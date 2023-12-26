9 Times Bollywood Copied Hollywood And Got Away With It

It is no secret that Hollywood is the flagbearer when it comes to quality screen entertainment. Nollywood (Nigerian film industry), Bollywood (Indian film industry), and Lollywood (Pakistan’s film industry) — they’re by definition following the footsteps of Hollywood. However, while Hollywood leads the world in terms of box office revenue, Bollywood is actually ahead in the number of films produced as it comprises regional sub-industries such as Tollywood and Kollywood.
This gives rise to a number of issues within the industry. Firstly, it is arguable that the sub-continent region, which was affected by colonialism, still hasn’t fully recovered and people there do not have confidence in original work as much as they do in Hollywood. So the root cause here is how the industry is structured, with a general inclination toward regarding Hollywood ideas as better. What does this give rise to? Plagiarism — sometimes direct and sometimes in the shape of entertainment content that is highly inspired by Hollywood films. Listed below are nine Bollywood films that are either direct copies, adapted, or highly inspired by their Hollywood counterparts.
1. Ghajini (2008) and Memento (2000)
Aamir Khan‘s Ghajini is a tale of revenge and explores the complexities of memory loss. While it shares the core concept of anterograde amnesia with Christopher Nolan‘s Memento, Ghajini incorporates a distinct Bollywood flavor with its dramatic storytelling, hit songs, Khan’s character’s viral hairstyle, and intense action in the film. The movie’s combination of a psychological condition with a revenge saga struck a chord with the Indian audience back in 2008.
2. Kaante (2002) and Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Kaante, with its star-studded ensemble, draws heavily from Quentin Tarantino‘s Reservoir Dogs. The film’s plot, centered around a heist and its aftermath, echoes the nonlinear storytelling and character-driven plot of Tarantino’s cult classic. However, Kaante adapts the concept to an Indian context, adding emotional backstories and Bollywood-style music, which helped it resonate with its target audience.
3. Partner (2007) and Hitch (2005)
In Partner, the chemistry between Salman Khan and Govinda reimagines the dynamic seen in Hitch. While the basic premise of a love guru aiding a less suave individual in romance is retained, Partner introduces comedic elements as well. The film was structured well to strike a chord with Indian audiences both abroad and within India.
4. Dhamaal (2007) and Rat Race (2001)
Dhamaal, an Indian comedy, shares its central theme of a chaotic treasure hunt with Rat Race. However, it stands out with its slapstick humor and a comedic style that appeals to the Indian palette. The film’s success lies in its ability to localize the humor and scenarios, making it a hit among audiences who enjoy lighthearted and family-friendly comedies.
5. Sarkar (2005) and The Godfather (1972)
Sarkar is not just a crime film but a political drama deeply rooted in the Indian milieu. While it draws inspiration from The Godfather, it diverges by weaving in local political scenarios and familial values resonant in Indian culture. Amitabh Bachchan‘s portrayal of the patriarch adds depth to a character that, while reminiscent of Vito Corleone, is distinctly Indian.
6. Laal Singh Chaddha (2023) and Forrest Gump (1994)
Laal Singh Chaddha is almost a ditto Bollywood copy of the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. While it retains the core storyline of a simple man unwittingly influencing key historical events, the film is deeply rooted in the Indian context. Aamir Khan plays the titular role and brings a unique innocence that resonates with the Indian cultural and social milieu. The film traverses through pivotal moments in India’s history — exactly how Forrest Gump did with American history.
7. Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
The film captures themes from Bonnie and Clyde, but Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan is uniquely Indian in its treatment. The protagonists are charming con artists whose escapades are filled with humor and romance — a stark contrast to the more serious tone of the American classic. Indian audiences loved their escapades when it was first released!
8. Mohabbatein (2000) and Dead Poets Society (1989)
Mohabbatein borrows the theme of an inspiring teacher (played by Shahrukh Khan) from Dead Poets Society (played by Robin Williams). However, the film is deeply Bollywood and is mainly themed around romance. While Dead Poets Society touches more on serious matters, Mohabbatein, instead is set against the backdrop of a strict Indian boarding school with male students falling in love with their choice of girl in the small town and challenging the status quo, as it is highly opposed by the boarding school’s principal (Bachchan).
9. Black (2005) and The Miracle Worker (1962)
Black takes inspiration from the story of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan, much like The Miracle Worker. Mukerji’s portrayal of a blind and deaf girl and Bachchan’s role as her teacher keep the story just as inspiring. Although all these films developed their own audiences in the region, the fact that they’re highly inspired by Hollywood films can’t be ignored.
Many a time, many veteran actors are not even aware that the film they’re working on copies themes from an existing movie, and usually never find out the truth about it. Why? Because the creators want to avoid instant backlash and know they can get away with it. However, owing to the respect and originality of art, this should not be the case!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!