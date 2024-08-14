Bowen Yang Shares Experience of Tense Moments Backstage on SNL

Bowen Yang revealed that life backstage at Studio 8H is not always filled with laughter. During the Sunday, August 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Yang discussed his experiences as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.
While playing the game ‘Truth or Kink,’ the 33-year-old comedian was asked to share the “worst behavior” he’d witnessed during his stint on SNL, without naming names. Bowen revealed,
This person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table-read, because he hated the ideas.
Intriguing Yet Mysterious Revelation
Yang didn’t specify who it was, but given that he has been a part of SNL since 2018, there are multiple possible hosts. This revelation adds a layer of intrigue to the already high-profile and occasionally controversial series.
Not the First Awkward Moment
The Sunday appearance wasn’t the first time Bowen had to address awkward moments on SNL. In January, fans noticed him standing off in a corner while Dave Chappelle appeared on stage during Dakota Johnson’s farewell. This stirred questions about whether it was related to Chappelle’s past transphobic and anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes.
I stand where I always stand on [goodnights], he clarified in a June interview with Variety.
It had to do with so many things that were completely internal.
Historical Tensions Backstage
Tension among SNL cast members is not unheard of. Chevy Chase, an original cast member, had multiple run-ins with co-stars and even in his guest appearances. In 2018, Pete Davidson accused Chase of being a “genuinely bad, racist person,” calling him a
f—king d—hebag. Davidson considered it disrespectful for Chase to criticize Lorne Michaels considering he gave him a career.
Evolving Dynamics on SNL
The dynamics and stories behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live often mirror the complexities of creating live television under immense pressure. Every new story from cast members like Bowen Yang offers fans a deeper understanding of what it takes to deliver laughs every week.
