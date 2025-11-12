We Spent Countless Hours Making These Paper Flower Dresses

What do you do when you can’t afford fancy dresses? – you make them.
Last winter I had a “vision” to photograph women in the snow wearing dresses made out of paper flowers, but that never happened because the snow melted, and the spring came early. So this winter I was determined to make it happen. With the help of my talented friend, Birute Sostakaite (B&G party planning), who spent countless hours making all those beautiful paper flowers, my dream came true.
I had many people asking if this was a composite, and the answer is no. All you need is paper, scissors, and hot glue to make flowers (YouTube is full of tutorials), and a chicken wire to make the shape of the skirt. And then just hook the flowers on it and you are ready to go.
We are planning to continue doing this with the rest of the seasons (spring, summer and fall).
More info: picturesbygg.com | Facebook | Instagram
Follow Us