BlackBerry Ending Explained: What Really Happened To The Tech Company

Sarah Bea Milner is a writer, editor, and folk musician. She often watches movies — sometimes she reviews them too. She has a fierce love of all things "spooky," as well as a deep appreciation for classic cinema and genre films. Sarah is currently a News Editor for Static Media, working on brands like /Film, Tasting Table, The Daily Meal, and Looper. Previously, she worked as a Lead Editor for Valnet Inc. (Screen Rant). She has written for /Film, Exclaim! Magazine, Electric City Magazine, Bluegrass Canada Magazine, Neon Splatter, Screen Rant, and The Gamer.