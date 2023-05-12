Matt Johnson’s 2023 film, BlackBerry, is a tense, energized drama that tells the story of the little Canadian company that could: Research In Motion Ltd. was a small tech startup from Waterloo, Ontario when it developed its groundbreaking cellular phone: the BlackBerry. This was the first handheld device capable of delivering emails. It was a precursor to the modern-day smartphone, and it made RIM a lot of money. It’s exactly the kind of underdog story that Hollywood loves — but with a bitter twist at the end.
BlackBerry, which debuted at Berlinale 2023, is a comedy-drama that adapts Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. Johnson directed the film and co-wrote the script with Matthew Miller. Johnson also plays a major character: Douglas Fregin, who co-founded RIM with Mike Lazaridis (played by Jay Baruchel). Lazaridis and Fregin are depicted as timid, fun-loving nerds with a strong understanding of engineering but a severe lack of business acumen. Luckily, a well-timed meeting with corporate bulldog Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) leads to him investing in their fledgling company and eventually guiding them — as the crypto bros would say — to the moon.
BlackBerry Succeeds Where Similar Tech Dramas Failed
Like 2010’s The Social Network or Apple’s 2023 film Tetris, BlackBerry is ostensibly a historical drama about a tech invention that changed the world. Unlike those other films, this is a particularly fascinating case of a company’s meteoric rise and sudden fall; BlackBerry went from dominating the cellular market with its best-in-class product to virtually disappearing seemingly overnight (thanks, Apple). Easily, this story could be played as a tragedy, with the predictable character journeys from struggle to wealth to debauchery and ruin — but Matt Johnson (the warped mind behind the endearingly weird Canadian web series Nirvana the Band the Show) never takes BlackBerry in the expected route.
BlackBerry is one of the biggest surprises of 2023. Johnson elevates his source material, turning the story of some Canadian tech dweebs hitting the big time into a sweet, earnest story about a few extremely talented men who love their home and love their work. The film lovingly celebrates RIM’s achievements — these guys solved a major data limitation problem before any of the other, better-funded companies could (as Mike puts it, they were “the best engineers in Canada”). From the soft, warm-toned color grading to the natural-feeling, documentary-style camerawork, the film fosters a feeling of intimate nostalgia. This is the late ’90s Ontario I remember, complete with the boxes of Timbits. BlackBerry feels personal.
BlackBerry Is Defined By Its Stellar Lead Actors
What drives BlackBerry most of all is the stunning character work of its leads. Both Baruchel and Howerton are unrecognizable in the best possible way. Known for roles like Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon or Sandusky in Tropic Thunder, Baruchel is playing against type as the straight man surrounded by big personalities. His shy, soft-spoken Mike is easily among the actor’s most subdued roles — yet, rather than fading into the background, Baruchel is captivating.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Howerton is meaner, uglier, and fiercer than we’ve ever seen him before. Jim is one of those hard, ruthless SOBs that you can’t help but admire. Is he abusive? Oh my yes, definitely. Is he effective? Also true. Mostly though, he’s just very, very angry — and is at the center of the movie’s most laugh-out-loud, outrageous moments. When BlackBerry drops on digital, there will be several gifs and memes capturing these destined-to-become-iconic lines. (Keep an eye out for T-shirts with his face and the caption “I’m from Waterloo”). Howerton’s been relegated to a certain brand of comedy thanks to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia; it’s great to see him branching out and really showing his Julliard-trained acting chops.
There are countless little gems sprinkled throughout BlackBerry. The comedy is dry, which complements the drama’s intensity; visual gags add charm to already gripping scenes. Michael Ironside is fantastic as the formidable Charles Purdy (his delivery of the line “little boys playing with their penises” is perfection). Johnson is so charming and goofy as the affable (if hapless) Doug. Newfoundland-native Mark Critch even gets to show up, be a bit sassy, and play an American. BlackBerry is a thoroughly well-composed, fresh film that honors its source material — and stands on its own as a darn-good bit of cinema.
TVOvermind Rating: 4.5/5
