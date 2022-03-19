A serious relationship is something that Blake Blumenshine has wanted for a while now. Unfortunately, though, he’s had trouble finding women who could take him seriously. He’s hoping all of that will change with the help of a dating show called Temptation Island. On the show, Blake and a group of other single men will be living in a beautiful house full of beautiful women. The catch, however, is that all of the women are in relationships. But even though they have boyfriends, they’ve all gotten to a point in their relationships where they’re open to the idea of exploring something different. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Blake Blumenshine.
1. He Is An Illinois Native
These days, Florida is the place that Blake calls home, and he makes sure that he takes advantage of the beautiful weather and beaches that the Sunshine State has to offer. However, Blake is originally from Illinois where it appears that he lived in a rural area. His official bio on the USA website refers to him as a “farm boy”.
2. He Studied Marketing
Blake might be somewhat of a free spirit, but he has still followed a traditional path in some aspects. Blake attended the University of South Florida where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. From what we can tell, however, he has never worked in the marketing field.
3. He Is A Veteran
From 2014 to 2019, Blake was a member of the United States military. Blake is a Navy veteran who was deployed three times and won an award for saving someone’s life. The fact that Blake has served the country is something that might make him more appealing to the women on Temptation Island.
4. He Is A Bartender
Blake may not be working in marketing, but that doesn’t mean that he’s unemployed. According to Blake’s LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a part-time bartender for more than three years. It’s unclear if he has any plans to try to get into the marketing field.
5. Temptation Island Is His First TV Show
Blake may look like he’s been in front of the camera before, but according to his IMDB page, he doesn’t have any other experience in the entertainment industry. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, however, there’s always a chance that he may try to extend his 15 minutes of fame by doing another reality show or getting into acting.
6. He Plays the Guitar
Blake’s longhair and tattooed physique aren’t the only things he has in common with the rock stars of the world. He also enjoys playing the guitar. If he’s able to successfully serenade any of the women in the Temptation Island house, that will give him a leg up on the competition.
7. He Is A Sports Fan
We weren’t able to find any information on whether Blake has ever been involved in competitive sports, but we do know that he loves watching other people play. Based on his Instagram profile, it appears that baseball and hockey are among his favorites. In addition to watching games on TV, he also likes to go in person as often as he can.
8. He Is All About Family
Since Blake isn’t the kind of person who likes to post much about his private life on social media, we weren’t able to uncover many details on his private life. However, his Instagram profile makes it clear that he’s a very family-oriented person. He has close relationships with his loved ones and he looks forward to spending time with them whenever he can. Having a family-first mindset is something that is usually appealing to potential partners, so this may be another area where Blake scores some points with the women on Temptation Island.
9. He Loves Adventure
Life is all about having as many experiences as possible, and that idea isn’t lost on Blake. He loves living life to the fullest and he isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone and try new things. In fact, it was probably his love for adventure that gave him the confidence to sign up for a show like Temptation Island.
10. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
There are quite a few cast members on season four of Temptation Island who have already built substantial online followings. Blake, however, hasn’t gotten to that point yet. Instagram is the only platform that he appears to be active on and he has just over 1,400 followers. That number will definitely increase by the end of the season.