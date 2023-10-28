8 Best Pamela Reed Television Roles

Actress Pamela Reed has had a successful acting career since she debuted on-screen in 1976. Over the years, she had starred in a range of roles, attesting to the actress’ versatility. Although not a leading lady in film and television, Reed has carved a niche as a character actor. Reed, who’s from Tacoma, Washington, was born on April 2, 1949.
Reed achieved international recognition in film after starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the action comedy Kindergarten Cop (1990). She followed it up with other notable roles in Bean (1997), Proof of Life (2000), Savannah Sunrise (2016), and The Burial (2023). On the small screen, Reed has appeared in impressive roles. These are Pamela Reed’s best roles in television.
The Andros Targets (1977)
A year after making her television debut in 1976, Pamela Reed landed the role of Sandi Farrell on the CBS newspaper drama series The Andros Targets. The show lasted for a season, premiering on January 31, 1977, with its last-aired episode on May 16 of the same year. Reed’s character, Sandi Farrell, was Mike Andros’ (James Sutorius) young assistant at the fictional New York Forum. Assisting Mike, an investigative journalist, they follow leads to find stories that’ll uncover corruption in New York City.
Grand (1990)
After The Andros Targets, Pamela Reed guest-starred in several TV shows, TV movies, and miniseries. Her next main role was on NBC’s sitcom and soap opera Grand in 1990. Reed was cast as one of the lead characters, Janice Pasetti, an impoverished former homecoming queen who’s a housekeeper for the Weldon family. Grand’s earlier plot centered around three families – The wealthy Weldons, middle-class Smithsons, and the poor Pasettis. Reed’s character’s working for both families (Weldon and Smithson) shows the family dynamics in the families and her own. Although season 1 (premiered on January 18, 1990) had moderately high ratings, season 2’s story arc change soon made the show unpopular. It was canceled, with an unaired episode, on December 27, 1990.
The Simpsons (1992–2003)
Pamela Reed joined the voice cast of the popular, long-running Fox animated sitcom The Simpsons in 1992. Reed became the first voice actor for the Ruth Powers character. Ruth Powers was introduced in season 4, episode 8 (“New Kid on the Block”) when she moved into the neighborhood to become the Simpsons’ next-door neighbor.
Parodying Thelma & Louise, Marge Simpson and Ruth Powers steal a convertible and run from law enforcement in season 5, episode 6 (“Marge on the Lam”). Reed voiced the character in four episodes from 1992 to 2021, with her last voice role in season 33, episode 4 (“The Wayz We Were”). In other appearances of Ruth Powers on The Simpsons, actress Pamela Hayden did the voiceover.
The Home Court (1995–1996)
Pamela Reed starred as the lead cast on the short-lived NBC sitcom The Home Court. Reed played Judge Sydney J. Solomon, a family court judge and a divorced mother of four. The series followed the character’s struggle to balance her home and professional lives. The Home Court aired 20 episodes in its first and only season, from September 30, 1995, to June 22, 1996.
Jericho (2006–2008)
Jericho was CBS’ post-apocalyptic action drama series. It followed the aftermath of a nuclear attack on the United States. The series was set in the fictional town of Jericho. Pamela Reed played Gail Green, the wife of Jericho’s Mayor, Johnston Green (Gerald McRaney), and the mother of Jake Green (Skeet Ulrich). A former nurse, Gail Green, is depicted as a strong woman who tries to keep her family together. She plays an instrumental role, alongside her son, in protecting the people of Jericho after the nuclear attacks. Jericho, although first canceled after the first season, was again canceled at the end of the second season. It aired from September 20, 2006, to March 25, 2008.
United States of Tara (2009–2011)
Pamela Reed was cast in a recurring role as Beverly Craine on the Showtime comedy-drama United States of Tara. Reed’s character is introduced in season 1, episode 6 (“Transition”), alongside her on-screen husband, Frank Craine (Fred Ward). Frank and Beverly Craine are the parents of Tara Gregson (Toni Collette) and Charmaine Craine (Rosemarie DeWitt). United States of Tara enjoyed positive reviews from critics and audiences during its three-season run, from January 18, 2009, to June 20, 2011.
Parks and Recreation (2009–2012)
Parks and Recreation was NBC’s popular political satire mockumentary sitcom. Pamela Reed joined the cast in a recurring role as Marlene Griggs-Knope in season one. Marlene is the mother of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). A cutthroat politician, Marlene is ready to gain the upper hand politically by any means. For much of her appearance, Leslie tries repeatedly to impress her mother, Marlene. Although Marlene has low expectations from her daughter, Leslie, she remains supportive of her. Reed exited the show in 2012, but her character was still being referenced in later seasons.
NCIS: Los Angeles (2015–2023)
Pamela Reed joined the cast of the CBS NCIS: Los Angeles in 2015. Reed was cast as Roberta Deeks, mother of NCIS Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and mother-in-law of Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah). Roberta Deeks’ character was introduced in season 7, episode 2 (“Citadel”), which aired on September 28, 2015. Since her casting on NCIS: Los Angeles, Pamela Reed appeared in 14 episodes, from season 7 to season 14.