30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Since most of the time you spend in your bedroom, you are asleep, it may seem like investing too much energy into decorating your bedroom isn’t worth it. But as your bedroom is where you begin and finish your day, it should inspire you for a happy and productive day as well as a refreshing good night’s sleep. One great way to do it is to explore bedroom wall decor ideas.
Wall decor for bedrooms varies in form and style, giving you plenty of options to express your individuality and find a perfect match for your bedroom setup. From framed photos and posters to oversized mirrors to wall decals, there is literally no limit as to what you can put on your bedroom walls. You can create your personal style design from the simplest things while maintaining a low budget.
To keep the space nice and cozy, make sure your wall decor ideas for bedroom are in sync with the style you maintain in the room and create a coherent feeling together with the furniture and curtains.
Hence, if you’re looking for ideas to freshen up your bedroom without having to undergo major renovations, keep scrolling. Below, we’ve compiled 30 stylish and cozy bedroom wall decor ideas that you can implement in your bedroom right about now!
#1 Woven Items
This is the easiest way to add texture to the walls. Mix shapes and patterns to give your bedroom dimension. You can complement the look with a boho rug or runner.
Image source: rachelkathleenhome
#2 Bedroom With Wooden Panels
Bedroom wall panelling ideas keep your bedroom modern but give it a nostalgic touch. Natural wood tones will work best for this decor.
Image source: thulawall
#3 Art On Shelves
Instead of placing your art pieces on the wall, lean them on open shelving. Put them on a shelf that runs the length of your bed, and add other decor to create more dimension.
Image source: Curtis Adams
#4 Headboard Art Wall Decor For Bedroom
While a headboard can serve as bedroom wall decor on its own, you can also use a piece of artwork to play the role of the headboard and elevate the overall design. Just make sure it matches your bed in size for a cohesive look.
Image source: mayuesmeralda
#5 Sports Memorabilia
If you are an avid sports fan and keep a lot of memorabilia of your favorite team, why not display it as wall decor for your bedroom? Pin your star player’s t-shirt, the team’s flag, or a signed baseball glove to the wall. You can even frame some of the most cherished items.
Image source: countrygirlhome
#6 Open Shelving
Throughout the years, you have collected a lot of items that hold emotional value for you, from souvenirs to books and anything in between. Instead of letting them collect dust in drawers, put them on open shelves to surround yourself with favorite memories.
Image source: _overarch_
#7 DIY Headboard
Making your own custom headboard is much easier than you think. One way to make it is by hanging fabric behind your bed. You can use almost any type of fabric, such as vintage quilts, tapestries, drapes, or even a beautiful flat sheet. With a bit of creativity and the materials you have at hand, you can turn your DIY headboard into a decorative piece for your bedroom wall.
Image source: ArtistPuzzleheaded91
#8 Removable Wall Decal
Quick and easy to apply, wall decals are an excellent solution for bedroom wall ideas. They are a great way to add color and style. The best part? Decals are easy to remove, so you can change them as often as you want.
Image source: sailah_lane
#9 Bedroom Wall Ideas Inspired By Your Hobbies
Posters of your favorite movies, LEGO pieces you made, collector figurines — embrace your hobbies and surround yourself with things you are passionate about.
Image source: YellowFlame36
#10 Oversized Mirror
Mirrors add flare to any room. They are a good way to fill the space with light. An oversized mirror will become a statement piece and a chic decor for your bedroom walls. Prop it against a low console and add dimension with additional elements.
Image source: Stardonyx
#11 Vintage Signs
Vintage signs will instantly grab your attention, whether you put them above your bed, on the accent wall, or anywhere else in the bedroom.
Image source: imarriedamillennial
#12 Gallery Wall
A gallery wall is a classic way to decorate any room in your home. You can opt for photos of the same size or combine small frames with bigger ones. Your gallery wall can include photos you took or some famous images you love.
Image source: nookatyou
#13 Musical Instruments
There is a reason why famous musicians love decorating their dwellings with guitars (or other musical instruments) hanging on the walls. That’s because they instantly turn a blank wall into a statement. There is no reason why you shouldn’t do the same in your bedroom!
Image source: abbycates
#14 Living In The Jungle
Hang an oversized palm leaf over your bed to add a touch of tropical vibes to your bedroom. You can match the greenery with tropical-themed bed linen to fully imitate a beach resort.
Image source: catch_the_wasp
#15 Abstract Art
If the style of your bedroom can be described as neutral, you can spice it up with a large piece of abstract art from your favorite artist to add a pop of color.
Image source: barij
#16 Colorful Garlands
Put a colorful garland of pom poms or pennants over your dresser, bed, or even a mirror to create a playful touch. They will add texture and visual interest to the walls.
Image source: paigers25
#17 Oversized Flag
Whether it’s your own country or a culture that fascinates you, a giant flag will look great on an empty wall.
Image source: Cody Board
#18 Chalkboard Messages
You can hang a chalkboard with a positive quote to inspire every new day. Start your morning with a smile!
Image source: the.hectic.eclectic
#19 Seasonal Decorations
Celebrate seasonal holidays in every room of your house! Put holiday-appropriate decorations like Christmas wreaths or Halloween decor in your bedroom to stay in the mood.
Image source: shellyscozylife
#20 Sconce
Hang a pair of sconces above the bedside tables. Not only will this clear some space for a plant pot or a framed photo on the nightstands, but sconces can also become the focal point.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#21 Maps
One of the visually interesting wall decor ideas for bedroom is maps. Cover an entire blank wall with a world map and start planning your next travel adventure.
Image source: command
#22 Leaning Artwork
Leaning art instead of hanging it on the walls is a great renter-friendly solution. Prop some framed art on your nightstand or right on the floor against the wall. Experiment with sizes and frame colors for an elevated look.
Image source: nookatyou
#23 Wallpaper
Putting up wallpaper requires some dedication, but you will be rewarded with the sophisticated look it brings to your bedroom. Use wallpaper to create an accent wall or cover the entire wall space in the room.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#24 Matching Artwork
A matching set of wall art is one of the most stylish bedroom wall decor ideas. It works especially well with abstract pieces.
Image source: Any-Promotion-7298
#25 Decorative Shelving
Install decorative shelving that has enough space for your favorite framed art, books, and a vase with some flowers. It also visually lifts the ceiling to make the room look bigger.
Image source: Dmitry Zvolskiy
#26 Statement Drapes
Curtains and drapes are an integral part of interior design. Not only do they serve a purpose, but if chosen correctly, drapes can tie a bedroom together.
Image source: Quang Nguyen Vinh
#27 Accent Wall
When you think of bedroom wall design ideas, probably the first thought that comes to mind is an accent wall. Paint it or cover it with patterned removable wallpaper from floor to ceiling to instantly draw your attention.
Image source: awaamen
#28 Pin Photos
A wall-mounted pinboard is a fun way of creating photo collages or entire scrapbooks right on the wall. You can add all your favorite photos or make the collection thematic. In both cases, it will bring in bright colors.
Image source: erinthumann
#29 Statement Light
A bold luxe pendant light, especially when paired with a monochromatic look, draws attention vertically, creating additional space.
Image source: Spacejoy
#30 Crown Moulding For A Classy Wall Decor For Bedroom
Wall moulding can add a classic textured look to your bedroom. It comes in a variety of styles, from picture to wainscoting and many more, and is a great way to make a design statement.
Image source: the_unique_storyy
