30 Oddly Unsatisfying Images

If you’re a regular Bored Panda reader, you’ve probably seen a post or two that we did on the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying, a place where every perfectionist comes to remind themselves that there’s still order in this world.
But today, let’s try something else. Created back in December 2013, there’s a subreddit with a name that differs by just a few letters yet has the complete opposite content. r/OddlyUnsatisfying and its 20.3K members are devoted to crooked lines, messed up patterns, and, as their introduction section says, all the other disgusting, annoying things that make your day inexplicably worse.
So continue scrolling to check your nerves and see how far down the list you can go!
#1 This Fork That Was Never Cut
Image source: douglass_wildride
#2 We All Scream For Ice Cream
Image source: tenniskitten, whalefern
#3 The Peas Are Upside Down
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Screams In Comic Sans
Image source: emilykoalas
#5 Oddly Unsatisfying
Image source: Brandon4903
#6 It Triggers My Ocd Every Time I Walk By It In The Park
Image source: Brandon4903
#7 This Really Wound Me Up
Image source: Cause4concern27
#8 If Sadness Was A Cookie
Image source: nojulhr
#9 Oh Well
Image source: nitran09
#10 My Wife Said She Was Cleaning Out Her Email Inbox And It Was Taking A Long Time… 😲
Image source: alxgdrn
#11 Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet
Image source: HydrationStation215
#12 Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn’t Have
Image source: jeri-coke
#13 The Way That All The Other Fanta Bottles Are Filled Evenly And Then The Blue Bottle
Image source: SynysterPB
#14 Really?
Image source: MurphyShroom
#15 It’s Literally Outlined Where It Should Go
Image source: Greentoaststone
#16 Just… Why?
Image source: Draco_04
#17 This Baseball Park
Image source: TimeWastingLordDrWhy
#18 Not Sure How I Didn’t Notice This Earlier
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Whoever Designed This- I Just Wanna Talk
Image source: MeganCattlin
#20 Smooth Bernie Sanders
Image source: austinaustin420
#21 What The Hec Is This Supposed To Be?
Image source: Important-Ease-7662
#22 At This Point My Mom Just Doesn’t Deserve To Be French Anymore
Image source: DJ_Grillades
#23 Happy 4th
Image source: zgold2192
#24 This Doesn’t Line Up
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Come On
Image source: jfdlaks
#26 Local Playground Glitch
Image source: Zaphod_Fragglerox
#27 The Color Pencils Aren’t Lined Up With The Box Image Ones
Image source: Rek-SaiHater
#28 After Taking The Metal Film Off This Toothpaste, There Was Still A Clear Plastic Film On The Head With No Tab For Me To Take It Off With
Image source: minibogstar
#29 F In Chat
Image source: Platon_Raz
#30 This Makes Me So Uncomfortable
Image source: idkwhatthisis-
