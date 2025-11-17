30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

by

Since most of the time you spend in your bedroom, you are asleep, it may seem like investing too much energy into decorating your bedroom isn’t worth it. But as your bedroom is where you begin and finish your day, it should inspire you for a happy and productive day as well as a refreshing good night’s sleep. One great way to do it is to explore bedroom wall decor ideas. 

Wall decor for bedrooms varies in form and style, giving you plenty of options to express your individuality and find a perfect match for your bedroom setup. From framed photos and posters to oversized mirrors to wall decals, there is literally no limit as to what you can put on your bedroom walls. You can create your personal style design from the simplest things while maintaining a low budget. 

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

To keep the space nice and cozy, make sure your wall decor ideas for bedroom are in sync with the style you maintain in the room and create a coherent feeling together with the furniture and curtains. 

Hence, if you’re looking for ideas to freshen up your bedroom without having to undergo major renovations, keep scrolling. Below, we’ve compiled 30 stylish and cozy bedroom wall decor ideas that you can implement in your bedroom right about now! 

#1 Woven Items

This is the easiest way to add texture to the walls. Mix shapes and patterns to give your bedroom dimension. You can complement the look with a boho rug or runner.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: rachelkathleenhome

#2 Bedroom With Wooden Panels

Bedroom wall panelling ideas keep your bedroom modern but give it a nostalgic touch. Natural wood tones will work best for this decor.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: thulawall

#3 Art On Shelves

Instead of placing your art pieces on the wall, lean them on open shelving. Put them on a shelf that runs the length of your bed, and add other decor to create more dimension.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Curtis Adams

#4 Headboard Art Wall Decor For Bedroom

While a headboard can serve as bedroom wall decor on its own, you can also use a piece of artwork to play the role of the headboard and elevate the overall design. Just make sure it matches your bed in size for a cohesive look.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: mayuesmeralda

#5 Sports Memorabilia

If you are an avid sports fan and keep a lot of memorabilia of your favorite team, why not display it as wall decor for your bedroom? Pin your star player’s t-shirt, the team’s flag, or a signed baseball glove to the wall. You can even frame some of the most cherished items.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: countrygirlhome

#6 Open Shelving

Throughout the years, you have collected a lot of items that hold emotional value for you, from souvenirs to books and anything in between. Instead of letting them collect dust in drawers, put them on open shelves to surround yourself with favorite memories.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: _overarch_

#7 DIY Headboard

Making your own custom headboard is much easier than you think. One way to make it is by hanging fabric behind your bed. You can use almost any type of fabric, such as vintage quilts, tapestries, drapes, or even a beautiful flat sheet. With a bit of creativity and the materials you have at hand, you can turn your DIY headboard into a decorative piece for your bedroom wall.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: ArtistPuzzleheaded91

#8 Removable Wall Decal

Quick and easy to apply, wall decals are an excellent solution for bedroom wall ideas. They are a great way to add color and style. The best part? Decals are easy to remove, so you can change them as often as you want.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: sailah_lane

#9 Bedroom Wall Ideas Inspired By Your Hobbies

Posters of your favorite movies, LEGO pieces you made, collector figurines — embrace your hobbies and surround yourself with things you are passionate about.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: YellowFlame36

#10 Oversized Mirror

Mirrors add flare to any room. They are a good way to fill the space with light. An oversized mirror will become a statement piece and a chic decor for your bedroom walls. Prop it against a low console and add dimension with additional elements.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Stardonyx

#11 Vintage Signs

Vintage signs will instantly grab your attention, whether you put them above your bed, on the accent wall, or anywhere else in the bedroom.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: imarriedamillennial

#12 Gallery Wall

A gallery wall is a classic way to decorate any room in your home. You can opt for photos of the same size or combine small frames with bigger ones. Your gallery wall can include photos you took or some famous images you love.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: nookatyou

#13 Musical Instruments

There is a reason why famous musicians love decorating their dwellings with guitars (or other musical instruments) hanging on the walls. That’s because they instantly turn a blank wall into a statement. There is no reason why you shouldn’t do the same in your bedroom!

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: abbycates

#14 Living In The Jungle

Hang an oversized palm leaf over your bed to add a touch of tropical vibes to your bedroom. You can match the greenery with tropical-themed bed linen to fully imitate a beach resort.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: catch_the_wasp

#15 Abstract Art

If the style of your bedroom can be described as neutral, you can spice it up with a large piece of abstract art from your favorite artist to add a pop of color.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: barij

#16 Colorful Garlands

Put a colorful garland of pom poms or pennants over your dresser, bed, or even a mirror to create a playful touch. They will add texture and visual interest to the walls.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: paigers25

#17 Oversized Flag

Whether it’s your own country or a culture that fascinates you, a giant flag will look great on an empty wall.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Cody Board

#18 Chalkboard Messages

You can hang a chalkboard with a positive quote to inspire every new day. Start your morning with a smile!

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: the.hectic.eclectic

#19 Seasonal Decorations

Celebrate seasonal holidays in every room of your house! Put holiday-appropriate decorations like Christmas wreaths or Halloween decor in your bedroom to stay in the mood.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: shellyscozylife

#20 Sconce

Hang a pair of sconces above the bedside tables. Not only will this clear some space for a plant pot or a framed photo on the nightstands, but sconces can also become the focal point.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Max Rahubovskiy

#21 Maps

One of the visually interesting wall decor ideas for bedroom is maps. Cover an entire blank wall with a world map and start planning your next travel adventure.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: command

#22 Leaning Artwork

Leaning art instead of hanging it on the walls is a great renter-friendly solution. Prop some framed art on your nightstand or right on the floor against the wall. Experiment with sizes and frame colors for an elevated look.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: nookatyou

#23 Wallpaper

Putting up wallpaper requires some dedication, but you will be rewarded with the sophisticated look it brings to your bedroom. Use wallpaper to create an accent wall or cover the entire wall space in the room.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Max Rahubovskiy

#24 Matching Artwork

A matching set of wall art is one of the most stylish bedroom wall decor ideas. It works especially well with abstract pieces.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Any-Promotion-7298

#25 Decorative Shelving

Install decorative shelving that has enough space for your favorite framed art, books, and a vase with some flowers. It also visually lifts the ceiling to make the room look bigger.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Dmitry Zvolskiy

#26 Statement Drapes

Curtains and drapes are an integral part of interior design. Not only do they serve a purpose, but if chosen correctly, drapes can tie a bedroom together.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Quang Nguyen Vinh

#27 Accent Wall

When you think of bedroom wall design ideas, probably the first thought that comes to mind is an accent wall. Paint it or cover it with patterned removable wallpaper from floor to ceiling to instantly draw your attention.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: awaamen

#28 Pin Photos

A wall-mounted pinboard is a fun way of creating photo collages or entire scrapbooks right on the wall. You can add all your favorite photos or make the collection thematic. In both cases, it will bring in bright colors.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: erinthumann

#29 Statement Light

A bold luxe pendant light, especially when paired with a monochromatic look, draws attention vertically, creating additional space.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: Spacejoy

#30 Crown Moulding For A Classy Wall Decor For Bedroom

Wall moulding can add a classic textured look to your bedroom. It comes in a variety of styles, from picture to wainscoting and many more, and is a great way to make a design statement.

30 Cool And Inspiring Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas

Image source: the_unique_storyy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stargate Universe: A Goodbye With Thoughts on the Last Few Episodes
3 min read
May, 9, 2011
12 Comics About The Little Moments In Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
150 Of The Most Curious Questions For Kids
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Steampunk Zodiac Kitties
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Make Ocean Resin Dioramas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.