source: TimeWastingLordDrWhy

#18 Not Sure How I Didn’t Notice This Earlier

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Whoever Designed This- I Just Wanna Talk

Image source: MeganCattlin

#20 Smooth Bernie Sanders

Image source: austinaustin420

#21 What The Hec Is This Supposed To Be?

Image source: Important-Ease-7662

#22 At This Point My Mom Just Doesn’t Deserve To Be French Anymore

Image source: DJ_Grillades

#23 Happy 4th

Image source: zgold2192

#24 This Doesn’t Line Up

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Come On

Image source: jfdlaks

#26 Local Playground Glitch

Image source: Zaphod_Fragglerox

#27 The Color Pencils Aren’t Lined Up With The Box Image Ones

Image source: Rek-SaiHater

#28 After Taking The Metal Film Off This Toothpaste, There Was Still A Clear Plastic Film On The Head With No Tab For Me To Take It Off With

Image source: minibogstar

#29 F In Chat

Image source: Platon_Raz

#30 This Makes Me So Uncomfortable

Image source: idkwhatthisis-

