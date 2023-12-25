The Beekeeper: Where You Know The Cast From

The 2024 action thriller The Beekeeper will be Miramax’s first released movie of the year. The production of The Beekeeper was announced as far back as August 2021, with David Ayer hired as director. David Ayer, with a reputation for directing action films, is known for his work with Training Day (2001), The Fast and the Furious (2001), Fury (2014), and Suicide Squad (2016).
In The Beekeeper, the plot revolves around one man’s revenge over the death of his neighbor and close friend. Mr. Clay, a former agent of a covert government organization called Beekeepers, will go the extra mile to get justice for Eloise Parker. These are the top cast members of The Beekeeper (2024) and where you know them.
Jason Statham as Mr. Adam Clay
English actor Jason Statham was cast in the lead role as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper. Statham’s character is a retired agent of the Beekeepers, a clandestine organization. Mr. Clay was happy to bid farewell to the espionage life. However, when Eloise Parker, a neighbor and friend, commits suicide after her entire savings is wiped out through a phishing scam, Mr. Clay vows to bring the scammers to justice. Jason Statham helped revolutionize the action genre, especially in the 2000s and 2010s. He’s known for playing leading or supporting roles in action movies like The Transporter films, The Italian Job (2003), The Expendables films, The Mechanic films, and the Fast & Furious franchise films.
Phylicia Rashad as Eloise Parker
Although a film and television actress, the Emmy-nominated Phylicia Rashad has more television recognition. She gained fame playing Clair Huxtable in The Cosby Show (1984–1992). Rashad later starred in Empire (2016–2018), This Is Us (2019–2021), and The Good Fight (2022). Before her starring role in The Beekeeper (2024), Phylicia Rashad recently starred in Creed III (2023) and Our Son (2023). In The Beekeeper, Rashad plays Eloise Parker, who befriends her new neighbor, Mr. Clay. However, she falls victim to a phishing scam that steals all her life savings. Unable to start afresh, she commits suicide. Her death triggers the events that occur in The Beekeeper (2024).
Josh Hutcherson as Derek Danforth
Derek Danforth is the head of the phishing scam operation and has spent years preying on the old, weak, and vulnerable in society. Posing as a financial accounts representative, his organization convinces their victims to click on emails that give them access to the victim’s account. He’s one of the movie’s villains introduced early in the film. American actor Josh Hutcherson is cast as Derek Danforth. Josh Hutcherson may have begun his acting career early, but it was his starring role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games that gave him international recognition. Hutcherson’s most recent starring role was as Mike Schmidt in Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023).
Minnie Driver as Director Janet Harward
Mr. Clay’s hunt for revenge leaves a string of deaths that eventually catch the FBI’s attention. Director Janet Harward, head of the FBI, does her best to stop Mr. Clay and allow the law to exert justice on the suspects. Academy Award-nominated British-American actress Minnie Driver was cast as FBI Director Janet Harward in The Beekeeper. Minnie Driver is known for her performances in Circle of Friends (1995), Will & Grace (2003–2020), Good Will Hunting (1997), The Riches (2007–2008), Speechless (2016–2019), and Our Flag Means Death (2023).
Jeremy Irons as Wallace Westwyld
Wallace Westwyld is introduced as The Beekeeper‘s main villain. He’s part of the phishing scams and has connections to people far up in government. In The Beekeeper (2024), English actor Jeremy Irons plays the character of Wallace Westwyld. Jeremy Irons, a Triple Crown of Acting recipient, has had an extensive film, television, and stage career. Irons is known for his performances in on-screen productions such as The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Reversal of Fortune (1990), The Man in the Iron Mask (1998), Elizabeth I (2005), and Kingdom of Heaven (2005). Jeremy Irons also portrays Alfred Pennyworth in the DC Extended Universe films. His recent starring roles include House of Gucci (2021), The Flash (2023), and The Cello (2023).
Emmy Raver-Lampman as Agent Verona Parker
FBI agent Verona Parker believes in doing things by the books. Although she understands Mr. Clay’s quest for revenge and to expose those involved in the scam, her duty as a government agent puts her at odds with Mr. Clay. Actress and singer Emmy Raver-Lampman is cast to play the young FBI agent, Verona Parker in The Beekeeper. Emmy Raver-Lampman, who began her career in 2016, is a film, television, and stage actress. Besides her work in The Umbrella Academy and voicing Molly Tillerman in Central Park, David Ayer‘s The Beekeeper (2024) is her first major work on the big screen.
