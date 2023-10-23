The Simpsons Movie: A Comprehensive Guide to Stream the Animated Sitcom

The Simpsons Movie is an animated comedy film based on the animated sitcom The Simpsons by American cartoonist, Matthew Groening. The movie featured the cast from the sitcom’s regular cast including Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, and Pamela Hayden. The Simpsons Movie which was released in 2007 had its screenplays rewritten many times. The movie’s script was revised over 100 times, by a team of 11 writers including James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike Scully, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Mike Reiss, Matt Selman, John Swartzwelder and Jon Vitti.
The Simpsons Movie generally received positive reviews for its humour, emotional weight, and callbacks to early seasons. The movie won the award for Best Comedy Film at the British Comedy Awards, it was also nominated for numerous awards, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The movie did so well that the film’s trailer won a Golden Trailer Award in the category Best Animated/Family Film Trailer at the 8th Annual Golden Trailer Awards. Commercially it is also a success, the movie grossed over $500 million worldwide, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2007, the second-highest-grossing traditionally animated film, and the highest-grossing film based on an animated television series. Currently, The Simpsons Movie is also the highest-grossing PG-13 animated film of all time.
What Is The Simpson Movie About?
The Simpson Movie just like the sitcom follows the tales of the Simpsons family. This time main protagonist and father of the Simpsons family, Homer Simpson, dumps his new Pig’s waste which filled up a silo in just 2 days. By doing this, Homer unknowingly pollutes the lake in Springfield which causes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to lockdown the town under a giant glass dome. After several attempts, Homer along with his family escapes but they return to Springfield to prevent the town’s demolition by the evil Cargill.
In an attempt to promote The Simpsons Movie, many 7-Eleven stores in North America temporarily changed their names to “Kwik-E-Marts,” after the convenience store that the Simpsons regularly shop at. In the movie, there were over 300 characters who made cameo appearances. The Simpsons Movie had quite a few big-name actors whose scenes ended up cut in the final movie. The movie features cameo roles from famous names such as Erin Brockovich, Minnie Driver, Isla Fisher, and Edward Norton. American actor Kelsey Grammer also reprised his role as Sideshow Bob. However, the appearances by Erin Brockovich and Isla Fisher themselves were recorded, but ultimately never made the final cut.
The Reviews Of The Simpsons Movie
The Simpson Movie did well in the eyes of the public earning several accolades for its humor, witty, fast-paced nature. The movie was also applauded for its exploration of the theme of environmentalism. Upon its release, the movie received numerous accolades with over 20 award nominations winning four.
The movie also performed well in the ratings on review-aggregation platforms. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an average rating of 7.5/10. The Simpson Movie received decent ratings from two of the biggest British newspapers, The Guardian and The Times, the newspapers both gave the film four out of five stars. Film historian and critic Roger Ebert gave the movie three out of four stars, but admitted he was “generally [not] a fan of movies spun off from TV animation”.
How To Watch The Simpsons Movie
It’s no news that The Simpson Movie is available to stream on multiple platforms across the globe. However, the movie would be restricted to some regions thanks to geo-restrictions on some platforms. Following the Walt Disney Company acquisition of the 21st Century Fox in 2019 the movie is now available to stream on Disney Plus streaming platforms in regions where the platform is operational.
The movie is also available to stream on fuboTV, FXNow, and DIRECTV. It is also possible to buy The Simpsons Movie on different platforms including Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, and Amazon Video. In the United Kingdom, the movie is also available to stream on Disney Plus, and for those who wish to rent or buy the movie, it is also available on the above-mentioned platforms including Rakuten TV.
What Quality Can You Get On Different Streaming Sites?
In recent times most streaming platforms offer viewers the chance to stream movies in HD or UHD on their platforms. However, quite a few platforms allow viewers to stream movies in 4K video quality. For fans who wish to watch The Simpsons Movie, the movie is available to stream in HD on the following platforms, Disney Plus, fuboTV, and FXNow. For those who want to buy or rent the movie, it is available in HD on Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.