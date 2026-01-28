Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Net Worth: Who is Richer?

As Brooklyn Beckham calls out his parents for a variety of reasons, there’s renewed interest in his financial status, especially in comparison to his wife, Nicola Peltz‘s, net worth. The eldest son of football legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, Beckham grew up in the spotlight with wealthy parents. Although his family influenced his success, it didn’t stop him from carving out his own career path. Amid a heated feud, Beckham has distanced himself from his parents, and we wonder about the effect of his actions on his finances.
Nicola Peltz also hails from an influential family, but has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Peltz is an accomplished actress known for her roles in movies like The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and the hit television series Bates Motel. Since their glamorous wedding in 2022, Beckham and Peltz have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples with their high-profile families and mouth-watering fortune taking center stage So, how much are they really worth and how do they make their money?
What Does Brooklyn Beckham Do For a Living?
@brooklynbeckham
Chicken parmesan x
Born on March 4, 1999, Brooklyn Beckham was raised by talented parents who attained great heights in their respective careers. In his budding years, Beckham was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps as a footballer, but he chose to become a model like his mother, making his professional debut in 2014. As a model, he was photographed by renowned photographers Bruce Weber, Terry Richardson, and Alasdair McLellan. He has also been featured in prestigious fashion magazines like Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview, Dazed Korea, and L’Uomo Vogue.
Two years after his debut as a model, his passion shifted to photography. Beckham was 16 when he photographed a campaign for Burberry BRIT in 2016, sparking criticism for his inexperience. In 2017, he enrolled in Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York for a degree in photography, but didn’t complete the course. Beckham published his first book of photography, What I See, in June 2017, and interned for British photographer Rankin in 2019. He’s exploring a new career as a professional chef and connects with his millions of social media fans through his online video series Cookin’ With Brooklyn. He has also ventured into business with the launch of his hot sauce brand called Cloud23 in 2024.
Nicola Peltz is an Accomplished Model and Actress
@nicolapeltzbeckham
excited to announce the launch of ICONS OF STYLE with @Express so much fun on this shoot ❤️ check out the collection now! #DressToExpress #ExpressPartner
Nicola Peltz may not wear many professional hats like her husband, but she has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry. Born on January 9, 1995, in Westchester County, New York, United States, Peltz made her screen debut in the 2006 Christmas comedy Deck the Halls. In 2010, she played Katara in M. Night Shyamalan‘s The Last Airbender, a role that introduced her to mainstream fame. In 2013, she joined the main cast of A&E’s drama-thriller series Bates Motel alongside Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot, and Olivia Cooke.
While appearing on Bates Motel, Nicola Peltz landed a career-defining role in Transformers: Age of Extinction, the fourth installment in the popular Transformers franchise. Her performance as Tessa Yeager earned four award nominations, including a Teen Choice Award nod for Choice Movie: Breakout Star. She also won the Rising Star award at the CinemaCon Awards for her role in 2014. The movie was also a critical and commercial success, finishing strong at the box office as the only film in 2014 to gross over $1 billion, among other milestones.
Nicola Peltz’s other notable film credits include Our House as Hannah, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson as Marley Meyers, Holidate as Felicity, and Lola as Lola James. She doubled as the writer and made her directorial debut in the latter. One of the highlights of her modeling career is walking the runway for Alexander Wang’s show for Balenciaga at the Paris Fashion Week in October 2015.
Brooklyn Beckham’s Net Worth and Nicola Peltz’s Fortune Compared
Stemming from his career endeavors in modeling, photography, and content cretion as a chef, Brooklyn Beckham’s net worth is estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned the majority of his money through modeling campaigns and endorsement deals with prominent brands. Brooklyn Beckham was a brand ambassador for the Huawei mobile phone company. With his hot sauce business in motion, Beckham’s net worth is expected to rise. Meanwhile, his football legend dad and singer/designer mom are worth $550 million collectively.
Nicola Peltz, meanwhile, is sitting on an impressive net worth estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond hailing from a wealthy family, she accrued this fortune through her modeling and acting ventures. Peltz has been on our screens since the mid-2000s, and her craft has only improved over the years. Her credits in high-grossing projects such as Transformers: Age of Extinction also boost her worth. Her husband’s family fortune pales when compared to her dad, Nelson Peltz’s net worth, pegged at alsomost $2 billion.
Both Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham hail from wealthy and influential families, which influenced their success. However, they are doing well in their own right. As such, their various net worths have sparked curiosity in the media, making their financial comparison intriguing. Beckham and Peltz are building their own empire as a couple, with real estate investments in their name. In late 2024, the couple bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $16 million.
Follow Us