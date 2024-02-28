The Beekeeper Continues to Soar at the Box Office Despite Getting a Home Release

The Beekeeper hit movie theaters on January 12, 2024. With Jason Statham at the forefront and renowned filmmaker David Ayer at the helm, it was destined to be an action extravaganza. Although his movies aren’t always critically adored, Ayer has a knack for delivering nail-biting tension in his action affairs, and The Beekeeper served as no exception.

After an impressive opening weekend, The Beekeeper has continued to excel and attract massive viewership. Statham has showcased that he does not plan on slowing down anytime soon, and we might just have another franchise on our hands. So, as it continues soaring at the box office, let’s delve into the box office success of this action epic so far.

What Is the Plot of The Beekeeper?

Jason Statham in The Beekeeper (2024)

In the action-packed blockbuster hit, The Beekeeper, an ageing yet unrelenting Jason Statham takes on the challenging role of Adam Clay, a man on a relentless quest for vengeance. When someone dear to him falls victim to a scam and is pushed to the brink of harm, Clay’s fury ignites a brutal campaign against the power and money hungry scammers responsible. However, little do they know, Clay is part of a secretive and elite program known as the Beekeepers, where his skills and capabilities are honed to a lethal degree.

As the scammers underestimate the true extent of Clay’s abilities, the stakes escalate dramatically when his classified identity is exposed, turning his personal vendetta into a nationwide crisis of epic proportions. With Statham’s raw and physical performance driving the narrative forward, The Beekeeper serves up thrilling action and unrivalled suspense as Clay navigates a dangerous world of deception and betrayal.

The Action Hit is Nearing a Significant Box Office Milestone Despite Being Available for Home Viewing

The Beekeeper (2024)

As of the time of writing, The Beekeeper has been continuously attracting audiences to movie theaters week after week. In addition to word of mouth seemingly spreading like wildfire, the movie’s success may also be attributed to its relatively low level of competition at the time of its release. As is the case with most action movies, The Beekeeper didn’t exactly open to heaps of rave reviews, with Empire calling the action scenes “horribly inconsistent”. However, action fans don’t typically concern themselves with critics’ opinions when it comes to their favourite action stars. So, as long as the movie wasn’t completely bashed, this was never likely going to effect its box office numbers.

According to Box Office Mojo, by February 25, 2024, The Beekeeper had grossed $63.1 million in the United States and Canada, and $86.5 million in other territories, accumulating to a worldwide total of $149.6 million. This is impressive no matter the circumstances, however, it is even more awe-inspiring considering the fact that the movie has now been made available for home release.

In the United States, The Beekeeper is available for home rental on the likes of Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes. In the UK, the movie will be available to watch on Sky Cinema on March 8, 2024. So, in the current streaming dominant world, The Beekeeper is solidifying itself as a cinematic powerhouse of an action movie, providing hope to industry professionals who fear the ever-growing rise of VOD platforms.

What The Beekeeper’s Box Office Numbers Might Mean for Jason Statham’s Future

Jason Statham in Box Office Hit 'The Beekeeper'

After The Expendables 4 failed to impress critics and only managed to bring in $51.1 million against its $100 million budget, the state of action cinema was left up in the air. However, Statham is no stranger to box office hits, and he has been a part of many succesful franchises, so The Beekeeper still had a juggernaut leading its way. Thankfully, the movie’s glaring success has firmly established Statham as an action star who can still draw a hefty audience. So, inevitably, this has already thrown speculation into the fodder of Hollywood that The Beekeeper may land a sequel. As of yet, a sequel has not been confirmed, but David Ayer has expressed his interests, saying: “We cracked the door a little bit into the Beekeeper world, and I would love to learn more about them.”

It is also safe to assume that Statham would be interested in carrying on the Beekeeper universe as well, as he has largely built his Hollywood legacy by starring in franchises. He has starred in huge film series like the Fast and Furious franchise, The Transporter movies, and the aforementioned Expendables franchise, the latter of which he replaced Sylvester Stallone as the lead role in the final movie. However, with the Expendables franchise now pretty much dead in the water, Statham actually needs a new franchise to sink his teeth into, meaning a Beekeeper sequel could happen sooner than we think. Want to read more about Jason Statham? Here’s our guide to his impressive rise to stardom.

