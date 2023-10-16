Brandi Passante: What Happened To Her After Storage Wars?

Storage Wars blew up instantly when the show made it’s debut on December 1, 2010. If you’re not too familiar with one of A&E’s popular shows, the reality series follows professional buyers who visit storage facilities throughout the state and bid on the lockers. However, the important thing is that buyers aren’t allowed to enter or touch any of the items inside of the locker. They could end up buying a gold mind or worthless trash.
Brandi Passante was one of the original cast members from the show’s very first season. She was on the show with her boyfriend, Jarrod Schulz, and the two made quite a dynamic pair throughout the series. However, Brandi and Jarrod would leave the series in 2014. Together, the couple was offered a spin-off series, and naturally, the two wanted capitalize off their fame.
How Brandi & Jarrod Got Onto Storage Wars In The First Place
By the time 2010 rolled around, Brandi and Jarrod already owned a thrift store called Now and Then down in Orange, California. Producers of the series were immediately interested putting Brandi on television, “They asked me [Jarrod], Who’s the girl up front? Would she mind being on TV?” Jarrod revealed to The Orange County Register.
The rest is history as Brandi & Jarrod grew into fan favorites throughout their time on the series. The show was at an all-time high with television ratings, with the series at one time garnering A&E’s top season opening performance on any network. Storage Wars was averaging around five million viewers per episode around this time, so naturally the producers wanted to expand the concept to take advantage of such a hot commodity.
Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job
The spin-off spent more time with the couple outside of their work. The personal lives of Brandi and Jarrod were well documented, with their two children, Payton and Cameron Schluz. Brandi and Jarrod were just like any normal couple: they bickered, traded sarcastic barbs, and went into depth about working at a thrift store.
The two seemed like a loving couple. Brandi and Jarrod met back in 1999 while working in a carpet-cleaning business. However, the show just did pan out longer than one season. It currently has a low rating on IMDB, so viewers clearly weren’t enamored with the spin-off, but there may have been deeper issues between Brandi and Jarrod that the world didn’t see.
Brandi And Jarrod’s Break-Up
To the shock of many viewers, Brandi and Jarrod confirmed their break-up in the season thirteen premiere of Storage Wars. The two were relatively quiet about their split, as they separated in 2018, two years prior to their return in 2020. There was never any reason given by the pair on why they didn’t work out. “Just because me and Brandi aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean we can’t go to an auction – but separately.” Jarrod made clear in the season premiere.
Though, the father of two did purposely outbid Brandi at an auction because he knew his ex wanted it. Brandi remains a solo figure in the series as she was back in the 14th season. Jarrod was not. There’s no confirmation on why he didn’t return for the last season, though it doesn’t help that Jarrod was accused of domestic violence against Brandi.
The alleged incident took place at a bar in Orange County, California, when the two got into a verbal altercation. Brandi demanded that Jarrod leave, but he refused. Long story short, he reportedly pushed Brandi, and the cops were called. Schulz denies that the incident happened, but authorities did arrest and charge him with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Jarrod and Storage Wars, but the show is still going strong by airing it’s 15th season and Brandi remains one of the prominent buyers.