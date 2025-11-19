“Looking Way Too Old”: Blue Ivy, 13, Doubles Down Over ‘Inappropriate’ Grammys Dress Outrage

Blue Ivy Carter, heir to her parents’ music legacy, arrived at the 2025 Grammys flanked by her mother Beyoncé and father Jay-Z on either side.

Netizens couldn’t get over how grown up the 13-year-old looked in a strapless blue ball gown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Some called her “gorgeous like her mom” while others questioned, “Why do children dress like grown-ups?”

Image credits: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

The 13-year-old showed immense pride and support when Beyoncé won the award for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

The teenager rocked the wild school night in a cobalt blue strapless ball gown, accessorized with a necklace and hoop earrings.

Haters were relentless with their comments, calling her a “talentless nepobaby” who looked “way too old” in her outfit.

Image credits: Rex Features/VidaPress

She is “no longer a baby,” one said, while another asked, “Isn’t she like 12 ???? why die [sic] she look and act like a 40 some ys old woman?”

“Good Lord why are they dressing this little girl as a grown a** adult?” another wrote.

Others praised the youngster for looking like another superstar following in her parents’ footsteps.

Image credits: beyonceaccess

“She’s growing up so fast and becoming a style icon like her mom. I bet she was serving some serious looks on that red carpet,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “Blue Ivy commands the spotlight with effortless elegance, her presence a perfect blend of poise and star power. A fashion icon in the making, stealing the show without saying a word.”

“That gown is absolutely stunning!” said another user. “Talk about making a statement at the #GRAMMYs!”

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The young teenager drew similar reactions after her appearance at the Grammy Awards last year.

The then 12-year-old wore an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture midi dress, featuring a corseted bodice and a puffy skirt.

Netizens had similar sentiments at the time about the pre-teen’s outfit.

“She’s not a grown-up, she’s 12 years old, she’s a beautiful child. But the dress is way too mature for a child to be wearing,” one said.

The chatter about her appearance once again erupted online after she wore a ball gown to the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s firstborn, who voiced lioness Kiara in the animated musical drama, wore a custom gold ball gown by Christian Siriano to the premiere last December.

“They got lil 12-year-old Blue Ivy looking 20-something years old,” read one comment. “All that makeup and a STRAPLESS dress and CLEAVAGE on a 12-year-old? This is way too mature.”

“Blue Ivy looks so uncomfortable!!!!!! The way they dress her is so wrong!!!” another claimed.

Image credits: proudmom72

Image credits: AndMaRicchetti

Image credits: PKimulisa

Image credits: RAHULSHARM55039

Image credits: heyheyfranciele

Image credits: Wonderful432910

Image credits: Bman1312461

Image credits: AndaSobs

Image credits: blackgalaxyxx

Image credits: ithanreputon

Image credits: lilyluna12345

Image credits: klair_mik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
