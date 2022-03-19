Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blake Blumenshine

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blake Blumenshine

24 seconds ago

A serious relationship is something that Blake Blumenshine has wanted for a while now. Unfortunately, though, he’s had trouble finding women who could take him seriously. He’s hoping all of that will change with the help of a dating show called Temptation Island. On the show, Blake and a group of other single men will be living in a beautiful house full of beautiful women. The catch, however, is that all of the women are in relationships. But even though they have boyfriends, they’ve all gotten to a point in their relationships where they’re open to the idea of exploring something different. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Blake Blumenshine.

1. He Is An Illinois Native

These days, Florida is the place that Blake calls home, and he makes sure that he takes advantage of the beautiful weather and beaches that the Sunshine State has to offer. However, Blake is originally from Illinois where it appears that he lived in a rural area. His official bio on the USA website refers to him as a “farm boy”.

2. He Studied Marketing

Blake might be somewhat of a free spirit, but he has still followed a traditional path in some aspects. Blake attended the University of South Florida where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. From what we can tell, however, he has never worked in the marketing field.

3. He Is A Veteran

From 2014 to 2019, Blake was a member of the United States military. Blake is a Navy veteran who was deployed three times and won an award for saving someone’s life. The fact that Blake has served the country is something that might make him more appealing to the women on Temptation Island.

4. He Is A Bartender

Blake may not be working in marketing, but that doesn’t mean that he’s unemployed. According to Blake’s LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a part-time bartender for more than three years. It’s unclear if he has any plans to try to get into the marketing field.

5. Temptation Island Is His First TV Show

Blake may look like he’s been in front of the camera before, but according to his IMDB page, he doesn’t have any other experience in the entertainment industry. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, however, there’s always a chance that he may try to extend his 15 minutes of fame by doing another reality show or getting into acting.

6. He Plays the Guitar

Blake’s longhair and tattooed physique aren’t the only things he has in common with the rock stars of the world. He also enjoys playing the guitar. If he’s able to successfully serenade any of the women in the Temptation Island house, that will give him a leg up on the competition.

7. He Is A Sports Fan

We weren’t able to find any information on whether Blake has ever been involved in competitive sports, but we do know that he loves watching other people play. Based on his Instagram profile, it appears that baseball and hockey are among his favorites. In addition to watching games on TV, he also likes to go in person as often as he can.

8. He Is All About Family

Since Blake isn’t the kind of person who likes to post much about his private life on social media, we weren’t able to uncover many details on his private life. However, his Instagram profile makes it clear that he’s a very family-oriented person. He has close relationships with his loved ones and he looks forward to spending time with them whenever he can. Having a family-first mindset is something that is usually appealing to potential partners, so this may be another area where Blake scores some points with the women on Temptation Island.

9. He Loves Adventure

Life is all about having as many experiences as possible, and that idea isn’t lost on Blake. He loves living life to the fullest and he isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone and try new things. In fact, it was probably his love for adventure that gave him the confidence to sign up for a show like Temptation Island.

10. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following

There are quite a few cast members on season four of Temptation Island who have already built substantial online followings. Blake, however, hasn’t gotten to that point yet. Instagram is the only platform that he appears to be active on and he has just over 1,400 followers. That number will definitely increase by the end of the season.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Shawn Michaels Kane Triple H The Undertaker Brothers Of Destruction DX
Is WWE’s Focus On Athletes Over Independent Wrestlers Smart?
Five Reasons Why We Are Watching WeCrashed
Why The Crown Should Cover Recent Royal History
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Jason Dean From Heathers Should’ve Gotten A Spin-Off
Was Two-Face Treated Properly In The Dark Knight?
Should Halloween Ends Be The Final Film In The Franchise?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blake Blumenshine
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jade Kevin Foster
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Andre
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio